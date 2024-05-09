How to Fix Solo Leveling: Arise Tutorial Can’t Move Bug

Are you stuck and can’t move during the tutorial in Solo Leveling: Arise and want a fix? Well, we’ve found a couple of methods that can help you out. They are listed just below, so scroll down and let’s start troubleshooting.

Can’t Move Solo Leveling: Arise Bug Fix

So far, this issue has been happening only on mobile, and that’s for a reason. The control scheme shift between PC and mobile seems to be bugged right now, so until the devs address that, here is how to fix the “can’t move” issue during the tutorial in Solo Leveling: Arise:

Click the Pause button in the top right. Go to Settings. Switch to the Controls tab. Change input from Gamepad to Touchpad. Return to the game and continue playing.

What if I Can’t Click on the Pause Button?

If you can’t click the pause button for some reason, try clicking the Back button on your phone instead. Some players reported that this was their way of fixing the “can’t move” issue in Solo Leveling: Arise. However, if that doesn’t work either, try closing the app and reopening it. Then adjust the touchpad settings again with the above methods.

Ultimately, if none of the above methods allow you to open the pause menu and change the control settings, try clicking the back button as the level loads. That way, it might jump straight into the pause menu without the tutorial menu even popping up.

Hopefully, you can finally move on and finish the tutorial in Solo Leveling: Arise. If you found this guide helpful and you want to learn more about the game, be sure to check out other related posts we have here on Twinfinite, including the list of working codes and the best weapons in SLA.

