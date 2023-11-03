Every life simulation player knows all about the benefits of wood resources, often establishing a foundation for most builds. However, it can be challenging to get something as simple as wood in My Time at Sandrock, and we’re here to show you how you can acquire it.

Where to Find Wood in My Time at Sandrock

Unlike My Time at Portia, its sequel prohibits you from cutting down trees due to its rarity in the desert region. But since it’s still a necessity for crafting, you can acquire it through the following methods:

Find Wood Scraps or Wood Piles

Cut down trees with no one around

Chop Sand Flowers, Deadwood, and large bushes

Chase tumbleweeds

Use the Recycler for Wood scraps

Purchase at Water World

You can get wood for free by exploring around your house, where you’ll typically find Wood Scrap/Piles. However, you may need to upgrade your axe with certain high-grade materials. Players can also chop down trees as long as there are no NPCs around to avoid lowering any relationship levels.

Image Source: Pathea Games via Twinfinite

Some evergreens aren’t included in the tree restriction, including Sand Flower and Ball Cactus. Additionally, you can discover piles of wood in the Eufala Salvage amongst the mixed junk pile.

Wood can also be acquired from rolling tumbleweeds after chasing it for a few seconds. Besides this option, players can exchange Gols for it at Water World, providing you with a substantial amount based on the Market Price of the day.

Image Source: Pathea Games via Twinfinite

The Recycler is my favorite tool for wood, as it will use any scraps you already have and turn them into materials. Nonetheless, you must collect enough water to fuel the machine to its full power.

That does it for our guide on how to get wood in My Time at Sandrock. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below and stay up-to-date on all the latest gaming news on Twinfinite.