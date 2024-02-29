Should You Go in Tifa’s House in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth? Explained

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is full of choices, but it’s not always clear how they impact your experience. Case in point: You can enter Tifa’s house during the Nibelheim flashback, but Tifa voices her concern if she hears you did so. Which begs the question: Should you go in Tifa’s house in FF7 Rebirth?

Recommended Videos

FF7 Rebirth Tifa’s House Choices and Outcomes

Image Credit: Square Enix

As far as we can gather, there isn’t a penalty for going into Tifa’s house in the first chapter of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Though she might act a little weirded out, the choice doesn’t impact your relationship with her later on. There’s likewise an opportunity to find her cat’s feed bowl, which triggers some flavor dialogue that ties into a side quest later on.

The same goes for going into her room. Though Tifa reacts with concern again, it doesn’t have any negative effects and allows you to access her piano, which gives you a chance to mess around with the mechanics of the Piano minigame before you have to track down the Piano Sheet collectibles later on in the game.

As such, we’d actually recommend you go into Tifa’s house during the Nibelheim flashback. It’s a nice chance to build up the world around the characters early on and to fully take in the game’s quieter moments before the action ramps up.

Should You Go Through Tifa’s Stuff in FFVII Remake? Outcomes Explained

Image Credit: Square Enix

Going through Tifa’s stuff, on the other hand, does have some negative ramifications; or at least, it does from a narrative standpoint.

After Cloud admits he snooped in her private belongings, both Tifa and Aerith call him an asshole. Nothing is gained from the choice either, so it only serves to establish Cloud as inconsiderate. Even if you don’t go through her stuff, the party still chides cloud for even thinking about it.

Past that though, there aren’t any negative impacts on your relationship scores with any of your party members. Still though, we’d recommend against it if you want to craft the best narrative experience possible without any awkward moments.

And that’s everything we have on whether or not you should go into Tifa’s house in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. For more on the game, check out our other guides on topics like which Conniving Caglio disciple is telling the truth and how to reach the desert.