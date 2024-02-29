All Party Member Locations in Kalm in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth features a lot of iconic characters from across the FF7 compilation. Fortunately, you don’t have to wait very long to play with fan favorites like Red XIII and Aerith. Chapter 2 follows right where the end of FF7 Intermission left off: in the bucolic town of Kalm. Cloud and company finally get a good night’s sleep at the Kalm inn, but Cloud wakes up later than everyone else. Here are all the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth party member locations in Kalm.

Red XIII

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Red XIII is the first party member you will encounter after Cloud wakes up at the inn. You can walk around the inn and speak to the innkeeper a bit before leaving, but as soon as you exit the inn, you’ll be greeted by Red XIII. Speaking to Red XIII introduces the Party Level mechanic and opens up the rest of Kalm for you to explore.

Tifa

The next closest ally happens to be Tifa, who’s standing right smack dab in the middle of the square where you met Red XIII. Just walk forward in the middle of the Village Center and Tifa is impossible to miss.

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Speaking to Tifa introduces Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s relationship system through a dialogue wheel decision. Tifa asks Cloud, “Does this Mako tank remind you of anything?” and you’re given three answers to choose from. Party members’ relationship with Cloud will improve or decline depending on your answers, so choose carefully! Press L1 in the menu to view any party member’s feelings toward Cloud, indicated by a smiling or frowning emoji.

Aerith

Next up, you’ll want to head over to Aerith who is standing outside of Maghnata Books. Maghnata Books happens to be pinned on your map as an objective marker in the lower right corner of Kalm. Here’s Aerith’s position on the map:

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Walk southeast past the bridge and you’ll find her standing atop a flight of stairs. Aerith asks you if you want to climb to the top of the Clock Tower with her. You can choose to accept, complain, or wait, and then you’re left to explore Kalm once again.

Barret

Meet up with Aerith at the clock tower and a cutscene will play. The next sequence of events involves leaving Kalm through an underground basement. Just follow the innkeeper Broden to the basement where you’ll be united with Barret.

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Leaving the basement takes you to the open fields of the Kalm region where you’ll have the full party of Barret, Tifa, Aerith, and Red XIII.

Those are all the Final Fantasy 7 party member locations in Kalm.