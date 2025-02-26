Should You Forgive or Attack Nauki in ‘First Contact with the Enemy’ Side Quest

As you come to the final decision of the ‘First Contact with the Enemy’ side quest in Avowed, the decision to forgive or attack Nauki is a tough one.

Going off the testimony of both Sergeant Hasui and the entry of Captain Ruiki’s Journal, if you found it while grabbing her badge, Private Nauki is indeed a fool who got his squadmates killed and ran away. Nevertheless, justice isn’t always black and white and that’s evident with which choice is the best one in this case.

To get the best rewards in terms of money and XP, forgiving Private Nauki in Avowed and giving him the badges is the ideal decision at the end of First Contact with the Enemy.

While this isn’t the best choice from a morality standpoint, you’ll get more for your trouble than avenging his unjustly fallen comrades and taking the badges to Temerti instead.

What Happens If You Forgive Nauki?

If you decide to forgive Private Nauki in Avowed during First Contact with the Enemy, you can get 900 coins along with 5588 XP.

However, when confronting him, you need to select the “I met your friend Sergeant Hasui in the cave…” dialogue option and start questioning Nauki before forgiving him. If you select “I found your squad’s badges. Reward, please.” the quest will wrap up with you only getting the XP and not the coins.

If you choose to avenge the comrades Private Nauki got killed and attack him, you’ll first get 961 XP and can claim the ‘Nauki’s Badge’ Quest Item from his corpse.

When you follow the quest marker to Thirdborn and hand the other four badges over to Temerti, you’ll be given 4650 XP as the side mission ends — giving you a total of 5611 XP.

While this is 23 more XP you’ll get than for forgiving Nauki and letting him go, you don’t get any more for attacking him and turning the badges in, unlike the 900 coins you can get for letting the private go.

You can easily make up that 23 XP with a quick combat encounter against random enemies while exploring, and in an RPG like Avowed, which prioritizes gear upgrades to get ahead, getting extra coin to spend on crafting materials is more important.

After correctly forgiving Nauki and pocketing those 900 coins, check out all four Starmetal locations in Avowed so you can craft and upgrade exclusive powerful weaponry.

