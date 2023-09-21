Here Are All of the Roblox Guess the Emoji Answers (2023)

The ‘Guess The ??’ series on Roblox features several fun games, including Guess The Maths, Guess the Emoji, Guess The Sports, and many more. Each challenge tests your knowledge and skills with a series of levels, rewarding the player with new gear and badges. In this guide, we’ll show you all the answers to Roblox’s Guess the Emoji to help you achieve a rare trophy.

All Roblox Guess the Emoji Answers

To complete the Guess the Emoji game in Roblox, you must finish 195 levels by inputting a word based on two emojis. For example, the first stage showcases two different icons of a sun and glasses; therefore, the answer is ‘sunglasses.’ You’ll also immediately receive the Welcome trophy once you start the game to commemorate your quiz journey.

If you are stuck on a particular word, here are all the answers for each level in chronological order:

Sunglasses Burger King Cry Baby Cornbread Cowbell Lemon Cake Beach House World Cup Fireman Time Bomb Toilet Paper Spiderman American Football Low Battery Flag Ship Rice Cake French Fries Gun Fire Book Lover Rain Boots Catfish Apple Pie Fire Truck Nose Ring Door Lock Angry Bird Cookie Monster Red Bull Good Luck Bullseye Bookworm Snowman Keyhole Sleepwalk Water Ski Love Song Cold Feet Forest Fire Lockscreen Bad Luck Spiderweb Gift Tag Baby Bottle Itunes House Party Love Boat French Toast Cowboy Lovebird Black Cat Rocket Fuel Candy Apple Rainbow Sunflower Starfish Corndog Baby Talk Home Run Baby Shower TV Star Paper Boy Snow Angel Chicken Soup Dinner Time Sad Song Carpool Keynote Air Gun Batman Blackbird Stop Watch Birthday Song Moonlight Church Bell Ski Glasses Game Time Circus Clown Snow Ball Tool Box Starlight Chocolate Milk Hotmail Thunderstorm Easter Egg Popstar Starbucks Bus Stop Baby Steps 7 Up Catwoman Hot Chocolate Water Gun Wedding Ring Family Photo Doorbell Hammer Time World Peace Moonfish Wedding Date Ski Pants Cherry Red Happy Family Lamb Chop Sunbath Water Boy New York Candy Corn Tomato Soup Love Sick City Light Newspaper Candle Light Flag Football Light House Apple ID Moonwalk Pizza Hut Keychain Music Box Movie Star Fire House Banana Bread Arm Wrestling Meatball Love Letter Paintball Piggy Bank Phone Book Hot Dog Car Wash Wedding Cake Ear Candy Honeymoon Fire Alarm Cornflakes Endgame House Cat Christmas Gift Shoe Horn Shellfish Honey Bear Fisherman Family Tree Pizza Box Bomb Shell Sweetheart Car Alarm Money Tree Party Bus Cashback Blue Moon Music Video Blowfish Electric Guitar Mail Box Back Fire Fire Ant Hashtag Chocolate Cake Goat Milk American Pie Baby Girl Game Day Popcorn Eyeball Pumpkin Pie Sunlight Music Video Lucky Star Gameboy Fish Soup Recycle Paper Milkshake Eiffel Tower Honey Bee Cherry Tomato Golf Ball Dropbox Write Down No Luck Seagull Zombie Wind Surf Happy Birthday Dead Battery Be Cool Low Key Hello Kitty Melon Ball Aliens Facebook Graduation Day Highfive Rockstar Game Over

After you input the last word in Guess the Emoji, you’ll receive the rare Roblox ‘Finished’ trophy badge. At this point, players can explore the end stages by celebrating with the NPCs or visiting the VIP room to unlock tools. You can also restart the game to experience it all over again via the Rebirth button at the last stage’s left corner and help other players with the puzzles.

When players restart their journey, there will only be one difficulty level to choose from (Normal), but there may be more advanced levels in the near future. Additionally, you can invite a friend in your next playthrough by placing your character on top of the button on the left side of the starting area and sending them a request. The other button to the right features Game Passes that can be useful, including access to the V.I.P. destination at the end.

Those who want to get exclusive items will need to exchange Robox to unlock them. Yet, if you don’t have enough cash, you can check out our How to Get Robux Fast guide.

Now that you know all the Guess the Emoji answers, you can discover other titles in the game, including the best Roblox FPS games. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for even more content.