Best Starfield PC Graphics Settings

One aspect that console players don’t have to worry about as much are the graphics settings of a game. For them, it’s just plug in and play. For the PC players, however, there is optimization to be done. And so, here are the best recommended graphics settings for Starfield!

Best Graphics Settings for Starfield on PC

Thankfully, the minimum and recommended specifications needed to run Starfield on PC are not too demanding. That’s not to say that you want to just put everything on high and ultra though. There are also spirited debates about what the best settings are, but these are the most favorable results we have found so far:

Contact Shadows: Low/Medium

Crowd Density: Low

Depth of Field: Off

Dynamic Resolution: Off (it can affect your visuals on entry level PCs)

Enable VRS: On

Graphics Preset: Custom

Grass Quality: Medium

GTAO Quality: Low/Medium

Indirect Lighting: Medium

Motion Blur: Off

Particle Quality: Low

Reflections: Low

Render Resolution: 75% if using FSR 2, 100% if not using super sampling

Shadow Quality: Low/Medium

Upscaling: FSR2

Volumetric Lighting: Low/Medium

VSync: Off

If you have a state of the art rig, then you can of course put most things on high or ultra. This will eat up unnecessary GPU and CPU power, however, on things that are not that important when it comes to gameplay, or even the graphical performance.

Elements such as crowd density will just increase how many NPCs are walking around, which is sometimes annoying and is a sure fire way to make your PC scream. Motion blur is another one that is not needed, and can on occasion make gamers feel nauseous. So, we see it as a disposable setting.

Where we have written “low/medium” is where you can opt to go slightly higher with the settings if you personally feel that it will be an improvement to your gameplay. You can have them on low though, and we consider the difference to be negligible.

With regards to FSR 2: There is also a mod available to change this to DLSS instead. If you choose to install the mod, then we once again recommend that you have your render resolution at 75% instead, as the super sampler will upscale the remaining 25% anyway.

We hope these settings get you the best Starfield experience, and if you choose to change some of them that’s fine too! It’s all about enjoying the game, which is pretty easy in this case. For more on making the most of your Starfield experience, check out our related articles down below.