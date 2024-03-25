As with other big RPGS, player-made mods are going to be a thing. Dragon’s Dogma 2 is no different as the game benefits greatly from mod use. Today, we’ll be looking at the best Dragon’s Dogma 2 mods currently on offer.

All Best Dragon’s Dogma 2 Mods to Install

Nexus Mods is the website you’re going to want to use in acquiring the following mods. However, before that, you will want to download the Fluffy Mod Manager for some of the mods on this list. Before downloading and installing whatever mods you choose, make sure you properly read the installation instructions.

Item Tweaks

Item Tweaks is a mod that allows you to change the cost, sell price, and weight of items, armor, and weapons. The mod itself features a variety of options regarding the ways you can alter everything. The mod’s settings can be as simple as just costing 1 gold, all the way up to everything costing 1 gold, selling for 10x the amount as normal, and having no weight.

Just know you can only use one of the mod’s options or it won’t work. Additionally, other mods that try to change items in any way may have issues with this one.

DLSS3 Enabler – Puredark

DLSS3 Enabler predictably enables a hidden DLSS 3.0 option. The reason you would want this mod is due to DLSS 3.0’s frame generation on Nvidia 4000 series GPUs. The idea is that 3.0’s frame generation boosts your framerate significantly by generating every other frame essentially for free, which lets your GPU and CPU focus on other tasks. It’s one of Nvidia’s greatest technologies for gaming.

Unfortunately, Capcom decided not to enable this setting by default, hopefully that kind of decision will change as the technology becomes more common for more people.

Do Not Be Afraid of Excess Weight

This is a simple mod that changes the weight buff for the Ring of Accrual. Normally, the ring gives a buff of 5, but this mod changes that buff to 20,500,500 (or so the author says). Nevertheless, you’ll want this mod if you’re the kind of Arisen that is constantly picking up every herb, item, and ore that you come across in your travels.

Normally, without this mod, carrying but a few extra pieces of gear, healing supplies, and camp kit would be enough to increase your weight to Average or even Heavy. Use this mod if you don’t want to deal with that any longer.

ReFrameWork

ReFrameWork is a comprehensive mod package that uses the Lua programming language to inject Dragon’s Dogma 2 with a scripting API. This framework comes with various tools for developers who enjoy making their own mods and scripts. Tools and features like a Freecam mode (for those perfect screenshots), a Timescale adjuster, and FOV options.

The Reframework doesn’t do much with the game’s engine itself, but allows scripters to change various aspects of the game itself. Many things can be done. It just boils down to how much time and work the mod or script developer is willing to put in.

NPC’s Hairstyles for Arisen and Pawns

While there isn’t yet a mod that adds a slew of hairstyles, NPC Hairstyles is likely the next best thing. If you were tired of the somewhat generic hairstyles, then this mod fixes that by replacing the default hairstyles with those found on unique NPCs. The mod gives a good example of this: Hairstyle 12 is replaced with Ulrika’s hairstyle while hairstyle 24 is replaced with Wilhelmina’s hairstyle.

It’s clear that these unique NPC hairdos offer you and your pawns something a bit more high fantasy, if that is your incline.

