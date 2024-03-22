How to Fix Dragon’s Dogma 2 FPS Issues

Want some help fixing Dragon’s Dogma 2 FPS issues? The huge open worlds in Capcom’s new RPG are mightily impressive but can suffer from FPS drops due to how large they are, and the lack of loading screens in-game. In this game, we’ll provide you with some tips on getting around the frame stuttering.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 FPS Issues Fix

Below, we’ve compiled a few things you can try if you’re struggling with FPS issues while playing Dragon’s Dogma 2. None of them are guaranteed to entirely erase the problem, but they’re worth attempting if the stuttering is bordering on unplayable.

First and foremost, ensure you’ve got the latest version of Dragon’s Dogma 2 installed. There’s bound to be a fairly extensive day-one patch to address changes made since the game shipped, alongside further patches and hotfixes in the first week of release.

On your console or platform of choice, simply hit the ‘Check For Update’ option when hovering over Dragon’s Dogma 2. If there’s an update you’ve managed to miss, this will pick it up. Of course, if you already have automatic updates switched on, you can skip this option.

Tweak In-Game Settings

For players on both PC and consoles, you could try tweaking some of the in-game settings you have access to.

Unfortunately, none of the console settings in Dragon’s Dogma 2 seem to have any bearing on performance. The only ones we recommend trying are toggling the HUD off (or at least as reduced as possible), and turning off network features. Either one could stabilize performance, but there’s no guarantee.

Verify Game Files

If you’re playing Dragon’s Dogma 2 on PC, there’s no harm in verifying your game files. In theory, this will comb through all the game’s files installed on your PC and make sure it’s as optimized as can be. Here’s what to do:

Boot up Steam and locate Dragon’s Dogma 2 in your library.

Click on the game, and then select the Properties menu.

Press Verify Integrity of Game Files.

Wait a short while for the process, then reboot the game.

Clear Cache

Next, you can always clear the overall download cache on Steam. This isn’t guaranteed to alter game performance, but it could in theory help things run more smoothly. Here are the steps you need to take:

Open Steam and then go to the overall Settings menu.

Select Downloads, then Clear Download Cache.

Let the process take place and sign back into Steam after it is completed.

Check For More News

Lastly, if all other attempts have failed, you’ll need to wait and hear more from the developers about FPS fixes. The best place to check is the official Dragon’s Dogma X account, which constantly posts about the game and will no doubt advise followers on incoming fixes.

We also recommend keeping tabs on the game’s website and Facebook page. If new patches are in the works, these are where you’ll find out first.

That's everything you can do to fix FPS issues in Dragon's Dogma 2.

