Can You Cut Down Trees in My Time at Sandrock?

Although My Time at Portia heavily revolved around the surrounding greenery, its sequel works a bit differently regarding its natural resources. So, if you’re just starting to get familiar with the new landscape, we’ll explain whether or not you can cut down trees in My Time at Sandrock.

Cutting Trees in My Time at Sandrock, Explained

Unfortunately, players can be penalized if they cut down trees in My Time at Sandrock, as these resources are relatively scarce in this desert biome. The townspeople will warn you about this restriction during the game’s early stages, and there can be some repercussions if you decide to do otherwise. However, it is still possible to chop down trees, regardless of the rules, especially if no one is around to catch you.

If you don’t want to be penalized, you can rely on Wood Piles, Wood Scraps, and Tumbleweeds, typically found around your home or at Eufala Salvage. There’s also the option to purchase these materials at the Water World store.

Image Source: Pathea Games via Twinfinite

Some wood will be too tough to chop down with the starter Stone Axe, similar to My Time at Portia, so you’ll need to gradually upgrade your tools to get better materials. For instance, the Bronze Axe can be used on Deadwood, mandating you to dive into the mines or buy other resources from the store. Additionally, players can utilize the Recyler for wood-based scraps to acquire more.

Can You Cut Cactus in My Time at Sandrock?

You can be penalized for cutting cacti, but you can still chop them down if no NPCs are in sight. Since it is considered a tree, it can lead to a negative impact on other characters, though there are some exceptions, like the Ball Cactus, which doesn’t seem to count as the same type.

Image Source: Pathea Games via Twinfinite

When I attempted to cut down the Cactus Flower Tree in front of someone, I immediately got in trouble with a resident, indicating that our relationship level would decrease if they saw me do it again. However, when I did the same thing with no one around, it didn’t seem to do much damage to the townspeople.

What Happens When You Cut Down a Tree in My Time at Sandrock?

If an NPC catches you chopping a tree, your relationship level will decrease, differing from other cozy games you may be used to. It won’t be to the point where they don’t want to be friends with you anymore, as it only slightly goes down when caught. Many players believe that chopping within the city limits can trigger these negative occurrences frequently, so it’s best to do it from a distance when no one is around.

You won’t even have to travel too far since I was able to do so at the back of my home with no repercussions.

That covers everything you need to know about cutting trees in My Time at Sandrock.