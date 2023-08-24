All Starfield Merchandise, Prices & Where to Buy It

With about two weeks left before the official release of Starfield (or a week and a half if you’re gunning for that early access), the hype is definitely growing for what’s promising to be Bethesda’s biggest game in the past decade or so. Along with that is of course plenty of merchandise to commemorate the occasion, and there’s a good number of options to choose from. If you’re wondering what all there is available to collect for your space adventure, here is our handy guide to all Starfield merchandise, prices, and where to buy.

Starfield Merchandise – Bethesda Gear Official Website

These are all of the collectible merchandise items available on Bethesda’s official online storefront, with everything from t-shirts to jackets to desk mats. Product reviews from customers so far have mostly been glowing, so it definitely seems like Bethesda put their time in on these.

Be aware that as of this writing, many of them are selling out quickly. If there’s something you’re dying to have from their selection, there is a big yellow ‘Notify Me’ button available on the product pages that will contact you when said item comes back in stock.

Side Note: Due to the ‘Starfield Explorer’s Pack’ being an exclusive, limited quantity item, pre-orders for the bundle may or may not re-open.

‘Into the Starfield’ T-Shirt

Image Source: Bethesda Gear Store

Sizes: Small – 3XL

Price: $27.00 USD

Availability: Nearly Sold Out

Link to purchase here

‘Starfield’ Logo T-Shirt

Image Source: Bethesda Gear Store

Sizes: X-Small to 3XL

Price: $26.00 USD

Availability: Nearly Sold Out

Link to purchase here

Starfield Aerial Skate Deck

Image Source: Bethesda Gear Store

Sizes: N/A

Price: $75.00 USD Note: Purchase is for the board ONLY – no trucks, wheels, or grip tape included

Availability: In Stock

Link to purchase here

Starfield Constellation Jacket

Image Source: Bethesda Gear Store

Sizes: Small – 3XL

Price: $95.00 USD

Availability: Nearly Sold Out

Link to purchase here

Starfield The Official Constellation Journal

Image Source: Bethesda Gear Store

Sizes: N/A

Price: $20.00 USD

Availability: Out of Stock (‘Notify Me’ button available)

Link to purchase here

Starfield Retro Constellation T-Shirt

Image Source: Bethesda Gear Store

Sizes: Small – 3XL

Price: $28.00 USD

Availability: Out of Stock (‘Notify Me’ button available)

Link to purchase here

Starfield Nova Galactic Mug

Image Source: Bethesda Gear Store

Sizes: N/A

Price: $20.00 USD

Availability: In Stock

Link to purchase here

Starfield Constellation Beanie

Image Source: Bethesda Gear Store

Sizes: One Size

Price: $22.00 USD

Availability: Out of Stock (‘Notify Me’ button available)

Link to purchase here

Starfield Explorer Patches (Set of 4)

Image Source: Bethesda Gear Store

Sizes: N/A

Price: $18.00 USD

Availability: Out of Stock (‘Notify Me’ button available)

Link to purchase here

Starfield Constellation Deskmat

Image Source: Bethesda Gear Store

Size: 32 x 10.6 in (81 x 27cm)

Price: $30.00 USD

Availability: Out of Stock

Link to purchase here

Starfield Explorer’s Bundle (Limited Edition)

Image Source: Bethesda Gear Store

Sizes: N/A

Price: $175.00 USD (comes with statue + 3 sheets of decal stickers)

Availability: Pre-Orders Out of Stock (‘Notify Me’ button available) Note: This is an exclusive item – only 800 made – 1 available per customer

Link to purchase here

Starfield ‘Journey Through ‘Space’ Lithograph

Image Source: Bethesda Gear Store

Size: 24 x 18 in (60.96 x 45.72 cm)

Price: $45.00 USD

Availability: Out of Stock (‘Notify Me’ button available)

Link to purchase here

That concludes our guide for all Starfield merchandise, prices and where to buy it all. If you’re also wanting to know about each available edition of the Starfield game, check our guide here with all those details.

