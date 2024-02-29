How to Improve Party Relationships Fast in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

With Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth set to continue the remake trilogy of the beloved Final Fantasy entry, fans will once again be able to adventure together with familiar, beloved characters alongside some new faces.

While you may have good memories with the likes of Cloud, Tifa, and more, the chance is now here to make new ones by improving your party relationships fast in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Improving Party Relationships Fast in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Although the recent demo of the game allowed players to experience part of the journey, it is far from the actual thing. After all, there are a ton of iconic and perhaps new moments that await you, and it is best to go through all the trials and tribulations with people that you know have your back.

To improve your party’s relationships and gain a better understanding of your allies, there are a few key ways to do just that. For one, always be friendly towards your party members and those with whom they are interacting.

Whenever there is an in-game cue about a potential response, always respond in the same manner that corresponds with their mood. As an example, if there is a potential conflict and a party member is getting angry, react aggressively in order to score some relationship points with that particular member. Similarly, if they are in need of assistance, get right to it and be kind and caring to improve your bond.

Image Source: Square Enix

In situations where there is some downtime, always make sure to talk to your party members whenever possible. The same goes for side quests that involve them; the more you complete, the more bonuses to your relationships there will be.

With all of that done, it will be a much easier task to build better bonds with all who are fighting alongside you in one of the most highly anticipated remakes of 2024.

What Improving Party Relationships Does in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Why pursue a better relationship with the rest of the party? Just like in the first game, improving your relationships with selected members in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will provide access to special scenes. Depending on which party members you are closer to or interact with the most, this can lead to some interesting scenarios.

By focusing on those characters you have a liking for, improving their bonds will make it possible to see more scenes with Cloud as well as any particular ones that involve your chosen target of affection.

That’s everything there is to know about improving your party relationships fast in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Be sure to keep it locked to Twinfinite for even more guides for the game and other key information.