How to Carry More Weight in Dragon’s Dogma 2

There’s nothing worse than being unable to carry anymore loot in Dragon’s Dogma 2, but there are some workarounds you can use to avoid the issue. We have all the info you need to know about said workarounds in this guide on how to carry more weight.

Recommended Videos

How to Increase Carry Capacity in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Image Credit: Capcom

In general, there are three different ways to increase your carry capacity in Dragon’s Dogma 2. All of these methods can be used in tandem, so we recommend you utilize all three to maximize how much your characters can carry.

How to Get Golden Trove Beetles

Image Credit: Capcom

The first is to gather the golden beetles scattered around the open world. These collectibles are typically found on trees throughout the game, and can be consumed to increase you and your Pawn’s overall carrying capacity by .15 KG. These collectibles are limited though, so there are only so many that you can get during your playthrough.

How to Get Ring of Accrual, Ring of Triumph, and Ring of Profusion

The second is to get and use rings that grant a buff to how much you can carry. These include the Ring of Accrual, Ring of Triumph, and Ring of Profusion, which all offer small boosts to the maximum carrying weight of whoever has them equipped.

The Ring of Accrual is sold by several merchants throughout the game for 6,500 gold, and you can even get it early from the traveling merchant in Melve so long as RNG is on your side.

The other two Rings are rewards for gathering a certain number of Seeker’s Tokens. 15 are needed to nab the Ring of Triumph, and 70 are needed to acquire the Ring of Profusion. You can find Seeker’s Tokens in hard to reach places throughout the world and in dungeons, and they can then be exchanged at the Vocation Guilds found throughout the world.

How to Get Thew Augment

The third and final method is to unlock the Thew Augment. This is available through the Fighter Vocation, and increases your carrying capacity permanently so long as it’s equipped.

It only becomes available after you reach Rank 6 in the Fighter vocation though, so it takes some time and effort to unlock. You’ll need to battle various enemies while the Fighter Vocation is equipped, and then swap in the Augment via any NPC that offers Vocation Guild services such as the Inn Keepers and Guild workers.

And that’s all we have on how to carry more weight in Dragon’s Dogma 2. It’s not the simplest process in the world, but you shouldn’t have much trouble so long as you make use of the info we’ve laid out. For more on the game, check out our other guides on the full world map and every spell.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more