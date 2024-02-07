How to Download Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Demo

It’s always a wise choice to test out a product before you buy it, and you can do just that with the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth demo. Or at least, you can if you know how to download this free slice of the game. Fortunately, we’re here to help.

FF7 Rebirth Demo Download – FF7 Rebirth Demo Release Time, Install Size, and More

To start, we have some good news: Square Enix did indeed release the Final Fantasy 7 Demo on Feb. 6, and it can be downloaded free of charge via the PlayStation Store.

To find it, search for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth via the PlayStation Store. Once it pops up, select it and then pan to the right to the tab with three dots. Select it, and then the Demo option should be visible second from the top of the menu that opens.

Image Credit: PlayStation via Twinfinite

Choose this option, and then confirm that you want to download it. You might need to free up space, as the Demo comes in at a whopping 48.69 GB. Once it’s fully downloaded, you can then play through the Nibelheim section of the game at your leisure.

When Is the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Junon Demo Coming Out? Explained

But that’s not all. As stated in a post to the official Square Enix blog, the demo is set to receive an update that adds a Junon section on Feb. 21. Through it, players can explore the city of Junon and the wilderness surrounding it, taking on special tasks or progressing the story as they see fit.

And, as with the Nibelheim section, it will be available completely free of charge.

Does Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Demo Progress Carry Over? Answered

With all of that said though, you might now be curious: Does Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Demo progress carry over to the full game?

Well, the answer is a bit of yes and no. According to that aforementioned Square Enix blog post, those who play the demo will have the option to skip part of the Nibelheim section, so you at least won’t have to retread all of the gameplay you already went through. And yet, you do still have to play through certain un-skippable parts of said section. There’s also no mention of the Junon section being skippable, so that likely needs to be replayed as well.

It’s not ideal, but also seems like a small price to pay compared to test-driving one of the biggest games of the current console generation. Plus, you get some bonus items and a helpful accessory in the full game if it detects that you played the demo, which is far from nothing.

And that's everything we have on how to download the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Demo.