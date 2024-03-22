Taking damage isn’t anything to be ashamed of in Dragon’s Dogma 2, but it is something you need to know how to address properly. as such, we’ve compiled this guide on all the best healing items and how to get them.

How to Get Best Healing Items in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Image Credit: Capcom

There are a plethora of items that you can use for healing in Dragon’s Dogma 2, but the best ones are the Fruit Roborant variants and the Salubrious Draught. The former restores massive amounts of health, while the latter restores a notable amount and is easy to stockpile quickly.

Draughts can be bought for decent chunks of gold from most any Sundries or Apothecary merchants in the towns and cities found throughout the game. Salubrious Draughts typically run you 250 gold, while Fruit Roborant and Fine Fruit Roborant cost 600 gold and 900 gold respectively.

How to Make Best Healing Items

With that said, it is possible to make the best healing items yourself through the use of the title’s combining and crafting mechanics. This can be done from your inventory, and is made available at the start of the game. Once this occurs, you can then combine the various items you find throughout your travels to create several different types of healing potions and medicines.

You can make the Salubrious Draught early on via Greenwarish and any fruit. Both are found in the open world, and are easy enough to spot of have your pawn gather. Likewise, Grapes and Cranberries in particular are worth grabbing so that you can make Dried Fruit and in turn Fruit Roborant, which are both easy to craft restoratives that can remain useful throughout most of your playthrough.

All Dragon’s Dogma 2 Healing Item Recipes, Listed

To save you some time spent experimenting with different combinations, we’ve listed all of the successful combinations we’ve found along with the potions they create. Bear in mind that this list is a work in progress, and we’ll be adding more recipes as we find them.

First Ingredient Second Ingredient What it Makes Dried Fruit (Restores a fair amount of Health) Greenwarish (Restore a small amount of Health) Fruit Roborant (Restores a Great Amount of Health) Dried Fruit (Restores a fair amount of Health) Morningtide (Draws out better healing properties) Fruit Roborant (Restores a Great Amount of Health) Ripened Grapes (Restore a small amount of Health) Ripened Grapes (Restore a small amount of Health) Dried Fruit (Restores a fair amount of Health) Ripened Grapes (Restore a small amount of Health) Ripened Cranberry (Restore a small amount of Health) Dried Fruit (Restores a fair amount of Health) Ripened Cranberry (Restore a small amount of Health) Ripened Cranberry (Restore a small amount of Health) Dried Fruit (Restores a fair amount of Health) Greenwarish (Restore a small amount of Health) Cranberry (Restores a bit of Health) Salubrious Draught (Restores fair amount of Health) Greenwarish (Restore a small amount of Health) Apple (Restores a bit of Health) Salubrious Draught (Restores fair amount of Health) Greenwarish (Restore a small amount of Health) Grapes (Restores a bit of Health) Salubrious Draught (Restores fair amount of Health) Greenwarish (Restore a small amount of Health) Quince (Restores a bit of Health) Salubrious Draught (Restores fair amount of Health) Greenwarish (Restore a small amount of Health) Fig (Restores a bit of Health) Salubrious Draught (Restores fair amount of Health) Greenwarish (Restore a small amount of Health) Raspberry (Restores a bit of Health) Salubrious Draught (Restores fair amount of Health) Greenwarish (Restore a small amount of Health) Blueberry (Restores a bit of Health) Salubrious Draught (Restores fair amount of Health) Greenwarish (Restore a small amount of Health) Strawberry (Restores a bit of Health) Salubrious Draught (Restores fair amount of Health) Syrupwort Leaf (Restore a small amount of Health) Cranberry (Restores a bit of Health) Salubrious Draught (Restores fair amount of Health) Syrupwort Leaf (Restore a small amount of Health) Apple (Restores a bit of Health) Salubrious Draught (Restores fair amount of Health) Syrupwort Leaf (Restore a small amount of Health) Grapes (Restores a bit of Health) Salubrious Draught (Restores fair amount of Health) Syrupwort Leaf (Restore a small amount of Health) Quince (Restores a bit of Health) Salubrious Draught (Restores fair amount of Health) Syrupwort Leaf (Restore a small amount of Health) Fig (Restores a bit of Health) Salubrious Draught (Restores fair amount of Health) Syrupwort Leaf (Restore a small amount of Health) Raspberry (Restores a bit of Health) Salubrious Draught (Heals fair amount of Health) Syrupwort Leaf (Restore a small amount of Health) Blueberry (Restores a bit of Health) Salubrious Draught (Heals fair amount of Health) Syrupwort Leaf (Restore a small amount of Health) Strawberry (Restores a bit of Health) Salubrious Draught (Heals fair amount of Health)

How to get Best Healing Items Cheap in Dragon’s Dogma 2

It should also be noted that there is a way to get a discount on some of the best healing items in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Image Credit: Capcom

Early on in the game, you can help a young girl named Flora get some Fruit Roborant from Runne’s Apothecary in Melve. To do so, you can either buy some for a few hundred gold from the Apothecary owner or craft some yourself with some Ripened Grapes and Cranberries.

Once you have at least one, you can give it to Flora. She says that her grandfather in Vernworth can reward you properly once you get there.

Image Credit: Capcom

After that, you can progress the main story until you reach Vernworth and then head to the Merchant’s Quarter. You’ll then encounter Flora, who brings you to her grandfather. He thanks you for helping his daughter, and promises to give you a discount on any purchases you make at his shop.

You can then buy some of the game’s best healing items from him with a permanent 20 percent discount compared to other vendors. This makes it incredibly easy to get the best variants of Fruit Roborant, and to make sure you don’t break the bank before you attempt a tricky mission or dungeon.

That covers everything there is to know about how to get the best healing items in Dragon’s Dogma 2. For more on the game, check out our guides on how to carry more and every spell in the game.

