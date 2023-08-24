All Starfield Preorder Bonuses, Bundles & Special Editions Available

With the cosmic launch of Bethesda’s epic sci-game Starfield now just a couple of weeks away, the question lingers on many of our minds of what version of the game to get, and whether pre-ordering is worth it. If you’re wondering what to expect from the upcoming release, here is our nifty guide to all the Starfield Preorder Bonuses, Bundles, and Special Editions available.

All of the Pre-Order Bonuses Available for Starfield

Image Source: Bethesda

If you’re thinking about pre-ordering the game, whether it’s the digital version on Steam or Xbox’s Series S or X, or the physical copy for the latter consoles, you’ll get three in-game items for securing a copy ahead of time. They include:

Laser Cutter

Deep Mining Helmet

Deep Mining Pack

These make up the ‘Old Mars Skin Pack’ for the game, and you’ll be able to use them upon launch. Those with an active Game Pass account will also get these items for free.

While certain retailers often offer their own special pre-order bonus items for games, this will not be the case for Starfield, so there’s no need to cross-reference different online storefronts this time around. The items mentioned above are what will be available, regardless of which console and which edition you pre-order.

All Available Editions of Starfield & What They Include

There are 3 different editions of Starfield in all to choose from, as well as a priced digital upgrade option which is detailed below.

Starfield Standard Edition – $69.99 USD (Physical/Digital)

This edition includes the base game of Starfield, along with the Old Mars Skin Pack, if you pre-order the game. It’s available as a digital copy for PC Users, and both digital and physical copy for Xbox console users (Series X or Series S).

Starfield Digital Premium Edition – $99.99 (Digital Only)

This next-tier edition comes with the base game, along with the Old Mars Skin Pack pre-order bonus and the following items:

Up to 5 days of Early Access (you can play as early as September 1)

Shattered Space story expansion (available upon release)

Constellation Skin Pack – Equinox Laser Rifle, Space Suit, Helmet, and Boost Pack

Copy of Starfield’s Digital Artbook and Original Soundtrack

Starfield Constellation Edition (Physical)

Image Source: Bethesda

This is the quintessential ultimate edition of the game, complete with in-game items as well as some some physical collector items including:

Up to 5 days of Early Access (You can play as early as September 1st)

Shattered Space story expansion (available upon release)

Constellation Skin Pack: Equinox Laser Rifle, Spacesuit, Helmet, and Boost Pack

Access to Starfield Digital Artbook & Original Soundtrack

Steelbook Display Case

Constellation Patch

A Starfield Chronomark Watch and Case

Credit Stick with Laser-Etched Game Code

Side Note: The Constellation Edition has already sold out in the U.S., but is reportedly still available in the U.K. and Europe. If you live there, or know someone who does and would be willing to ship it to you, now is the time.

Starfield Premium Edition Upgrade – $34.99 USD (Digital & Physical)

Last but not least, there is an upgrade option available for those who already purchased the Standard Edition of the game. However, there is one notable difference, depending on whether you’re opting for a digital or physical copy. If you’re going Digital, the subsequent Digital Upgrade will give you the 5 Day Early Access along with the Shattered Space expansion.

However, if you’re wanting the Physical version, while you will get a complimentary steel case and patch along with the Shattered Space expansion, you will NOT get the 5 Day Early Access with the physical edition.

That concludes our guide for all Starfield pre-order bonuses, bundles, and special editions available. We hope you find this helpful, and let us know which edition of the game you’re going for.

