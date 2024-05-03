All Fortnite Star Wars Quests in Chapter 5 Season 2

Grab some extra XP to help level up your Fortnite Battle Pass with the Star Wars Quests in Chapter 5 Season 2! Each quest is Star Wars-related and gives you 5k XP upon completion. The first part is live now with the next coming in a few days’ time. Find all the Fortnite Star Wars quests in Chapter 5 Season 2 right here.

How to Complete All Star Wars Quests in Fortnite

The Fortnite Star Wars quests come in two parts. The first half arrives on May 3, and the second on May 7, 2024. Each quest awards you with 5k XP when you complete it. Finish five quests to gain one level-up bonus or ten to gain the AWR Pack Back Bling!

Fortnite Star Wars Quests Part One: Luke and Chewbacca

Eliminate a Stormtrooper and collect their E-11 Blaster Rifle

Travel 1,300 distance away from where you start the match

Place in the top 10 players remaining in 3 different matches

Hit 20 players from 50 meters or more

Deal 327 damage to opponents who are wielding an Imperial weapon

Eliminate 12 opponents with the Bowcaster or a melee weapon

Blast 4 players with charged attacks from the Bowcaster

Survive taking 300 damage from opponents in a single match

Lando and the Empire

Coming to Fortnite on May 7, 2024. We will keep you updated as soon as we know more!

Fortnite Festival Quests

There are also quests available to complete on the Fortnite Festival Main Stage. Check out what you can do in the first week of the Star Wars event:

Earn 10K points while playing Cantina Band

Earn 6 stars while playing Cantina Band

Play a set list of 2 or more songs

Score 15K points playing sustains

We will keep you updated with all new quests as soon as we can. Meanwhile, why not check out how to find Chewbacca or Darth Vader in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2?

