It is that time of year again when the Fortnite island is infiltrated by Stormtroopers, Jedi, and Sith! Yes, it is Star Wars Day and that means there are blasters and lightsabers to find and new quests to complete. If you are looking for an easy way to get an E-11 Blaster then look no further. Read on to find all Stormtrooper locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

Where to Find a Stormtrooper in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

You can find a Stormtrooper at any Imperial Roadblock in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2. They are also walking with Darth Vader at the Lambda Shuttle landing site. Usually, the Stormtroopers will be standing around in pairs, walking slowly in and around the Imperial Roadblock. You can find Imperial Chests in the roadblock shelters.

All Imperial Roadblock Locations

If you are looking to visit an Imperial Roadblock and find a Stormtrooper then you should land in any of the following areas:

On the island north of Lavish Lair

Just south of Lavish Lair

Southeast of Classy Court

In the desert area south of Reckless Railway

East of Snooty Steppes

Northwest of Snooty Steppes

Image Source: Epic Gaes via Twinfinite

The Stormtroopers you will meet at Imperial Roadblocks are aggressive so watch out! They will attack if they see you, so get to an Imperial Chest quickly and grab a weapon.

The Imperial Roadblocks will have at least one Imperial Chest, which is guarded by Stormtroopers. Imperial Chests will contain any one of the following weapons: E-11 Blaster or a Wookiee Bowcaster. The chests also hold healing items and the chance of throwables such as grenades.

Image Source: Epic Games

The E-11 Blaster is a laser rifle-type weapon that has infinite ammo but can get overheated. When overheating the blaster will be on cooldown for a short period. It is not the most reliable or accurate gun (just ask the Stormtroopers!) but they are pretty fun to use. The Wookiee Bowcaster fires individual quarrels in quick succession or you can hold down fire to build up for a larger and more explosive shot!

That is all we have on the Stormtrooper locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2! For more Fortnite fun and tips find out how to get Darth Vader’s Lightsaber or where you might find Chewbacca on the island.

