Best Conquest Mode Decks in Marvel Snap (June 2023)

Image Source: Second Dinner

Conquest Mode is a high stakes, tournament-style mode in Marvel Snap that rewards you with a currency called Medals. These can then be used to purchase resources in a new store, along with new cosmetics like variants and titles. Make it all the way to the end of Infinite Conquest, and you’ll even get a new avatar frame. Getting there is no cakewalk, though, so here are the best Marvel Snap decks you should consider for Conquest Mode.

Best Marvel Snap Decks to Use in Conquest Mode

High Evo Control

Image Source: Marvel Snap Zone via Twinfinite

Wasp

Sunspot

Nebula

Misty Knight

Luke Cage

Jeff

Storm

Cyclops

High Evolutionary

Spider-Man

Doctor Doom

Hulk

Ever since High Evolutionary released in Marvel Snap, it quickly took over the meta as control and lockdown cards came back into the spotlight. The idea here is to control a lane with Storm and Cyclops or Nebula, while using Spider-Man to lock your opponent out of another lane on turn 5.

Cap it all off with a final pointslam on turn 6 with Hulk, or go wide with Doctor Doom, and give your cards some support with Misty Knight, or continue disrupting your opponent’s cards with Wasp. Luke Cage is a flex spot in this deck as he’ll come in handy for mirror matches, but if you find you’re not running into much High Evolutionary control, consider swapping him out for another tech card like Rogue or Shang-Chi.

Kitty Bounce

Image Source: Marvel Snap Zone via Twinfinite

Kitty Pryde

Bast

Korg

Ice-Man

Angela

Hit-Monkey

The Collector

Falcon

Mysterio

Bishop

Beast

America Chavez

The bounce archetype saw a huge surge once Kitty Pryde was made available for free to all existing Marvel Snap players, and it’s still going strong. Even with the Beast nerf and the rising popularity of Wave, Kitty and the bounce deck are still top performers with the ability to pointslam harder than most other decks.

This deck plays very similarly to how bounce used to play before the nerf; you’re still trying to get Kitty out as early as possible while building Momentum for Bishop, Angela, and The Collector. You’re still going to wanna bounce back your 1-cost cards as much as possible with Falcon and Beast, and save Mysterio for Hit-Monkey and two other 1-costs for turn 6. If you suspect that you’re about to get Waved for the final turn, play your entire hand on turn 5, then end off turn 6 with Chavez.

Sera Counter Miracle

Image Source: Marvel Snap Zone via Twinfinite

Kitty Pryde

Nova

Angela

Hit-Monkey

Sentinel

Mysterio

Bishop

Killmonger

Shang-Chi

Enchantress

Sera

Doctor Doom

While Sera certainly isn’t as popular as she used to be, especially since the Wave change, Sera Miracle decks are still consistent and powerful, even if they can’t push out as many numbers as, say, Kitty Pryde and bounce. Still, the idea here is to counter and disrupt everything your opponent does as much as possible.

You’ve got all your usual tech cards here in Killmonger, Shang-Chi, and Enchantress, though you may consider swapping Rogue in for one of these if and when the meta shifts back towards powerful Ongoing cards. You’ll want to save Killmonger for your final turn to avoid killing your own Kitty Pryde, while also managing prioritiy in case your opponent is playing bounce. If you’re up against a bounce deck, try to give them priority going into turn 6 so you can hit them with a Nova and Killmonger combo.

About the author

Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing is the Reviews Editor for Twinfinite, and a History graduate from Singapore. She's been in the games media industry for nine years, trawling through showfloors, conferences, and spending a ridiculous amount of time making in-depth spreadsheets for min-max-y RPGs. When she's not singing the praises of Amazon's Kindle as the greatest technological invention of the past two decades, you can probably find her in a FromSoft rabbit hole.

More Stories by Zhiqing Wan

Related Posts