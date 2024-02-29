Category:
Which Conniving Caglio Pupil Is Telling the Truth in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth? Explained

Which con can't keep up the ruse?
The Dust Bowl holds several unique tasks for you to complete in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, but one of the trickier ones is presented to you by the Conniving Caglio. This con artist asks you to deduce who among his pupils is telling the truth, but doing so requires some careful observation.

Fortunately, we’ve done the leg work and are here to help you make the right decision on the first attempt.

FF7 Rebirth Conniving Caglio Pupils How to Choose the Pupil Who’s Telling the Truth

To make a complicated task more simple, we’ll say this plainly: The Conniving Caglio pupil who is telling the truth in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is Thirsty Usain, to the left of Caglio.

Whereas all of the Pupils describe different locations throughout the Dustbowl area, only Usain tells the full truth. He talks about how the local bar waters down its drinks so that people can keep partying all night, and properly refers to its signature drink as Sunshine.

His fellow disciples, meanwhile, only tell partial truths about their respective locales. They throw in small variations and falsehoods, with fibs about how the weapon shop sells potions instead of Elixirs and other minor deviations from the truth.

What Do You Get for Guessing the Correct Pupil?

Once you select Thirsty Usain as the Conniving Caglio pupil who is telling the truth, you can collect your reward: A bushel of Syklis Greens.

With this key item, you can help restore Billy’s Chocobo to full strength so that he’s ready for the Chocobo race. Even if you already achieved this feat, you can still exchange the Greens for some special Chocobo Gear which can improve your racing bird’s stats.

That’s all there is to it really. It’s far from the hardest puzzle in the game, but we don’t blame you for wanting to expedite what boils down to wandering around for answers.

And now that you know which Conniving Caglio pupil is telling the truth in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you’re ready to take on the game’s other challenges. we can help via our guides on how to solve every Card Carnival Puzzle, how to reach the Desert, and plenty more.

