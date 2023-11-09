All Romanceable Characters & Gift Preferences in My Time at Sandrock

The many bachelors and bachelorettes of Sandrock each have their own dislikes and likes that can ultimately determine your relationships. So, if you want to get their good side, we’ll show you all the My Time at Sandrock romanceable characters and their gift preferences.

My Time at Sandrock Bachelorette Gift Preferences

Catori

Since Catori divorced her discouraging husband, she is on the market and ready for another shot at love. She hopes to set up an entertainment center for Sandrock as an entrepreneur while simultaneously running the museum.

Preferences Gifts Loves -Diamond Earrings

-Exhibition Stand

-Amber Pendant

-Orchid Earrings

-Armor Display

-Conch Shell Goddess Statue

-Jade Bracelet

-Meowses II Statue

-Premium Wood Desk

-Sand Eagle Statue Likes -Vacuum Cleaner

-Diamond

-Peacock Feather Brooch

-Techno Table

-Curling Iron

-Gold

-Hair Dryer

-Crafted Pencilholder

-Cross Anchor

-Feather Duster

Grace

Grace is Owen’s first mate over at the famous Blue Moon Saloon, who has studied Archaeology in Atara. On some occasions, she will ask you to find rare artifacts for her, in hopes of continuing with her fieldwork.

Preferences Gifts Loves -Gravity Motor

-High-speed Processor

-High-speed Motor

-Frying Pan

-Stewed Eagle Cistanche

-Agave

-Cistanche

-Compact Motor

-Copper Pot

-DNA Model

-Equatorial Mount

-Grand Theater

-Monument

-Rhino Horn Cactus

-Spacesuit Likes -Diamond

-Gemstone Daggers

-Alloy Daggers

-Chromium Daggers

-Four Leaf Clover Necklace

-Titanium Daggers

-Large Desert Mudfish

-Orchid Earrings

-Giant Loach

-Gold

-Wolf Tooth Pendant

-Two-tone Waistband

Heidi

When heading to the Construction Junction, you can meet up with the architect, Heidi, who also spends her free time writing for the Tumbleweed Standard. She typically leads building projects around Sandrock, and you can even gaze at the breathtaking scenery with her once you’ve made some big moves in the town.

Preferences Gifts Loves -Aluminum Axe

-Aluminum Pickhammer

-Chromium Axe

-Chromium Pickhammer

-Iron Axe

-Zinc Titanium Alloy Plate

-Cable-stayed Bridge

-Conch Shell Goddess Statue

-Fried Fish and Lotus

-Aluminum Alloy Plate

-Art Museum Model Likes -Iron Pickhammer

-Jacuzzi

-Love

-Sofa and Robots

-Amber Earrings

-Bronze Axe

-Bronze Pickhammer

-Diamond

-Helper Box

Elsie

As a member of the Yakmel Ranch family, Elsie is a huge animal lover who is an excellent horseback rider. She also has a vivacious personality, but she can sometimes be shy with newcomers like you.

Preferences Gifts Loves -Crucian Carp King

-Lungfish King

-Camping Den

-Rescue Team Boots

-Bullhead King

-Pet Sofa

-Animal House

-Shiny Scorpion

-Meowses II Statue

-Professional Sandfish Trap

-Sand Eagle Statue

-Golden Bull Head

-Jeweled Egg Likes -Sandfish King

-Sand Sanke King

-Desert Mudfish King

-Horned Adder King

-Pet Castle

-Pet Tunnel

-Advanced Sandfish Trap

-Chopped Pepper Fish Head

-Desert Defender Pants

-Diamond

Amirah

Amirah brings out a more artistic side to Sandrock through her sculpture and painting talents. These skills have continued to develop as she tackles her newfound pottery skills, and now, more people outside of the town are beginning to recognize her artistry.

Preferences Gifts Loves -Springtime Rescue Team Hat

-Big Flowered Rhino Horn Potted Plant

-Conch Shell Goddess Statue

-Cute Armchair

-Agate Bracelets

-Autumn Explorer Hat

-Elegant Flower Box

-Elegant Swing

-Grassy Adventurer Goggles Likes -Diamond

-Diamond Desert Warrior Cape

-Autumn Explorer Scarf

-Copper Pot

-Frying Pan

-Glass Lens

-Gold

-Orchid Earrings

-Organic Ceramics Sheet

Mi-an

Mi-an is one of the very first characters you meet in My Time at Sandrock as a fellow town builder. She’s incredibly hard-working and is always willing to lend a hand in any construction projects.

Preferences Gifts Loves -Rescue Team Hat

-Jacuzzi

-Desert Mudfish King

-Dragon’s Blood

-Steel Frame

-Titanium Ore

-Magnesium Ore

-Working Desk

-Techno Locker

-Titanium Aluminum Aloy

-Yakboy Bookshelf Likes -Bullhead King

-Crucian Carp King

-Iron Pickhammer

-Sand Snake King

-Helper Box

-Diamond

-High-speed Motor

-Large Storage Box

-Sandacuda King

-Moonstone Pendant

Venti

Venti made her mark on Sandrock as Eufaula Savage’s youngest member. While she had a tough upbringing in the Old World, she remains optimistic and is known as one of the most kind-hearted residents.

Preferences Gifts Loves -Aluminum Axe

-Aluminum Pickhammer

-Chromium Axe

-Chromium Pickhammer

-Elegant Flower Box

-Leisurely Rattan Tea Table

-Rustic Sofa

-Diamond

-Hemp Carpet

-Gold

-Ozdak Dancing Statue Likes -Iron Axe

-Iron Pickhammer

-Bronze Axe

-Bronze Pickhammer

-Copper Rose Brooch

-Diamond Ring

-Helper Box

-Large Storage Box

-Moonstone Pendant

Nia

After you’ve exchanged a few letters with your childhood friend Nia, you’ll get the chance to finally hang out with her during her short-term visit. She is a student at Highwind Botany Institute and is curious about Sandrock’s unique agricultural methodology that Zeke has carefully managed. Nia is also a massive supporter of your building journey and often expresses her admiration for you through her letters.

Preferences Gifts Loves -San Jujube Cake

-Concentrated Algae Apparatus

-Heart Blossom

-Sweetheart Cake Likes -Coffee Beans

-Cantaloupe

-Biocrust

-Chestnut Seed

-Rhino Horn Cactus

-Rhino Horn Seeds

-Mountain Rose

-Mountain Rose Seeds

-Coffee Tea Tree Seeds

-Jute Cantaloupe Seeds

My Time at Sandrock Bachelor Gift Preferences

Fang

Fang quickly became one of the most sought-after bachelors in the My Time at Sandrock community, thanks to his luscious locks and mysterious nature. He is a man of few words and will only speak through his trusty bird, X. But, despite Fang’s quiet demeanor, he is a reliable doctor with an abundance of medicine that can heal the town.

Preferences Gifts Loves -HornedAdder King

-Sandsnake King

-Sandacuda King

-Anti-cold Medicine

-Mapo Tofu

-Dragon’s Blood

-Undead Grass Likes -Diamond

-Helper Box

-Large Storage Box

-Shiny Scorpion

-Bird Swing

-Cistanche

-Gold

-Large Horned Adder

-Wooden Storage

-Cantaloupe

-Fried Meat with Chili

Qi

Besides Mi-an, Qi is another hard-working Sandrocker who focuses on developing research projects. As a scientist, he spends quite a lot of time in the lab and can sometimes get in trouble with his lack of social skills.

Preferences Gifts Loves -High-speed Motor

-Gravity Motor

-Flag Waving Astronaut Model

-High-speed Processor

-Inflated Astronaut Model

-Astronomical Telescope

-Compact Motor

-DNA Model

-Equatorial Mount Likes -Signal Triangulator

-Diamond

-Power Cell

-Armor Display

-Condenser

-Gold

-Switchboard

-Condensed Power Stone

-Cross Anchor

-Engine

-Fish Fossil

-Grand Theater

-Microchip

Pen

Even if Pen is very much into himself, he can take on a liking to you with his preferred gift collection. Yes, he spends an awful amount of time looking at himself in the mirror, but when he’s not doing that, he’s protecting the people of Sandrock with his righteous fists.

Preferences Gifts Loves -Titanium Daggers

-Explorer Hat

-Rescue Team Hat

-Diamond

-Alloy Daggers

-Rustic Wardrobe

-Yakboy Target

-Motivational Hammer

-Premium Wood Desk Likes -Jacuzzi

-Steel Daggers

-Iron Sword and Shield

-Bone Ring

-Rosestone

-Flourite

-Sand Tea Beef

-Steak Surprise

-Rustic Cabinet

-Bone Necklace

Image Source: Pathea Games via Twinfinite

When visiting the By the Stairs shop, you can run into the owner, Arvio, who is the brother of Amirah. The two have become masters of the trade posts and strive to rack up a huge amount of Gols through their creativity and management skills.

Preferences Gifts Loves -Aluminum Pickhammer

-Carousel

-Chromium Pikchammer

-Alloy Daggers

-Day of the Bright Sun Blimp Model

-Gemstone Daggers

-Titanium Daggers

-Creepy Pumpkin Bottoms

-Elegant Sofa

-Four Leaf Clover Necklace Likes -Chromium Daggers

-Iron Axe

-Colorful Pagoda Jar

-Steel Daggers

-Iron Pickhammer

-Amber Pendant

-Beautiful Porcelain Cup

-Ceramic Vase

-Clear Sky Painted Potter

-Iron Dagger

-Two-tone Waistband.

Unsuur

The Civil Corps member, Unsuur, is a reasonably laidback recruit who does whatever Justice tells him to do. But, despite his silent demeanor, he enjoys helping the people of Sandrock, and you may get the chance to romance during one of My Time at Sandrock’s side quests.

Preferences Gifts Loves -Diamond

-Gold

-Rosestone

-Opal Likes -Amber

-Chromium Ore

-Condensed Power Stone

-Flourite

-Silver Ore

-Spinel

-Lapis Lazuli

-Magnesium Ore

-Zinc Titanium Alloy

-Agate

-Titanium Ore

-Zinc Ore

Burgees

You’ll undoubtedly run into Burgees throughout your time in Sandrock as he patrols the area to keep the residents safe. He’s a stickler for rules, especially since he’s in charge of the water tower, but at least it proves effective by keeping the resources untouched.

Preferences Gifts Loves -Large Storage Box

-Chestnut Fish-heads

-Large Desert Mudfish

-Elegant Sun Umbrella

-Cistanche

-Rhino Horn Cactus

-Yakboy Display Board

-Yakboy Mirror

-Steamed Sandfish

-Rib Meat Likes -Super Dew Collector

-Dew Collector

-Diamond

-Shiny Scorpion

-Copper Pot

-Dried Sandacuda

-Frying Pan

-Gold

Owen

Owen is the charming owner of the Blue Moon Saloon as a longtime Sandrock native. He loves to converse with his customers and discuss the tales of the Old World while occasionally asking you to pick up ingredients for the restaurant.

Preferences Gifts Loves -Sandacuda King

-Sandfish King

-Arm Stretcher

-Barbell

-Animal Skin Carpet

-Eel Jerky

-Frying Pan

Stewed Eagle Cistanche

-Cistanche

-Copper Pot

-Rhino Horn Cactus

-Around the World in However Many Days

-Pioneer

-Journey to the East Likes -Explorer Pants

-Desk Clock

-Diamond

-Explorer Boots

-Explorer Vest

-Large Desert Mudfish

-Desert Mudfish

-Gold

-Large Horned Adder

-Wind Chimes

Justice

Justice, the head of the Civil Corps, will be one of your main companions during My Time at Sandrock’s many adventures. He’s defeated countless enemies to protect the lands, and we’ll always maintain a positive attitude, no matter how dangerous the situation may be.

Preferences Gifts Loves -Comfortable Chair

-Arm Stretcher

-Barbell

-Fang Special X

-Alloy Heavy Sword

-Alloy Sword and Shield

-Essential Heavy Sword

-Essential Sword and Shield

-Titanium Heavy Sword

-Golden Bell Pill

-Motivational Hammer

-Office Chair

-Iron Muscle Soup

-Pro Gamer Chair

-Working Desk Likes -Fang Special

-Orchid Extract

-Gold

-Strong Medicine

-Diamond

-Explorer Pants

-Bronze Greatsword

-Bronze Sword and Shield

-Explorer Boots

-Explorer Vest

-Wolf Tooth Pendant

-Bassia Potion

-Iron Greatsword

-Iron Sword and Shield

Logan

Although Logan has a criminal past, you can take a dip into the wild side by romancing him with a few preferred gifts. His sense of justice led him to his monster-hunting journey, making him both tough in spirit and physically. But once you are able to take down his walls, you’ll realize that he has a more soft-hearted and compassionate side.

Preferences Gifts Loves -Titanium Sword

-Titanium Shield

-Titanium Daggers

-Vintage Pistol

-Iron Sword

-Iron Shield

-Vintage Assault Rifle

-Sharpening Stone

-Chromium Steel Bearings

-Alloy Sword

-Alloy Shield

-Tranquility

-Gemstone Daggers Likes -Sandgear

-Bone Necklace

-Bone Ring

-Iron Elbow Pads

-Arm Stretcher

-Coffee Beans

-Strong Medicine

-Eyedrop

-Lavender Extract

Ernest

Ernest is a writer from Atara who recently moved to Sandrock to dive further into Logan’s criminal activities. A player’s first encounter with him will occur during an interview for the paper, in which he will question you about the happenings of the town.

Preferences Gifts Loves -Cact-o’-Lantern

-Conch Shell Goddess Statue

-Meowses II Statue

-Floating Galaxy

-Toy Axe Soldier

-Toy Scepter Soldier

-Toy Spear Soldier

-Toy Sword Soldier

-Beast Head Jade Chalice Likes -Premium Wood Desk

-Chestnut Fish-heads

-Diamond

-Eagle Flute

-Fine Fish Porridge

-Wooden Bookcase

-Cistanche

-Fine Mushroom Forest Cake

Pablo

If you ever want to change up your hairstyle, Pablo is your man, as the town’s professional hairdresser at the local parlor. Although he doesn’t show up initially, he does appear after Operation De-Geeglate to help Sandrock improve their fashion.

Preferences Gifts Loves -Sweet Adventurer Cloak

-Wedding Clothes

-Elegant Wedding Headpiece

-Froggy Explorer Vest

-Wedding Shoes

-Future Adventurer Goggles

-Springtime Rescue Team Hat

-Creepy Pumpkin Hat

-Diamond

-Diamond Earrings Likes -Portian War Drum

-Agate Bracelets

-Amber Earrings

-Brass Gong

-Eagle Flute

-Curling Iron

-Gold

-Hair Dryer

-Jade Bracelet

-Wind Chimes

-Agate

Miguel

The Sandrock’s Church of the Light pastor, Miguel, has initiated many projects for the church due to his excellent management skills. He is also the second in command to Matilda and is respected by many residents of Sandrock.

Preferences Gifts Loves -Concentrated Algae Apparatus

-Diamond

-Rustic Chair

-Elegant Flower Box

-Yakboy Bookshelf

-Yakboy Small Round Stool

-Yakboy Small Square Stool

-Elegant Bench

-Elegant Square Table

-Dragon’s Blood

-Undead Grass Likes -Eagle Flute

-Cistanche

-Fang Special X

-Gold

-Rhino Horn Cactus

-Waist Bag

-Around the World in However Many Days

-Chestnut Seed

-Coffee Tea Tree Seeds

-Cold Cactus

The only character missing from this gift preferences list is Jane, who makes a late-game appearance, and we’ll be sure to update this guide once we get the information. Keep in mind that there are plenty of other presents you can give to these residents, but these ones will for sure help you improve your relationship. When in doubt, it’s best to provide them with a diamond or take note of their personality type to determine the right gift.

Now that we’ve covered all the romanceable characters in My Time at Sandrock, be sure to explore the relevant links below for more tips and tricks, including the best Knowledge Points to get early.