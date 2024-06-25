The Shadow Swordsman is your quintessential Rogue class in Tarisland. While both specializations are damage-focused, they are wildly different in execution and style. Our guide here will help you navigate those differences and make a potent build for each specialization as you play Tarisland. Here is our best Tarisland Shadow Swordsman build.

What Is the Best Shadow Swordsman Build in Tarisland?

Because Tarisland gives each class two specializations, you’ll get access to unique skills and talents that can make it challenging to make a proper build when given all of those options. While you can choose from three of eight Ultimate skills, you can’t really change the six skills that your specialization gives you. However, we will show you what you actually can change and customize within the Cunning and Duel specializations.

Each class’s specialization has a unique Talent tree that can either boost skills or change how they perform outright. If you hit the max level, earn dungeon achievements, and clear certain Arcane Realm floors, you’ll get all 27 Talent points to distribute as you see fit.

Image Source: Level Infinite via Twinfinite

Best Cunning Specialization Build

The Cunning specialization is all about building energy with attacks and basic attacks, to then use skills that apply stacks of poison. When you get enough poison stacks, the skill ‘Poison Sting’ becomes ‘Deadly Poison’ and your skill use and talents will mainly revolve around that loop. The goal with talents for this specialization is to enhance that loop however possible.

Instead of big damage numbers and surprise crit attacks that you would see in the Duel specialization, Cunning is all about damage over time and stacking it to the high heavens.

Level 8 Talents: Poison Blade+ (3/3) – Poison Blade deals 24% more base damage. For every three casts, the energy required to cast is reduced by three.

Level 12 Talents: Cunning Master (1/1) – Your base combo rate is increased by 1%. Toxic Amplify (2/2) – Every time you cast Poison, it increases the damage you deal by 10% over the next six seconds.

Level 16 Talents: Weakness Strike (3/3) – Fatal Strike deals 24% more damage. When casting Fatal Strike, you have a 100% chance to gain 1 level of Poison.

Level 20 Talents: Twin-blade Slash (1/1) – You gain Twin-blade Slash, which replaces Phantom Slashes. Dual Infection (2/3) – When landing a hit, Poison Blade has a percent chance to deal an additional instance of damage. The combo and critical hit values of this additional hit are calculated independently and don’t trigger Talents associated with Poison Blade.

Level 24 Talents: Twin-blade Ambush (3/3) – Twin-blade Slash has a percent chance of making your next use of Poison Blade free to cast. If the target has less than 25% HP, the trigger chance of this effect is much higher.

Level 28 Talents: Poisoned Twin Blade (2/2) – When the next Twin-blade Slash hits after you have used Fatal Strike, you have a 50% chance to additionally gain two levels of poison. Fatal Strike (1/2) – The base damage of Fatal Strike is increased by 12.5%, and the damage boost it grants is increased by two percent.

Level 32 Talents: Twin-blade Slash+ (3/3) – Twin-blade Slash deals much more base damage. If the target is under the poison effect, additional casts of Twin-blade Slashes deal much more damage.

Level 36 Talents: Assassin’s Instinct (3/3) – For every X amount of energy spent, your combo damage is increased by a percent amount for ten seconds.

Level 40 Talents: Toxin Test (3/3) – Casting Poison will randomly prolong your Vulnerate effect by between zero and two seconds.



The three best Ultimate skills for the Duel specialization:

Quickstep

Portable Healing

Shadow Step

These three ultimate skills have the benefit of keeping you close to the enemy, breaking aggro against you, and topping off your HP in times of emergency.

Image Source: Level Infinite

Best Duel Specialization Build

The main difference with the Duel specialization revolves around a simple six-spoked roulette wheel. Using skills changes where the roulette pointer is aiming by moving the pointer in a clockwise pattern per skill use. If where the pointer is aiming is lit up and red, the next skill will have its damage increased by at least 40%.

Additionally, while Cunning focuses on applying poison damage, Duel revolves around raising crit chance and crit damage.

Level 8 Talents: Assault+ (3/3) – Assault deals more damage and helps reduce it cooldown.

Level 12 Talents: Gift of Opportunity (3/3) – This helps reduce the cooldown of Furious Attack.

Level 16 Talents: Furious Atk+ (3/3) – Makes Furious Atk deal more base damage and lower its cooldown even more.

Level 20 Talents: Spectral Slash (1/1) – Spectral Slash replaces Swift Strike. Pursuit (2/3) – You deal 30% more damage to targets below 25% HP.

Level 24 Talents: Weakness Mark (3/3) – Landing Spectral Slash has a chance of changing where the Roulette Showdown is pointing at into a weak spot.

Level 28 Talents: Blade Shift (2/2) – Using Frenzy Throw makes your next Spectral Slash deal much more damage and lets you teleport to an enemy within eight meters. Sustained Zeal (1/3) – If Furious Atk crits, the damage of your next Furious Atk increases by a percent amount.

Level 32 Talents: Spectral Slash+ (3/3) – Spectral Slash deals much more base damage. Once cast, your movement speed and haste effect are increased by a percent amount for eight seconds.

Level 36 Talents: Best Apprentice (3/3) – Whenever a skill has the Roulette Showdown weakness bonus, the cooldown for Thirst Battle and Frenzy Throw is reduced by 0.17 seconds.

Level 40 Talents: Weakness Effects (3/3) – When your skill has the Roulette Showdown weakness bonus there is a small percent chance of not consuming temporary weakness marks. When Swift Strike or Spectral Slash hits a weakness in the Roulette, the damage is increased by five percent.



The three best Ultimate skills for the Duel specialization:

Portable Healing

Break Free

Crippling Strike

These Ultimates will keep you in the fight longer, refresh your health more often, and greatly reduce the target’s healing and movement.

For more like this, check out our other best build guides for the Warrior, the Mage, the Ranger, as well as the Barbarian. In the mood for a different kind of guide for Tarisland? Check out our comprehensive list of the best professions.

