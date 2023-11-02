How to Make Money (Gols) Fast in My Time at Sandrock

Like the real world, you’ll need a steady cash flow to afford building parts and gifts for fellow residents in the My Time series. So, if you want to know how to make money fast in My Time at Sandrock, we’ll show you a few tips to get you started.

Best Ways to Make Money in My Time at Sandrock

To make money fast in My Time at Sandrock, you can perform the following methods:

Participate in daily Building Commissions with high pay.

Inspect items at Commerce Guild.

Complete campaign missions.

Unlock the Shopping and Quick Delivery Knowledge points.

Accept any resident requests.

Sell goods when the Market Prices are high.

Use a savescum exploit at the Game Center’s Adventure Machine.

Any mission-related content showcases the most Gol rewards, whether it be the daily commissions from the Commerce Guild or chores from residents. I highly suggest consistently using all your equipment to produce resources like Copper and Bronze Bars in order to quicken your project speed, as this helped me out in My Time at Portia.

Image Source: Pathea Games via Twinfinite

The main campaign is your best bet for a significant amount of money, often providing you with the most valuables. However, players must be mindful of the seasons since these intervals can change the quest lineup.

Unlocking various Knowledge points is another option you can use for money, specifically with the Social category. For example, the Shopping Level 2 perk can increase your sell goods by 10%, while the Quick Delivery provides 5% more Gols for orders made on the same day. Players can also wait until the Market Prices are high in shops to boost their sales substantially.

Image Source: Pathea Games via Twinfinite

YouTuber Bodin The Great previously discovered a savescum exploit that allows you to rack in some Gols at the Game Center. You’ll need to use the Adventure Machine to help you with this endeavor, where you can set a high bet on a singular move (roughly 500 Gols.) But, before you place the bet, you can exit the Adventure Machine and save, then return to it to begin the game.

Image Source: Pathea Games via Twinfinite

Those who predict the correct move will be rewarded with a hefty amount of money, but if not, you can reload your save file without worrying about wasting all your hard-earned cash. Of course, this procedure will take a while, and you must have at least 500 Gols to participate in it.

Hopefully, this guide has helped you earn Gols fast in My Time at Sandrock, and you can find out more information by checking out our explanation on tree cutting. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to view additional content on the My Time series.