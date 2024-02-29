Category:
How to Get All Chocobo Types in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Collect those chocobos!
Characters running through a field in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.
Image Source: Square Enix

The Final Fantasy series is famed for its array of colorful creatures, but none are as renowned as chocobos. These yellow birds appear in plenty of games across the franchise, including its own racing spin-off. If you’re wondering how to get all Chocobo types in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, we’re here to help.

How to Get Chocobos in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Explained

The most consistent way to get chocobos in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is to complete the sneaking minigame. This is a mechanic where in open areas, you sneak towards a chocobo in the wild to tame them.

You can do this as frequently as you like, gradually combing the open world to spot chocobo spawn areas and catch them in the wild. Once you unlock this mechanic, you’ll spot an emblem on the in-game map showing common spawn locations. From our experience, the most fruitful location to find consistent chocobos in the game is Junon, so head there as soon as you can.

On top of that, you need to catch some chocobos to progress through the story. In these cases, it’ll become a primary objective for you to complete. As such, it’s impossible to miss them in these scenarios.

All Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Chocobo Types

Zack carrying Cloud after a battle in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.
Image Source: Square Enix

Of course, there is more than one type of chocobo to catch and add to your collection in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Check out the table below to see all of them, plus the way to get them:

Chocobo TypeHow to Get
YellowBase chocobo variant, obtained as part of main story missions.
BlueObtained by completing the Stuck in a Rut side mission. Also available by tracking the chocobo tracks emblem in the Junon region.
OrangeObtained by completing the Rendezvous in Costa Del Sol side mission.
Green/ForestObtained by completing the Gongaga section of the main story.
BlueObtained during the Bonds of Trust side mission, when the marked chocobo location appears on the map.

That’s all of the chocobo types in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and how to get them. Of course, as we spot any more we’ll update this guide. For more on the game, read up on how to gain SP fast and how to increase party level.

