Best Nintendo Switch Party Games to Play With Friends & Family

Nintendo has always been great with keeping local multiplayer alive, especially on the Switch. Many games can be played with a single Joy-Con meaning at least one person can join on a single system. To celebrate the system’s penchant for jolly cooperation, let’s walk through the best party games on the Nintendo Switch!

40. Yoshi’s Crafted World

Image Source: Good-Feel

Pass over that Joy-Con to a second player beside you on the couch and take two Yoshi’s on a magical crafty adventure. Using enemies as egg power, you can launch eggs to discover secret items like sunflowers, red coins, and hidden Poochy’s. And it goes without saying: the beautiful cardboard aesthetic of Yoshi’s Crafted World is a joy to admire and to play through

It might take one player quite some time to find all of the hidden secrets scattered around all of the Yoshi’s Crafted World stages, but with a second pair of eyes on the screen, you’ll have no problems unlocking everything there is to unlock.

39. Unravel Two

Image Source: Coldwood Interactive

Unravel was already a fun experience solo, and Unravel Two continues that legacy, only now you can bring a friend. For the uninitiated, it stars a character named Yarny, who is, of course, made out of Yarn. By throwing your yarn around the world, you can use it to traverse across many platforming levels.

With a second player in tow, you can both play as different colored versions of Yarny, working together to solve puzzles. The adorable world, cute yarn protagonists, and plenty of dangerous monsters to run away from makes Yarny a cooperative platformer that you can’t miss out on with a friend.

38. Labo VR Kit

Image Source: Nintendo

Despite being made of literal cardboard, Nintendo’s new Labo VR Kit doesn’t pull any punches when it comes to immersing players in multiple virtual worlds.

Passing around the VR Goggles and the variety of Toy-Con around at a party will be all that people talk about. Show your friends how much fun it could be to fly in the air like a bird or to shoot monsters from atop a huge tank like a theme park attraction.

The Labo VR Kit is a ton of fun, and if you have a lot of people around you, there’s no better time to introduce people to Nintendo’s newest invention.

37. Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes

Image Source: Grasshopper Manufacture

Taking place after the events of No More Heroes 2, Travis Touchdown ends up getting stuck inside of a video game console with his archnemesis, Bad Man. Forced to work together to defeat multiple video game stage bosses, the two of them will have to forgive and forget and use a bunch of ability chips to fight their way through hordes of enemies.

You and another player can play as Travis and Badman and customize your skills via the menu. If you’re looking for a fast-paced multiplayer action game with a ton really cool levels, then Travis Strikes Again is the perfect choice, especially if you’re playing with a friend.

36. Overcooked! 2

Image Source: Team17, Ghost Town Games

If you liked the original Overcooked game for being one of the best party games on Switch, you’ll have no problem jumping right into Overcooked 2.

The kitchen mayhem is just as chaotic, with a slew of new stages to conquer, each with its own unique quirks and roadblocks. Up to four players have to work together to prep and serve meals, as well as clean up afterward.

It isn’t easy, however, as players must maneuver through obstacles, such as moving platforms, swaying stages, and cooperate as a team. Overcooked! 2 requires the same amount of team play and coordination, if not more, than the first game.

35. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Image Source: Nintendo

When we think of having friends over for a party, there’s one game that always comes to mind as one of the best party games on Switch: Mario Kart. There’s no greater joy than betraying your friends with a banana or red turtle shell just before than reach the finish line.

And like we mentioned before, some games can be played with a single Joy-Con, Mario Kart being one of the them. You don’t even need a TV, either! With a ton of characters to choose from, an abundance of zany tracks, and simple multiplayer that anyone can play, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is right there among the best party games on Switch.

34. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Image Source: Sora Ltd., Bandai Namco Studios

One of the classic Nintendo party games going back to the N64 days, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will keep you and as many as eight friends entertained easily for as long as you want it to.

The roster is the biggest that it has ever been before, making it almost impossible for you and your friends not to find a classic Nintendo character (or even third-party) that you have heard of to play with.

In addition to big Smash sessions, you and one other friend can play local co-op online team matches too. And, of course, it’s worth mentioning that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has a crazy amount of single-player content too, giving you more bang for your buck.

33. Snipperclips

Image Source: SFB Games

Snipperclips is truly something unique on the Switch that does things that we’ve never quite seen before in a puzzle game, and that’s what makes it one of the best party games on Switch.

Playing as two pieces of paper, you and your partner have the ability to cut up one another into different shapes, which you can then use to solve a variety of puzzle rooms.

There are some challenges that might have you get a basketball into a hoop or one that tasks you with popping a balloon. Snipperclips might make you very angry at the person sitting next to you, but if you and your partner communicate, it’s quite the bonding experience.

32. 1-2-Switch

Image Source: Nintendo

Although thought of as a tech demo by some, most of the mini-games in 1-2 Switch are really fun, and it is a neat way to show off what the Joy-Cons were capable of, making it one of the best party games on Switch.

Sure, the whole package doesn’t provide as much replayability as some of the other games on this list, but it’s perfect for non-gamer friends or if you only have a half hour or so to burn. Either way, they’ll surely be intrigued by the intricacies of the Joy-Con and will want you at every party from now on, or they’ll just want your Switch.

31. Rocket League

Image Source: Psyonix

The Switch port of Rocket League takes a bit of a hit on the graphical side, but it’s still the same high-octane sports game with rocket-powered RC cars and soccer. It’s arguably one of the best online experiences that we’ve had in recent years, too.

The Switch version supports split-screen play, which makes for some pretty fierce competition on Nintendo’s hybrid console. As soon as you get a hand on the controls and manage to get your first big goal, you’ll never want to stop playing.

30. Sushi Striker

Image Source: Indieszero, Nintendo

Sushi Striker essentially a match-puzzle game that’ll have you clearing sushi plates off conveyor belts before combining same-colored plates together and launching them at your opponent. It’s frantic, fast-paced, chaotic fun, and when you sit your friend down for some local multiplayer, it’s just a heck of a lot more satisfying than winning against the AI.

Sushi Striker is easy to pick up but incredibly difficult to master, and the more you play it, the more of these advanced tricks and techniques you learn. This makes for one of those multiplayer games you’ll sit playing for hours with friends and family as you try out new strategies or abilities.

29. ARMS

Image Source: Nintendo

Ever wanted to settle an argument by slugging someone in the face? Well, we definitely have. But we all know that violence is never the answer unless it’s done in a virtual space. For just that reason alone, ARMS takes a spot on our list as one of the best party games on Nintendo Switch.

ARMS gives you control over some pretty kooky characters, all of which have extendable arms. Using the split Joy-Cons and motion controls, ARMS does a fantastic job at letting you control your punches the way you want to.

Tilt one to the side to do a nice curved punch, or hold both of the Joy-Cons together to guard against your opponent’s moves. And if you prefer more traditional controls, you don’t have to use motion.

28. Brawlout

Image Source: Angry Mob Games

Brawlout is a 2D fighter that pits up to four players together in several different battle arenas, where the goal is to knock your opponent off the stage. Sound familiar? Sure, we can take the easy route and automatically call Brawlout a Smash Bros. clone, but it’s still good fun in its out right with several unique character designs.

Plus, Brawlout isn’t a full-blown clone; the game doesn’t feature any grabbing or guarding, but what it does do is introduce a combo system that allows you to fill up a meter that lets you perform special attacks and combo breakers. With local competitive play and an online mode, Brawlout may give Smash fans that much-needed party fighter on Switch.

27. Jackbox Party Pack

Image Source: Jackbox Games

Jackbox Party Pack literally has the word “party” in the title, so we thought it would be fitting for the best party games on Switch. In Jackbox Party Pack, you and your friends connect to a server via your smartphones so that everyone can easily jump in without having an actual controller.

Some of the games in Jackbox Party Pack 4 support up to 16 players, so it should not be a hassle to get your entire family into the hilarious mess that is Jackbox Party Pack. Some of the games in this pack will have you guessing weird facts about your friends, go on a dating show, and even have a deranged debate where you can place bets on idiotic arguments.

26. Just Dance

Image Source: Ubisoft

The Just Dance franchise has sold so many copies that Ubisoft has just been putting out new entries year after year, racking in all of that dough. Just Dance is one of the most accessible games out there; your grandma can pick up and play it as well as your four-year-old nephew, and that’s what makes it one of the best party games on Switch.

All you have to do is simply dance while holding a Joy-Con; it’s that simple. You can even connect your smartphone to your video game console of choice if you don’t have any extra controllers. With some of the most popular songs in this day and age mixed in with some classic old-school jams.

25. Mario Tennis Aces

Image Source: Nintendo

When it comes to sports games, nobody makes them quite as accessible and entertaining for both newcomers and veterans alike as Mario and his friends do. Mario Tennis Aces brings the iconic cast of the Mushroom Kingdom onto the court, with a variety of different shots, specials, and abilities at their disposal to help try and secure them the win.

While there’s an Adventure Mode which is fun enough in single-player, the game really excels when you’re facing off against a friend (or friends in doubles), and that’s what makes it one of the best party games on Switch. Shoutout to its Swing Mod, which takes full advantage of the Joy-Con’s motion controls to play.

24. Kirby Star Allies

Image Source: HAL Laboratory

Kirby Star Allies introduced a big new mechanic in that the adorable pink blob would be joined by up to four other characters, instantly turning a beloved single-player game into one of the best party games on Switch. It’s not just that, though, with Kirby being able to recruit up to three enemies, whose abilities can then be used to help him advance along on his adventure.

Sure, the challenge in Kirby Star Allies isn’t the toughest, but this does allow for some experimentation with the different abilities you can mix and match. It also makes for a more lenient experience for newcomers, too, so everyone can have fun regardless of their skill level.

23. Rayman Legends

Image Source: Ubisoft

When Ubisoft brought Rayman back to his 2D roots with Rayman Origins, we were all taken aback by how stunning the art style looked and how it felt to actually play it. Rayman Legends took that new formula and just made it better than ever.

The watercolor art style also adds to the magic by making it look as if you’re playing on a moving piece of art, making it one of the prettiest and best party games on Switch. Rayman Legends looks beautiful on the Switch, and playing with a friend with a split Joy-Con could not be easier. There are even Mario-themed costumes for you to try on if you needed another reason to pick this title up.

22. Sonic Mania Plus

Image Source: Christian Whitehead, Headcannon, PagodaWest Games

If you’re in the company of those who like classic games, those who have fond memories of a blue hedgehog zipping through stages filled with rings and loops, then Sonic Mania Plus is absolutely the game you should be considering when looking for the best party games on Switch.

Sonic Mania and its Plus definitive edition both include a Competition Mode which can be unlocked after beating Green Hill Zone for the first time on your first playthrough. This mode essentially brings back the good old versus mode from Sonic 2. While Sonic Mania only allows 2-player Competition mode, Sonic Mania Plus ups this to four-player chaos.

21. Worms WMD

Image Source: Team17

What’s better than sending a bunch of adorable, foul-mouthed worms onto a battlefield and using a collection of incredibly bizarre weapons to decimate the opposing team’s worms? That was a trick question because there’s nothing better.

And Worms WMD brings all of the classic multiplayer action of the series to the Nintendo Switch. The turn-based Worm warfare feels just as good as ever, and with five players having up to eight worms each, things can get pretty hectic on the battlefield. You can even try your hand at online multiplayer, too.

20. Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle

Image Source: Nintendo

Fancy something a little different from the fast-paced shooting or the intense minigame action? Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle is a little different from the other games on this list, and while it may only offer 2-player co-op, it is pretty darn fun, and it’s one of the best party games on Switch.

The turn-based XCOM action with the colorful visuals makes for an entertaining experience, and because you’re working together against the AI, you can always show them the ropes should they be getting a little confused. It’s also pretty great to see how you and your friends and family may want to approach a certain level.

19. Scribblenauts Showdown

Image Source: Shiver Entertainment

Those who love board games will get a kick out Scribblenauts Showdown. Deviating from the game’s original formula, Showdown pits players head-on in a series of mini-games.

Players are dropped in a board game-Esque playing field where the first player to rush to the end wins. Along the way, players will compete in different party games that’s easy enough to understand and perfect for kids as well.

Scribblenauts Showdown might lack the connectivity for online play, but it sure makes for an awesome time when you’re playing with your friends at a local party.

18. Minecraft

Image Source: Mojang

Minecraft may not strike you as your traditional party game filled with mini-games and bright flashing colors, and high scores, but it doesn’t really need any of that to be one of the best party games on Switch. The game simply allows you and your friends to hang out, mine, build whatever you want, and focus on surviving.

Want to reach the end game content? Go for it. Rather build an enormous Eiffel Tower instead with your friends? The Minecraft world is literally your oyster. It may not bring the fast-paced or chaotic action of other party games, but if you need something a little more chilled out to draw your play session to a close, you can’t go far wrong with Minecraft.

17. Puyo Puyo Tetris

Image Source: Sonic Team, Bitbaboon, Sega

This one is for all you puzzle fans out there. Puyo Puyo Tetris mixes two different puzzle games together to create one of the most fast-paced and best party games on Switch so far. And thanks to its Arcade Multiplayer, there are a plethora of modes for up to four players to enjoy in local multiplayer, too.

Thanks to the simplicity of the game’s core mechanics, and the basic controls, Puyo Puyo Tetris is easy enough for your friends and families to pick up and play without too much of an issue. From simple versus modes to more complex Party and Big Bang modes which add more mechanics on the core formula, there’s something here that everyone’s sure to enjoy.

16. Death Squared

Image Source: SMG Studio

Another cooperative puzzle game that’s perfect for party play on the Switch, whether you’re on the go or sitting in the comfort of your living room. Death Squared has each player controlling a different-colored robot, with the goal of avoiding numerous traps and hazards.

Death Squared requires all of the concentration, strategy, and communication skills you’ll have. The campaign can be complete with up to two players, and then the challenge ramps up even more if you can get four players together for the Party Mode.

Death Squared has a bunch of levels to keep you playing for hours, and it’s simply one of the most compelling co-op games we’ve played on the Switch so far.

15. Pocket Rumble

Image Source: Cardboard Robot Games

Everybody loves a good fighting game at parties, and if you’re aiming for something streamlined, you can’t go wrong with Pocket Rumble. Chances are, you and your friends will probably resort to the good ‘ol button-mashing technique, praying that you’ll pull off some kind of flashy combo string.

Players can choose from a handful of different characters, each with their unique attacks and animations. There’s a fighter in there for everyone, and the game strives to be as balanced as possible. Best of all, you can pull out a Joy-Con and share it with a friend for easy 1v1 battles, which is why you’ll want to consider Pocket Rumble.

14. BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

Image Source: Arc System Works

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle is the biggest crossover fighting game on the Nintendo Switch at the moment, spanning across four different franchises: Persona 4, Under Night In-Birth, BlazBlue, and RWBY, for sure making it one of the best party games on Switch, for fighting fans.

Players have a wide pool of characters to choose from, and each battle takes place in a 2v2 format with assists. Players will manage two characters at a time, switching between both during battle to gain the upper hand.

While Cross Tag Battle is a bit more complicated than Pocket Rumble, pulling combos is as easy as tapping a single button. Moreover, this Nintendo Switch game is akin to more of a traditional fighting game, with more mechanics and features. If your friends prefer a more competitive game to play during a party, Cross Tag Battle is an easy win.

13. Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection

Image Source: Capcom, Digital Eclipse

Being a collection of classic Street Fighter titles, it isn’t just one of the best Switch party games, but a fan’s dream. It offers the same fighting game experience all those years ago! All 12 games include different mechanics, characters, stages, and modes that are all bundled into one big game.

That said, players can fight each other locally thanks to the two Joy-Cons on the Nintendo Switch and even hold their own eight-player tournament mode. That way, everyone can join in on the fun and prove that they are the ultimate Street Fighter player.

12. Bloons TD5

Image Source: Ninja Kiwi, Digital Goldfish, Ltd.

Bloons TD5 has grown from being a simple browser game to one of the most popular games in the genre. Bloods TD5 makes the jump to the Switch seamlessly with a ton of features that will keep you busy for hours.

The Switch version includes a co-op version, so you can actually work together with a friend to build towers and a strategy together and take down all of the game’s levels in all the difficulties and different specialty modes, such as deflation, as well. There really is a ton to do!

11. Fortnite

Image Source: Epic Games

While Fortnite doesn’t allow for any local or co-op play on the same system, you can join up with friends and family members online. Or, the real reason we have Fortnite on this list is that it’s actually one heck of a great game to just sit and watch, especially when there’s a party going on.

Imagine it: moods are high, drinks are flowing, and your friend is in the last 10. They narrowly avoid being eliminated by a sniper before building up to a structure and popping the no-skin hiding inside. As the player count dwindles, the tension and excitement only continue to build. And if you get a Victory Royale? Just wait for the scenes.

10. Super Mario Party

Image Source: Nintendo

Super Mario Party is thee Switch party game, not to mention being the best at what it does. It follows the same structure as previous games in the series, but the board is far deeper than before. There’s far more room for tactical play!

Simply put: you move around the board, take part in little mini-games and search for stars to take the victory. Collecting stars is the ultimate goal, but the variety of mini-games is what makes it perfect for friends and family.

Whether it be races, puzzles, or skill tests, there’s something for everyone to enjoy and be good at. Also, you can do it all as your favorite Mario character.

9. Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes

Image Source: Steel Crate Games

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes is an incredibly unique idea, one that’s an absolute blast at parties (pun intended). One person is trapped in a room with a bomb, while other players help them diffuse the bomb using a manual. Each round is different, and the game uses procedural generation to make sure you’re getting new wrinkles every time.

Things can get hectic when playing Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes, as it’s essentially a mad dash to complete all the puzzles. There’s bound to be a ton of screaming and gesturing, so hopefully you and your friends know how to communicate with one another.

8. Super Bomberman R

Image Source: KONAMI

Super Bomberman R reminds players, new and old, why it was a staple of party games in the past. The game has received a ton of additional updates, like improved gameplay, new maps, characters, and more.

You move through a two-dimension grid environment, using bombs to trap and destroy opponents, AI or otherwise. There are story stages you can play co-op or break out 8-player battle mode for parties.

Naturally, blasting your friends with cartoony bomb is as crazy and fun as you’d expect. If you’re looking for a bit of a different alternative for a Switch party game, Super Bomberman R is a great pick.

7. Runbow

Image Source: 13AM Games

Another pick that’s a bit different from your typical party game, Runbow is a multiplayer-focused platformer. Up to eight players make a mad dash for the end, but the catch: the background changes colors, which often times obscures obstacles of the game color. It’s an awesome way to create tension as you try to one-up your friends at being the fastest.

While racing is the main mode, there are other options available, like a King of the Hill Mode, to add a little bit of variety into the mix. Runbow is the kind of game that brings out everyone’s competitive spirit, so make sure you’re bringing your A-game against your friends.

6. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Image Source: Nintendo

You can’t get any more classic than Mario, and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is probably the best of the bunch for 2D multiplayer. A port of the original Wii U game, Deluxe supports up to four-player co-op. It even introduces new playable characters like Nabbit and Toadette.

Of course, this is Mario we’re talking about, and Deluxe is perfect for the family, including little children. With a huge selection of over 150 courses between two games, New Super Mario Bros. U and New Super Luigi U, there’s plenty to keep you busy in this package.

5. Clubhouse Games

Image Source: NDcube

Why stick to one game when you could have 51? Well, that’s what Clubhouse Games promises: 51 games that you can so easily lose track of time playing, especially with a friend on the other side. It has a nice mix of classic tabletop games with interactive ones, too, like mancala, checkers, darts, and backgammon.

One of the biggest selling points of Clubhouse Games is just how much it makes use of the Switch’s different features, like its touchscreen, motion controls, and Mosaic Mode. Nothing is cooler than playing Battle Tanks and linking together Switches to extend the playing field.

4. Nintendo Switch Sports

Image Source: Nintendo

If you had a Wii back in the day, you had Wii Sports. Sure, it was bundled inside, but despite being free, Wii Sports was surprisingly good. It took complete advantage of the Wii’s motion controls, and did it pretty well (for the most part). It wasn’t super serious, either, so you could just as easily spend the day with your friends and family playing on a lazy Saturday.

Nintendo Switch Sports continues that oh-so-comfy legacy. Tennis, golf, and bowling make a return, as well as new entries like soccer, volleyball, chambara, and badminton. And with the Joy-Cons being far more responsive and accurate than the Wii Remotes, every game feels so much better to play.

3. Vampire Survivors

Image Source: Poncle

Oh yes, that Vampire Survivors—the very game that captured the hearts of many. It’s that kind of game that makes you want to play just one more, without realizing your afternoon is gone. Now you can bring up to three friends to your session for some four player, high octane action.

If you’ve been living under a rock or just haven’t gotten around to playing Vampire Survivors, the premise is simple: your goal is to survive hordes of gothic horror creatures, like vampires, ghosts, and so on. Death isn’t the end, though; it’s also a rogue-lite, letting you funnel gold you’ve made for upgrades and characters.

2. Mario Strikers: Battle League

Image Source: Next Level Games, Nintendo

Sports games are fine. Not exactly my cup of tea, but I get the appeal. If you’re like me and prefer more arcade-like games, Mario Strikers takes the rules of soccer and gives it a superpowered twist. It goes beyond being just “soccer with Mario” and instead brings in the wackiness of Mario Kart’s powerups to get an edge over the other team. In fact, you’ll pick up red shells, bananas, and even bob-ombs.

Mario Strikers features a solid roster too, like Mario, Waluigi, Yoshi, and more. They each have their own strengths and weaknesses, which you can minimize or strengthen through gear customization. best of all, the game supports up to eight players on a single system!

1. Pico Park

Image Source: TECOPARK

If fast-paced, high-action gameplay isn’t your idea of a party game, and you want something more relaxed, Pico Park is where it’s at. Up to eight people can work together, solving puzzles as fast or as slow as the group wants. And as a bonus, you get to play as a tiny, cute creature. What’s not to love?

Pico Park also has a handful of game modes, as well as 48 levels to complete. You can run through the few dozen levels, challenge your friends in battle mode to see who is faster, or make friends playing online. Either way, cooperation is a crucial aspect of the game.

Well, that’s the last of the best party games on the Nintendo Switch! Be sure to check out our other lists here on Twinfinite, like the best co-op games of 2023.