Goro Majima has access to two unique fighting styles in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, and you can upgrade both of these with several abilities. So, we’ll go over them all and recommend the best Abilities in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Best Abilities to Unlock First in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Here are the best skills you need to invest in early on:

Knockdown Evasion

Attack Boost

Quickstep Strike

Perfect Guard

Quickstep Boost

Essence of the Mad Dog: Blade Flash

Knockdown Evasion lets you recover from very punishing enemy combos. Attack Boost is the best Ability to invest into early as the best defense is a good offense. Quickstep Strike and Perfect Guard let you break enemy combos and Quickstep Boost makes evasion even more consistent. Lastly, Essence of the Mad Dog: Blade Flash is great for brutalizing bosses easily in 1v1 scenarios. Upgrade your Attack Boost first and then invest a bit into Health Boost once it feels cheap and affordable.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

All Abilities in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

There are a total of 87 Abilities in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii with several of them having multiple tiers of upgrades.

Stat Upgrades

You can upgrade your health and attack from the stat upgrades.

Max Health Boost – 4 tiers

Max Health Boost Plus – 4 tiers

Max Health Boost Extreme – 10 tiers

Attack Boost – 4 tiers

Attack Boost Plus – 4 tiers

Attack Boost Extreme – 4 tiers

Shared Abilities

Shared Abilities are skills you can use in both Mad Dog Style and Sea Dog Style.

Ability Name Description Knockdown Evasion Get up quickly by pressing A/X/Space right before getting knocked down. Quickstep Strike Attack immediately after a quickstep to punish enemies after they attack. Grapple Counter Counter Full Nelson Holds and Tackles by pressing Grapple when enemies grab you. Perfect Guard Perfectly time your Guards to create openings. Can block guard-breaking attacks. Quickstep Boost Gain the ability to Quickstep 3 times in Mad Dog Style and 2 times in Sea Dog Style. Heat Gauge Auto Charge: Desperation At low health, the Heat Gauge will charge automatically. Ultimate Counter: Desperation Increases Ultimate Counter damage at low health. Goro Goro Booze Master You can now brew Alcohol at cooking spots. Increased Recovery at Restaurants Exactly what it sounds like. No Reservations Order food from Restaurants even when you’re at full health.

Mad Dog Abilities

Here are all the abilities you can unlock in Majima’s signature Mad Dog Style.

Ability Name Description Mad Dog Trick: Savage Follow a series of unarmed light attacks with dagger strikes. The more unarmed attacks you do, the more dagger strikes Majima follows up with (up to 4 light attacks). Mad Dog Trick: Serpent Charge up a powerful uppercut by holding X/Square to send enemies flying. Fully charging lets you dash to the closest enemy. Serpentine Madness Charges the Madness Gauge when you defeat an enemy mid-air after launching them with Mad Dog Trick: Serpent. Mad Dog Trick: Chomp Charge up a dash attack by holding Y/Triangle in a straight line that cuts through enemies. Charging increases distance and damage. Chomping Madness Charges the Madness Gauge when you hit enough enemies with Mad Dog Trick: Chomp. Mad Dog Trick: Frenzy Hold B/Circle to charge up a spinning knife attack. Charging increases rotation speed and spins. Frenzied Madness Charges the Madness Gauge when you hit enough enemies with Mad Dog Trick: Frenzy. Ultimate Counter: Wild Blade Perform an iconic series of stabs as your Ultimate Counter. Mad Dog Trick: Demonfire Rain Increases the number of daggers you throw mid-air with B/Circle. More Majima Increases the number of Doppelgangers summoned to 4 with the Mad Dog ultimate. Essence of Howling Shadows A Heat Action you can use with 4 Doppelgangers. Use your ultimate and then press RB/R1 + Y/Triangle. Essence of Flowing Flight A Heat Action that uses a Jetpack to blast up to 4 enemies into the water. Press Y/Triangle near a Jetpack. Essence of the Mad Dog: Blade Flash A Heat Action that brutalizes a single enemy with your dagger. After a quickstep dagger strike, press Y/Triangle. RB/R1+A/Cross followed by Y/Triangle and Y/Triangle. Essence of the Mad Dog: Maul A legendary Heat Action that cuts through multiple enemies. Press Y/Triangle near 3 or more enemies while at low health. Mad Dog Master: Perfect Quickstep Temporarily increases your attack speed after performing a perfect Quickstep. Mad Dog Trick: Hannya Dance Perfect Guard a guard-breaking attack then counterattack. Consumes Heat Gauge but charges Madness Gauge.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Sea Dog Abilities

The Sea Dog Style has its own unique set of upgrades, Heat Actions, and skills.

Skill Name Description Sea Dog Skill: Catch n Slash Launch into a combo immediately after catching your boomerang Cutlasses. Sea Dog Skill: Cutlass Heave n Ho Increases attack range of Cutlass Boomerang. Cutlass Madness Charges Madness Gauge if enough enemies are hit with Cutlass Boomerang. Sea Dog Skill: Charge n Shoot Adds two additional levels of charge attacks for the pistol. Pistol Madness Charges the Madness Gauge when you hit enough enemies with the third-level pistol shot. Sea Dog Skill: Chain Readiness Reduces the time it takes to fire the Chain Hook. Sea Dog Skill: Chain Reaction Lets you slip behind a chained enemy or strike them with the cutlass. Press B/Circle to slip behind them or Y/Triangle to slice through them after a Hook Shot. Chained Madness Charges Madness Gauge if enough enemies are hit with the cutlass strike or if you take away a shield with Sea Dog Skill: Chain Reaction. Ultimate Counter: Hook n Shoot Perform an Ultimate Counter followed up by a Chain Hook and Pistol combo. Essence of Piracy: Sidearm Shuffle A Heat Action that uses all of your sidearms against a single enemy. Hook an enemy and press Y/Triangle. Essence of Piracy: Rain of Blood Fire a wild barrage of shots at five enemies. Perform a fully charged pistol shot and then press Y/Triangle near 5 enemies. Essence of Piracy: Skip Rope Slash A Heat Action that uses the Chain Hook and Cutlass on 3 enemies. Press Y/Triangle near a downed enemy with 2 more nearby. Essence of Piracy: Deadly Skies A Heat Action that has you swing from the Stern to Prow and shoot between 4 to 10 enemies. Press Y/Triangle while in a fighting stance near the ship’s wheel. Sea Dog Skill: Triple Finisher After performing a double finisher, unleash a sidearm attack. Sea Dog Supremacy: Perfect Guard After performing a Perfect Guard, increases your attack damage temporarily. Sea Dog Skill: Snakebite Perfect Guard a guard-breaking attack then counterattack. Consumes Heat Gauge but charges Madness Gauge.

Those are all the abilities and the best ones to get first in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. While you’re here, check out our list of all rings and the best ones to get, and all Pets and rewards.

