Should You Release the Pixie in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)? Answered

Congratulations! After some substantial effort and a potentially grueling battle with a Drider, you managed to get your hands on a Magic Lantern. The only problem is, its magic is fueled by the imprisonment of a Pixie that is begging you to give it freedom. Doing so would be the right thing to do, but might also leave you without your hard-earned method of holding back the Shadow Curse. And so, you’re wondering: Should you release the Pixie in Baldur’s Gate 3, or is it not worth it?

Baldur’s Gate 3 Pixie: Should You Free it? Choices and Outcomes Explained

Fortunately, this decision has a clear correct answer: You 100 percent should free the Pixie in Baldur’s Gate 3.

If you release the little trickster and ask for a reward, she’ll give you the Filigreed Feywild Bell item. When used, it shields every member of your party from the Shadow Curse regardless of their proximity to you. The effect lasts until your next Long Rest, and you can use the Bell infinitely without issue so long as you kindly play along with the Pixie’s rhyming habits each time you use it.

This also allows you to traverse the Shadow Cursed Lands with both your hands free for weapons and shields, which is a godsend during the area’s boss fights.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Larian Studios

In comparison, you get barely anything if you choose not to free the Pixie. It remains imprisoned, and you’ll have to keep the lantern equipped to one of your party members the entire time you’re in the Act 2 area. It’s incredibly inconvenient, and has a massive impact on your party’s ability to protect themselves during skirmishes.

It’s one of the most clear cut decisions in the game, and we can’t stress enough how useful the reward for freeing her is. Keep this in mind, and be aware that sticking fast and hard to role-playing an evil character does come back to bite you hard with this one.

And with that, you know everything we have to share regarding whether or not you should release the Pixie in Baldur’s Gate 3. We’ve got plenty of other guides on similar choices too, and you can find them listed down below.