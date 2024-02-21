Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth features all the iconic characters you know and love from the classic PS1 original and gives them the full cinematic treatment.
As the direct sequel to FF7 Remake, FF7 Rebirth follows Cloud and crew as they leave the walled steampunk metropolis of Midgar to venture out into the wider world.
Just like any good story of exploration, the protagonists meet many new fascinating characters in their journey. In honor of FF7 Rebirth’s impending release, take our quiz to find out which Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth character you are.
Which Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Character Are You? Take This Quiz to Find Out!
If you’re curious about which of these iconic characters you’re most like, then you're in the right place! We’ve crafted this Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth quiz to determine which character you’re most similar to in personality. Will you be a brash and confrontational gunner? Or a kind-hearted, empathetic Ancient? Take our quiz below to find out!
So, did you get matched with your favorite character? It’s worth noting that while each character has shared traits across the FF7 compilation, some iterations feature slight differences. Cloud is the most notable; Advent Children portrays him as sulky, serious, and moody, while the original FF7 has him quipping puns and being adorkable. Still, this quiz aims to capture the characters’ shared qualities across the compilation.
