Which Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Character Are You? Take This Quiz to Find Out.

Are you a brash and confrontational gunner like Barrett? Or wizened and and honor-bound like Red XIII? Take the ultimate FF7 character quiz to find out!

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth features all the iconic characters you know and love from the classic PS1 original and gives them the full cinematic treatment.

As the direct sequel to FF7 Remake, FF7 Rebirth follows Cloud and crew as they leave the walled steampunk metropolis of Midgar to venture out into the wider world.

Just like any good story of exploration, the protagonists meet many new fascinating characters in their journey. In honor of FF7 Rebirth’s impending release, take our quiz to find out which Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth character you are.

What is your greatest weakness? My aloofness and awkwardness can cause communication problems. I tend to let people take advantage of me out of my kindness. My skill and insight can lead to overconfidence. I can be hot-headed and lose my temper. My integration with popular culture is weak at best, leading to alienation with my peers. I'm just too mischievous and fun for my own good. What is your weapon of choice among these options? Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite Magic wand Heavy wide sword Spear Thin long sword Fisticuffs Shurikens Materia infused headdresses Arm cannons How would your friends and colleagues describe you? Image Source: Square Enix Polite and kind to both friends and strangers, you're well liked by most. Despite how straightlaced you appear, you're open-minded and possess insatiable curiosity. You say what's on your mind without a second thought. You may come across as brash and tactless, but deep down you're a sensitive soul who cares for their friends. Quiet, reserved, and somewhat aloof, yet strong-willed. You certainly have your awkward moments but manage to possess strong leadership qualities despite that. You're an old soul who reminisces on the past a lot. Your experience and age make you a valuable contact, even if it's difficult to find things in common. You're often seen reading books on history and philosophy. Friends say you are too curious for your own good, but that's what makes you so cool. Fun and upbeat to be around, but get on your bad side and you'll regret it. You're at the Gold Saucer and only have a ticket for a single attraction, which do you choose? Image Source: Square Enix Chocobo racing and betting in Chocobo Square Arm Wrestling at Wonder Square The romantic gondola ride in Round Square You love the theatre, so you opt to watch a live play in Event Square The fights at Battle Square are the perfect place to train and have fun doing it The G-Bike arcade game in Wonder Square What is your greatest strength? Image Source: Square Enix My geographical knowledge and traversal skills My leadership skills My spiritual affinity with Source My willingness to do good and help others My strong, yet stubborn will My genetics and natural ability My insight and wisdom You're walking through the slums of Midgar and notice a child running off with some Gil that fell from your pouch. How do you respond? Allow them to keep it. It's the slums and better a needy child find some of your Gil than a gang member or mutated beast. Tell them that you understand why they did it and to respect other people's property, but then let them keep some of the Gil out of charity. Steal the Gil back from the kid without them noticing. Run over to the child and give them a harsh scolding after taking your Gil back. Out of the list of options, what would you regret most? Image Source: Square Enix Not learning about the world and my place in it sooner Joining a corrupt corporation like Shinra Allowing a past setback to fuel bad habits Being overly critical and harsh on oneself Not spending more time with family Not letting others get too close or intimate. Holding emotions in too long Having to make hard sacrifices to do good What is the greatest problem facing the planet of Gaia? I don't know. I'm still just trying to figure out myself. The constant wars and land grabs by evil corporations like Shinra All the energy being sucked from the earth by evil corporations like Shinra Anything opposed to destiny and fate is the enemy. Continue Continue Play again

So, did you get matched with your favorite character? It’s worth noting that while each character has shared traits across the FF7 compilation, some iterations feature slight differences. Cloud is the most notable; Advent Children portrays him as sulky, serious, and moody, while the original FF7 has him quipping puns and being adorkable. Still, this quiz aims to capture the characters’ shared qualities across the compilation.

