50 Best (& Worst) Monster Hunter World Character Creations

Monster Hunter World has an incredible character creation system that allows you to create either yourself, or whatever and whoever you want in-game. Some fans have taken Monster Hunter World character creation seriously. Trying their best to create themselves as accurately as possible, or if not themselves, someone famous and good looking. Character creation in Monster Hunter World has lots of tools to pull that off.

However, not everyone takes Monster Hunter World Character Creation seriously. Some just want to make the most insane, and horrific hunters that they can possible come up with it. You could look like a boring, normal, sane hunter, or you could be as ridiculous as possible with it in order to strike fear into the hearts of gruesome monsters.

Whatever your choice is, here are the 50 best (and worst) Monster Hunter: World character creations. See the best and worst down below, along with captions that tell a deeper story.

50 Best (and Worst) Monster Hunter World Character Creations

If you’re risking your life to fight dangerous beasts in Monster Hunter World, might as well look the part.

When you forget to take off your makeup before sleeping.

Actually pretty spot-on dude.

When there’s a cute hunter in your squad…

… And not so cute…

Looking a little old there, Frieza. Are you sure you’re in the right game?

Before Infinity War, Thor decided to take some much-needed time off to hunt some monsters.

Hitman lives! …Well, sort of. Agent 47 is going to need more than guns to take down his targets.

Oh hi Rathalos!

He’s trying to get a sponsorship OK?

Widowmaker’s lost sister maybe?

Since the Final Fantasy 7 remake is taking too long, Cloud Strife decided to take up a part-time job as a hunter.

I mean, if this doesn’t sway you, probably nothing else will.

If Monster Hunter had amazons, Kaleina would probably be the queen.

Luscious pink hair and golden eyeshadow is definitely all the rage right now in Monster Hunter World.

It looks like Geralt won’t be waiting for Witcher 4; he’s always ready for a good hunt.

When you’re too kawaii to live, but too sugoi to die.

Nerf this!

David Bowie or Mystique? You decide.

She protecc, she attacc, but most importantly, she lookin’ like a snacc.

Your friends should be proud.

Parasite Eve lives on.

She’s a looker, alright.

Lovely lady!

He be huntin’ for that gold.

Queen? Queen.

Spritely!

Rider’s ready to mount those monsters.

And I say hey… what’s going on?

“I want nobody nobody but you!”

Eyeliner on point!

Hama’s looking gorgeous AF in Monster Hunter World.

Fabulous and ready to slay!

You don’t wanna mess with Mephiles.

We’re definitely not saying no.

He’s just got those eyes… and that hair!

When you become the monster.

One word: fabulous.

Thor prepping for Infinity War.

Rawr!

Such elegance!

Monter Hunter: Bro

Hey daddy-o!

Menat, is that you?

That blue is electrifying!

Surrender to my will!

Cute like Khaleesi.

Old man Jenkins?!

A younger Geralt, maybe?

Drop dead gorgeous!

If you're risking your life to fight dangerous beasts in Monster Hunter World, might as well look the part. See how in-depth the Monster Hunter World character creation system is?