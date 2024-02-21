PlayStation

Which Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Character Are You? Take This Quiz to Find Out.

Are you a brash and confrontational gunner like Barrett? Or wizened and and honor-bound like Red XIII? Take the ultimate FF7 character quiz to find out!

Avatar photo
Cloud Sephiroth and Zach in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth key art
Image Source: Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth features all the iconic characters you know and love from the classic PS1 original and gives them the full cinematic treatment.

As the direct sequel to FF7 Remake, FF7 Rebirth follows Cloud and crew as they leave the walled steampunk metropolis of Midgar to venture out into the wider world.

Just like any good story of exploration, the protagonists meet many new fascinating characters in their journey. In honor of FF7 Rebirth’s impending release, take our quiz to find out which Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth character you are.

If you’re curious about which of these iconic characters you’re most like, then you're in the right place! We’ve crafted this Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth quiz to determine which character you’re most similar to in personality. Will you be a brash and confrontational gunner? Or a kind-hearted, empathetic Ancient? Take our quiz below to find out!

What is your greatest weakness?
What is your weapon of choice among these options?
Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite
How would your friends and colleagues describe you?
Image Source: Square Enix
You're at the Gold Saucer and only have a ticket for a single attraction, which do you choose?
Image Source: Square Enix
What is your greatest strength?
Image Source: Square Enix
You're walking through the slums of Midgar and notice a child running off with some Gil that fell from your pouch. How do you respond?
Out of the list of options, what would you regret most?
Image Source: Square Enix
What is the greatest problem facing the planet of Gaia?

So, did you get matched with your favorite character? It’s worth noting that while each character has shared traits across the FF7 compilation, some iterations feature slight differences. Cloud is the most notable; Advent Children portrays him as sulky, serious, and moody, while the original FF7 has him quipping puns and being adorkable. Still, this quiz aims to capture the characters’ shared qualities across the compilation.

Can’t get enough of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth? Join us with the 15 moments we can’t wait to relive in FF7 Rebirth. And if you want a headstart on the gameplay of FF7 Rebirth, check out the demo and learn what rewards cross over into the full game.

