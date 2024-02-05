What Will Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Be On? All FF7 Rebirth Platforms Listed

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is set to be an integral part of the Final Fantasy VII Remake series, but there’s not much you can do if you don’t know what hardware it’s available on. That’s why we’re here to lay out all of the consoles and platforms it’s set to release on.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Platforms – What Can You Play FFVII Rebirth on? Explained

Image Credit: Square Enix

At the moment, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is only confirmed for release on PlayStation 5 on Feb. 29, 2024.

This won’t be the case forever though. As noted in the game’s Destined for Rebirth trailer, the title is a timed exclusive for the Sony console and will remain so until at least May 29, 2024. After that, it’s free to be released on other platforms with PC being the most likely next stop for the game.

Such news might come as a bummer if you don’t own a PS5, but but it’s not surprising given how Final Fantasy VII Remake was released. It initially launched as a PS4 exclusive before it received a PS5 release via Intergrade, and was later released on PC via the Epic Games Store and then Steam.

Will Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Be Exclusive to the Epic Games Store? Explained

Given this pattern, you might also want to know what digital storefronts are most likely to carry Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Though nothing has been officially confirmed by Square Enix at this time, we can hazard a guess that it will be available on both the Epic Games Store and Steam. Epic is more likely to get it first though, as Square Enix has had several exclusivity deals in the past when they brought their titles to PC. This included NEO: The World Ends With You and the Kingdom Hearts series to name a few.

Is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Coming to Xbox and Nintendo Switch? Explained

Finally, as for whether or not Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will ever come out on Xbox Series X|S or the Nintendo switch, your guess is as good as ours.

Whereas Phil Spencer did hint that more Final Fantasy titles could be coming to Microsoft’s consoles during the reveal of Final Fantasy XIV’s Xbox version announcement, nothing has been revealed or confirmed by Square Enix since. It would also be strange to release Rebirth on Xbox without first making FF7 Remake available on Microsoft’s platforms, which hasn’t happened yet.

There has likewise been no mention by either Nintendo or Square Enix that there are any plans to bring FF7 Remake or other entries in the series to the Switch.

Stranger things have happened though, so our recommendation is to hang tight and wait until after May 29, 2024. If versions of Rebirth for other consoles and platforms are going to be announced, then you can bet they won’t be confirmed until after the PS5 exclusivity window closes.

That’s all we have on what platforms Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is coming to. For more on the game, check out our other relevant articles down below. They cover everything from the game’s latest trailers to lore explainers for other key moments in the series.