Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth sets you loose on its open world with little to no limitations most of the time, but it isn’t without sections that can leave you unsure of how to progress. That’s why we’ve constructed this guide on how to reach the Desert in the Corel Region as fast as possible.

How to Get to the Desert in Corel Region in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Image Credit: Square Enix

Though certain Quests in the game might make it sound like there’s a secret passage you need to track down, it’s actually super easy to reach the Desert in the Corel Region of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. All you need to do is progress the main story until you get the Buggy from Dio.

This occurs at the end of Chapter 8, and you can then travel freely between the Desert and the environs near Costa Del Sol. Doing so allows you to return to Johnny and other Quest givers there, and to hand over any relevant items that can only be found in the sandy wastes near the Gold Saucer.

Where to Find Tonberry King

Image Credit: Square Enix

Key among them is the crown of a Tonberry King, though it’s location is not immediately shown to you.

This is because the Tonberry King isn’t a normal enemy. Instead, it’s the Corel Region’s special Fiend that you can only find after you complete enough World Intel tasks for Chadley. More specifically, you need to finish the region’s other Fiend Intel tasks for him to reveal its location to you.

Once you’ve done this, you can challenge the Tonberry King and steal his crown by pressuring him. Afterwards, you can take it back to Johnny to complete the reconstruction of the Seaside Inn and kick off his collection of strange items found throughout the world.

That's all we have on how to reach the Desert in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.