Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) Soft Step Trial Guide

While the Guantlet of Shar in Baldur’s Gate 3 lives up to its name with plenty of different challenges, few are as tricky as the Soft Step Trial. Encountered early on, it can only be overcome by passing a stealth section with your character of choice. This is easier said than done though, which is why we’re here to break down how to clear the Soft Step Trial in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Who Should Do the Soft Step Trial in Baldur’s Gate 3? Answered

To start, you should make sure you have the right person for the job in your party before you attempt to clear this challenge.

Astarion is an easy choice due to the bonuses to stealth-related skills provided by his Rogue class, and these can be further buffed with gear that offers advantage on Stealth checks. If he’s unavailable to you for whatever reason, you can use Shadowheart instead. Her Trickery Cleric abilities like Pass Without a Trace can help bolster her decent stealth skills further, to the point that she can pass through the trial without any Gear buffs or items whatsoever.

If you created your own character and they’re similar to either of these companions, then they can also act as a good alternative.

What Items and Gear to Bring

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Larian Studios

It’s also crucial that you bring along the proper gear needed to deal with this challenge.

The Penumbral Armor perfect, as it provides you with a +3 bonus to all of your Stealth checks. It can be found in the abandoned house near the Last Light Inn, and is obtainable after you nab either the Pixie‘s blessing or a Moon Lantern. Some good alternatives are Drow armor or Light Armor, as these typically carry smaller bonuses to Stealth and Dexterity checks.

You’ll also want to have a few Potions of Invisibility on hand. These can drastically increase your chances of remaining undetected as you move through the Trial, and will be crucial if you’re missing any of the gear listed above. You can buy them from most any merchant in the game, but we had the most luck with the dwarven merchant found in the Myconid Village.

How to Clear the Soft Step Trial Fast in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Larian Studios

Once these preparations are done, you’ll be ready to take on the Soft Step trial in Baldur’s Gate 3.

After you trigger the Trial by giving up some blood, ungroup the character you plan on taking the Trial with. Equip them with any Gear that might help them pass stealth checks, and make them drink an invisibility potion for good measure. You can also have Shadowheart use her Pass Without a Trace spell for good measure, though this can run out if you don’t get through the Trial fast enough.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Larian Studios

Once all this is done, make them hide and move them through the far right doorway. Continue up the corridor it lets you into, and then turn left at the dead end. There will be some Shadow Sentries, but they won’t see you so long as your pass a stealth check each time you enter their cones of vision. Continue forward, and you’ll end up facing a wall with a lever to your right. Pull the lever, and then the walls in front of you will shift to create a passage.

Move through the passage, and then turn right around the corner. There will be more Shadow Sentries, but they still shouldn’t see you. Move forward through the new passageway this brings you to, and then go through the doorway on your left at the dead end.

This will bring you to the end of the trial, and then all you need to do is interact with the Umbral Gem held by the Shar Statue to complete it.

How to Clear the Trial Without Spells or Buffs

If for whatever reason you don’t have access to Astarion, Shadowheart, or the necessary Gear and items above, worry not. It’s still perfectly possible to clear the Soft Step Trial without them.

All you need to do is unequip any heavier gear from the character you’ll be using and then have them follow the steps listed above. While doing so though, you’ll also need to be in Turn-Based Mode. This will allow you to take actions and move through the Trial without having to deal with the Shadow Sentries becoming alerted to your presence and moving at the same time you do.

Cover as much ground as possible, and watch the pattern of the Shadows’ vision cones to gauge where the blind spots are. Move to these blind spots and wait there for a bit if you have to. With some patience and luck, you’ll reach the end of the trial in a handful of minutes.

And that’s everything you need to know regarding how to clear the Soft Step Trial in Baldur’s Gate 3. It’s far from the last challenge you’ll face in the game though, so take a look at our other guides down below to ensure you aren’t caught unawares.