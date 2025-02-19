Forgot password
Yakuza Pirate in Hawaii Goro Majima with a Pistol
Screenshot by Twinfinite
Category:
Guides

Best Abilities in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

All skills and the best skills to get first in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
Image of Syed Hamza Bakht
Syed Hamza Bakht
|

Published: Feb 19, 2025 04:57 am

Goro Majima has access to two unique fighting styles in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, and you can upgrade both of these with several abilities. So, we’ll go over them all and recommend the best Abilities in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Best Abilities to Unlock First in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Here are the best skills you need to invest in early on:

  • Knockdown Evasion
  • Attack Boost
  • Quickstep Strike
  • Perfect Guard
  • Quickstep Boost
  • Essence of the Mad Dog: Blade Flash

Knockdown Evasion lets you recover from very punishing enemy combos. Attack Boost is the best Ability to invest into early as the best defense is a good offense. Quickstep Strike and Perfect Guard let you break enemy combos and Quickstep Boost makes evasion even more consistent. Lastly, Essence of the Mad Dog: Blade Flash is great for brutalizing bosses easily in 1v1 scenarios. Upgrade your Attack Boost first and then invest a bit into Health Boost once it feels cheap and affordable.

Ability upgrade menu in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
Screenshot by Twinfinite

All Abilities in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

There are a total of 87 Abilities in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii with several of them having multiple tiers of upgrades.

Stat Upgrades

You can upgrade your health and attack from the stat upgrades.

  • Max Health Boost – 4 tiers
  • Max Health Boost Plus – 4 tiers
  • Max Health Boost Extreme – 10 tiers
  • Attack Boost – 4 tiers
  • Attack Boost Plus – 4 tiers
  • Attack Boost Extreme – 4 tiers

Shared Abilities

Shared Abilities are skills you can use in both Mad Dog Style and Sea Dog Style.

Ability NameDescription
Knockdown EvasionGet up quickly by pressing A/X/Space right before getting knocked down.
Quickstep StrikeAttack immediately after a quickstep to punish enemies after they attack.
Grapple CounterCounter Full Nelson Holds and Tackles by pressing Grapple when enemies grab you.
Perfect GuardPerfectly time your Guards to create openings. Can block guard-breaking attacks.
Quickstep BoostGain the ability to Quickstep 3 times in Mad Dog Style and 2 times in Sea Dog Style.
Heat Gauge Auto Charge: DesperationAt low health, the Heat Gauge will charge automatically.
Ultimate Counter: DesperationIncreases Ultimate Counter damage at low health.
Goro Goro Booze MasterYou can now brew Alcohol at cooking spots.
Increased Recovery at RestaurantsExactly what it sounds like.
No ReservationsOrder food from Restaurants even when you’re at full health.

Mad Dog Abilities

Here are all the abilities you can unlock in Majima’s signature Mad Dog Style.

Ability NameDescription
Mad Dog Trick: SavageFollow a series of unarmed light attacks with dagger strikes. The more unarmed attacks you do, the more dagger strikes Majima follows up with (up to 4 light attacks).
Mad Dog Trick: SerpentCharge up a powerful uppercut by holding X/Square to send enemies flying. Fully charging lets you dash to the closest enemy.
Serpentine MadnessCharges the Madness Gauge when you defeat an enemy mid-air after launching them with Mad Dog Trick: Serpent.
Mad Dog Trick: ChompCharge up a dash attack by holding Y/Triangle in a straight line that cuts through enemies. Charging increases distance and damage.
Chomping MadnessCharges the Madness Gauge when you hit enough enemies with Mad Dog Trick: Chomp.
Mad Dog Trick: FrenzyHold B/Circle to charge up a spinning knife attack. Charging increases rotation speed and spins.
Frenzied MadnessCharges the Madness Gauge when you hit enough enemies with Mad Dog Trick: Frenzy.
Ultimate Counter: Wild BladePerform an iconic series of stabs as your Ultimate Counter.
Mad Dog Trick: Demonfire RainIncreases the number of daggers you throw mid-air with B/Circle.
More MajimaIncreases the number of Doppelgangers summoned to 4 with the Mad Dog ultimate.
Essence of Howling ShadowsA Heat Action you can use with 4 Doppelgangers. Use your ultimate and then press RB/R1 + Y/Triangle.
Essence of Flowing FlightA Heat Action that uses a Jetpack to blast up to 4 enemies into the water. Press Y/Triangle near a Jetpack.
Essence of the Mad Dog: Blade FlashA Heat Action that brutalizes a single enemy with your dagger. After a quickstep dagger strike, press Y/Triangle. RB/R1+A/Cross followed by Y/Triangle and Y/Triangle.
Essence of the Mad Dog: MaulA legendary Heat Action that cuts through multiple enemies. Press Y/Triangle near 3 or more enemies while at low health.
Mad Dog Master: Perfect QuickstepTemporarily increases your attack speed after performing a perfect Quickstep.
Mad Dog Trick: Hannya DancePerfect Guard a guard-breaking attack then counterattack. Consumes Heat Gauge but charges Madness Gauge.
Goro Majima in pirate outfit and sea dog style yakuza pirate in hawaii
Screenshot by Twinfinite

Sea Dog Abilities

The Sea Dog Style has its own unique set of upgrades, Heat Actions, and skills.

Skill NameDescription
Sea Dog Skill: Catch n SlashLaunch into a combo immediately after catching your boomerang Cutlasses.
Sea Dog Skill: Cutlass Heave n HoIncreases attack range of Cutlass Boomerang.
Cutlass MadnessCharges Madness Gauge if enough enemies are hit with Cutlass Boomerang.
Sea Dog Skill: Charge n ShootAdds two additional levels of charge attacks for the pistol.
Pistol MadnessCharges the Madness Gauge when you hit enough enemies with the third-level pistol shot.
Sea Dog Skill: Chain ReadinessReduces the time it takes to fire the Chain Hook.
Sea Dog Skill: Chain ReactionLets you slip behind a chained enemy or strike them with the cutlass. Press B/Circle to slip behind them or Y/Triangle to slice through them after a Hook Shot.
Chained MadnessCharges Madness Gauge if enough enemies are hit with the cutlass strike or if you take away a shield with Sea Dog Skill: Chain Reaction.
Ultimate Counter: Hook n ShootPerform an Ultimate Counter followed up by a Chain Hook and Pistol combo.
Essence of Piracy: Sidearm ShuffleA Heat Action that uses all of your sidearms against a single enemy. Hook an enemy and press Y/Triangle.
Essence of Piracy: Rain of BloodFire a wild barrage of shots at five enemies. Perform a fully charged pistol shot and then press Y/Triangle near 5 enemies.
Essence of Piracy: Skip Rope SlashA Heat Action that uses the Chain Hook and Cutlass on 3 enemies. Press Y/Triangle near a downed enemy with 2 more nearby.
Essence of Piracy: Deadly SkiesA Heat Action that has you swing from the Stern to Prow and shoot between 4 to 10 enemies. Press Y/Triangle while in a fighting stance near the ship’s wheel.
Sea Dog Skill: Triple FinisherAfter performing a double finisher, unleash a sidearm attack.
Sea Dog Supremacy: Perfect GuardAfter performing a Perfect Guard, increases your attack damage temporarily.
Sea Dog Skill: SnakebitePerfect Guard a guard-breaking attack then counterattack. Consumes Heat Gauge but charges Madness Gauge.

Those are all the abilities and the best ones to get first in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. While you’re here, check out our list of all rings and the best ones to get, and all Pets and rewards.

Author
Image of Syed Hamza Bakht
Syed Hamza Bakht
Freelance Writer
A freelance journalist passionate about games and technology. You'll find me working at publications such as Gfinity and Twinfinite, trying to gather as many game codes as possible! Otherwise, I can be found struggling against my giant backlog of games.