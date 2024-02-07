Does Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Demo Progress Carry Over? Answered

Welp, folks, the big Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo dropped and gamers are eating it up. If you have a PS5, you can download the chunky demo now free of charge. But maybe you want to wait until the full game releases on February 29. For many, playing the demo depends on if Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo progress carries over. We’re here to answer that question and go over everything the demo rewards players with.

What FF7 Rebirth Demo Progress Gets Carried Over

The FF7 Rebirth demo doesn’t fully transfer everything you’ve done to the full retail game. Your levels, experience, items, and story progress will be a fresh start once you play the retail version. But some smaller things are carried over from the demo.

For example, those who’ve completed the demo can skip some portions of the Nibelheim flashback when playing the retail version of the game. Not directly carrying over items and experience obtained in the flashback makes perfect narrative sense and works well for a demo, so props to Square Enix for figuring that one out.

FF7 Rebirth Demo Rewards

Aside from being able to skip some sequences, completing the FF7 Rebirth demo gives these rewards for use in the full retail game:

Kupo Charm

Survival Set

These aren’t mandatory items or anything, but should prove useful for the early parts of the game.

Will There Be Another Demo?

Finally, Square Enix has confirmed via their newsletter that another demo will be released on February 21st titled “Dawn of a New Era in Junon”. This second demo will feature open-world gameplay around the harbor town of Junon.

Square Enix has said that this second demo will not have any carry-over progress (from the first demo or to the retail game). What’s kind of cool is the Junon demo features a unique truncated section that won’t be in the retail version of the game. So, it might be worth playing the second demo just to see this exclusive content.

That covers all the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo progress that gets carried over. We're extremely hyped for FF7 Rebirth, but it's not the only remake we're looking forward to.