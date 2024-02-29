Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Party Level Explained

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has even more hidden mechanics and gameplay details than Remake did. Most of the gameplay mechanics are explained via an in-depth tutorial in-game, but not everything is laid out so clearly. Among the many new features in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is the Party Level, and we’re here to explain how it works.

When You Can Unlock Party Level in FF7 Rebirth

You’ll be introduced to the Party Level mechanic shortly after completing the Chapter 1 Nibelheim flashback sequence. Chapter 2 begins in the town of Kalm with Cloud waking up at the inn. After talking to the innkeeper, you find Red XIII waiting outside.

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Talking to Red XIII earns you your very first batch of Party Level experience, thus introducing the new mechanic.

How to Raise Party Level in FF7 Rebirth

Simply stated, using party members in battles and exploration raises your Party Level with them. Your active party is comprised of three characters that you can swap in and out as you wish. Each party member combination has its own unique Party Level. For instance, if you use Tifa and Barret the majority of the time together, their specific Party Level will be particularly high.

You can gain Party Level experience with just two active party members or all three. Your first time bringing Red XIII into your active party earns you 100 experience points out of the 140 necessary to reach a Party Level of 2.

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Thankfully, it only takes one battle or explorative outing to reach a Party Level of 2 for any party composition.

What Party Level Does in FF7 Rebirth

Raising Party Level gives you new and improved Synergy abilities. Synergy abilities are unique to FF7 Rebirth and consist of special tag-team attacks between two or three party members. Yes, FF7 Rebirth has the equivalent of Duel Techs from Chrono Trigger; pinch me, I must be dreaming. In addition to learning different combination Synergy attacks, you can level up existing abilities through your particular team’s Party Level.

That explains the basics of what Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s Party Level is. It’s a great time to be an FF7 fan, so please let us know what you’re looking forward to in FF7 Rebirth. Check out our FF7 Rebirth character quiz for more ways to bond with Cloud and his iconic crew.