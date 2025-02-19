Goro Majima has access to two unique fighting styles in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, and you can upgrade both of these with several abilities. So, we’ll go over them all and recommend the best Abilities in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.
Best Abilities to Unlock First in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
Here are the best skills you need to invest in early on:
- Knockdown Evasion
- Attack Boost
- Quickstep Strike
- Perfect Guard
- Quickstep Boost
- Essence of the Mad Dog: Blade Flash
Knockdown Evasion lets you recover from very punishing enemy combos. Attack Boost is the best Ability to invest into early as the best defense is a good offense. Quickstep Strike and Perfect Guard let you break enemy combos and Quickstep Boost makes evasion even more consistent. Lastly, Essence of the Mad Dog: Blade Flash is great for brutalizing bosses easily in 1v1 scenarios. Upgrade your Attack Boost first and then invest a bit into Health Boost once it feels cheap and affordable.
All Abilities in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
There are a total of 87 Abilities in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii with several of them having multiple tiers of upgrades.
Stat Upgrades
You can upgrade your health and attack from the stat upgrades.
- Max Health Boost – 4 tiers
- Max Health Boost Plus – 4 tiers
- Max Health Boost Extreme – 10 tiers
- Attack Boost – 4 tiers
- Attack Boost Plus – 4 tiers
- Attack Boost Extreme – 4 tiers
Shared Abilities
Shared Abilities are skills you can use in both Mad Dog Style and Sea Dog Style.
|Ability Name
|Description
|Knockdown Evasion
|Get up quickly by pressing A/X/Space right before getting knocked down.
|Quickstep Strike
|Attack immediately after a quickstep to punish enemies after they attack.
|Grapple Counter
|Counter Full Nelson Holds and Tackles by pressing Grapple when enemies grab you.
|Perfect Guard
|Perfectly time your Guards to create openings. Can block guard-breaking attacks.
|Quickstep Boost
|Gain the ability to Quickstep 3 times in Mad Dog Style and 2 times in Sea Dog Style.
|Heat Gauge Auto Charge: Desperation
|At low health, the Heat Gauge will charge automatically.
|Ultimate Counter: Desperation
|Increases Ultimate Counter damage at low health.
|Goro Goro Booze Master
|You can now brew Alcohol at cooking spots.
|Increased Recovery at Restaurants
|Exactly what it sounds like.
|No Reservations
|Order food from Restaurants even when you’re at full health.
Mad Dog Abilities
Here are all the abilities you can unlock in Majima’s signature Mad Dog Style.
|Ability Name
|Description
|Mad Dog Trick: Savage
|Follow a series of unarmed light attacks with dagger strikes. The more unarmed attacks you do, the more dagger strikes Majima follows up with (up to 4 light attacks).
|Mad Dog Trick: Serpent
|Charge up a powerful uppercut by holding X/Square to send enemies flying. Fully charging lets you dash to the closest enemy.
|Serpentine Madness
|Charges the Madness Gauge when you defeat an enemy mid-air after launching them with Mad Dog Trick: Serpent.
|Mad Dog Trick: Chomp
|Charge up a dash attack by holding Y/Triangle in a straight line that cuts through enemies. Charging increases distance and damage.
|Chomping Madness
|Charges the Madness Gauge when you hit enough enemies with Mad Dog Trick: Chomp.
|Mad Dog Trick: Frenzy
|Hold B/Circle to charge up a spinning knife attack. Charging increases rotation speed and spins.
|Frenzied Madness
|Charges the Madness Gauge when you hit enough enemies with Mad Dog Trick: Frenzy.
|Ultimate Counter: Wild Blade
|Perform an iconic series of stabs as your Ultimate Counter.
|Mad Dog Trick: Demonfire Rain
|Increases the number of daggers you throw mid-air with B/Circle.
|More Majima
|Increases the number of Doppelgangers summoned to 4 with the Mad Dog ultimate.
|Essence of Howling Shadows
|A Heat Action you can use with 4 Doppelgangers. Use your ultimate and then press RB/R1 + Y/Triangle.
|Essence of Flowing Flight
|A Heat Action that uses a Jetpack to blast up to 4 enemies into the water. Press Y/Triangle near a Jetpack.
|Essence of the Mad Dog: Blade Flash
|A Heat Action that brutalizes a single enemy with your dagger. After a quickstep dagger strike, press Y/Triangle. RB/R1+A/Cross followed by Y/Triangle and Y/Triangle.
|Essence of the Mad Dog: Maul
|A legendary Heat Action that cuts through multiple enemies. Press Y/Triangle near 3 or more enemies while at low health.
|Mad Dog Master: Perfect Quickstep
|Temporarily increases your attack speed after performing a perfect Quickstep.
|Mad Dog Trick: Hannya Dance
|Perfect Guard a guard-breaking attack then counterattack. Consumes Heat Gauge but charges Madness Gauge.
Sea Dog Abilities
The Sea Dog Style has its own unique set of upgrades, Heat Actions, and skills.
|Skill Name
|Description
|Sea Dog Skill: Catch n Slash
|Launch into a combo immediately after catching your boomerang Cutlasses.
|Sea Dog Skill: Cutlass Heave n Ho
|Increases attack range of Cutlass Boomerang.
|Cutlass Madness
|Charges Madness Gauge if enough enemies are hit with Cutlass Boomerang.
|Sea Dog Skill: Charge n Shoot
|Adds two additional levels of charge attacks for the pistol.
|Pistol Madness
|Charges the Madness Gauge when you hit enough enemies with the third-level pistol shot.
|Sea Dog Skill: Chain Readiness
|Reduces the time it takes to fire the Chain Hook.
|Sea Dog Skill: Chain Reaction
|Lets you slip behind a chained enemy or strike them with the cutlass. Press B/Circle to slip behind them or Y/Triangle to slice through them after a Hook Shot.
|Chained Madness
|Charges Madness Gauge if enough enemies are hit with the cutlass strike or if you take away a shield with Sea Dog Skill: Chain Reaction.
|Ultimate Counter: Hook n Shoot
|Perform an Ultimate Counter followed up by a Chain Hook and Pistol combo.
|Essence of Piracy: Sidearm Shuffle
|A Heat Action that uses all of your sidearms against a single enemy. Hook an enemy and press Y/Triangle.
|Essence of Piracy: Rain of Blood
|Fire a wild barrage of shots at five enemies. Perform a fully charged pistol shot and then press Y/Triangle near 5 enemies.
|Essence of Piracy: Skip Rope Slash
|A Heat Action that uses the Chain Hook and Cutlass on 3 enemies. Press Y/Triangle near a downed enemy with 2 more nearby.
|Essence of Piracy: Deadly Skies
|A Heat Action that has you swing from the Stern to Prow and shoot between 4 to 10 enemies. Press Y/Triangle while in a fighting stance near the ship’s wheel.
|Sea Dog Skill: Triple Finisher
|After performing a double finisher, unleash a sidearm attack.
|Sea Dog Supremacy: Perfect Guard
|After performing a Perfect Guard, increases your attack damage temporarily.
|Sea Dog Skill: Snakebite
|Perfect Guard a guard-breaking attack then counterattack. Consumes Heat Gauge but charges Madness Gauge.
Those are all the abilities and the best ones to get first in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.
Published: Feb 19, 2025 04:57 am