It can be tricky to decide on your very first set of skills in My Time at Sandrock, especially since there are a ton of points to unlock. With this guide, we’ll help ease the stress of these choices by showing you the best Knowledge points to get first in My Time at Sandrock.

What Knowledge Skills Should You Unlock First in My Time at Sandrock?

My Time at Sandrock’s skill tree is divided into four categories: Social, Gathering, Workshop, and Combat. If you want to start off your journey in the best possible way, you can shoot for the following Knowledge points:

Gathering – Stamina Knowledge

Image Source: Pathea Games via Twinfinite

Stamina should be the first major skill you should tackle by unlocking the corresponding Knowledge point. The attribute will enhance the maximum level of your Stamina points while providing you with a more well-rested sleep.

Combat – Survival Knowledge

Image Source: Pathea Games via Twinfinite

You’ll often trigger many battle sequences throughout your journey in My Time at Sandrock, which can ultimately deplete your health bar. That’s why it’s vital to boost your level with the Survival Knowledge to increase your maximum HP and gain more of it when consuming food or other beneficial items.

Workshop – Fuel Saving Knowledge

Image Source: Pathea Games via Twinfinite

The fuel you consume for your machines will take up a lot of resources, so it’s essential to save as much power as possible. Fortunately, this Workshop skill can save you some time and money, slowing it down by 10 percent with Level 1 and reducing consumption by another 10 percent.

Workshop – Water Conservation Knowledge

Image Source: Pathea Games via Twinfinite

Aside from the fuel, the water itself can be difficult to manage, and you can save yourself some trouble with the Water Conservation Knowledge Point. Not only will it reduce your water usage, but it can also increase your Dew Collector efficiency to expand it further.

Social – Quick Delivery Knowledge

Image Source: Pathea Games via Twinfinite

During the early stages of My Time at Sandrock, you’ll need to rack up some cash to afford the pricey resources for your builds. You’ll typically take on numerous daily commissions at first, which can be completed on the same day if you time it right. Thus, as a bonus, players can unlock the Quick Delivery Knowledge in the Social category to receive five percent more Gols for these fast deliveries.

Social – Commissions and Contracting Knowledge

Image Source: Pathea Games via Twinfinite

To expand the commission limitation, you can equip this skill to increase it by one, offering you more chances to earn materials and Gols. Players can also reach the second and third levels for additional parts and price reductions.

Now that we've covered the best Knowledge points to get first in My Time at Sandrock