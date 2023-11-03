Even though the majestic lands of Sandrock are a sight to behold, the area does come with a set of problems due to the ongoing drought. Fortunately, there are a few ways you can fill up your house’s tank, and we’re here to show you how to get water in My Time at Sandrock.

Where to Find Water in My Time at Sandrock

Players can acquire water from the following areas:

Purchasable in Water World

Mine Gravel and Hard Rock

Cut Ball Cactus

Pick Sandberries and Oregano

Chop Yakthorns

If you want to get an abundance of water in My Time at Sandrock, you can purchase them at the town’s Water World. The prices may be subject to change based on the market, but there should be 10-25 in stock each day. Using these resources, you’ll likely fill up most of your tank, maximizing the efficiency of your machines.

Image Source: Pathea Games via Twinfinite

Other than Water World, you can utilize the Dew, found in various areas around your home. Almost anything can be used for water through this route since the morning dew will gradually appear at the start of each day. For example: When players pick up resources like Sandberry, the chances of obtaining water are relatively high. However, some items won’t always produce the materials, specifically with the trash scattered around.

Image Source: Pathea Games via Twinfinite

Your best bet is to use the greenery, including bushes and cacti, which can be cut down with your axe. But, if you’re worried about cutting the trees (especially with those restrictive rules), then you can take advantage of the Ball Cactus, as it doesn’t seem to count as a tree type.

Once you’ve acquired enough materials, you can go to the worktable and craft the water with 10 Dews. Then, players can either place it in their tank or for gardening, a feature that can be unlocked from the main campaign.

Now that you know how to get water in My Time at Sandrock, you can discover more tips and tricks by checking out the relevant links below, including how to make money (Gols) fast.