Should You Play Final Fantasy 7 Remake Before Rebirth?

The Final Fantasy universe can get pretty complicated to understand, especially if you’re a newcomer to the series. With this guide, we’ll go over whether or not you should play Final Fantasy 7 Remake before Rebirth to help you get a better grasp.

Can You Play Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Without the Remake?

Although Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is heavily tied to the last installment, you do not need to play the Remake before. Rebirth is considered to be a stand-alone game, as the entry’s official website indicates. Therefore, it isn’t a requirement, but you can still look at the Remake for a better understanding.

The new entry offers a ‘The Story So Far’ option via the main menu. It explains all the events leading up to Rebirth, which will prove viable for those looking for a quick refresher.

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

As someone who is relatively new to the franchise, I found this helpful and wasn’t too lost with the lore. However, I did have some knowledge of Cloud and Sephiroth due to my experience with the Kingdom Hearts series, so you may want to brush up on the site’s Characters section if you aren’t too familiar with it.

On the other hand, those who want the complete experience can look into Crisis Core. This title gives you an idea of the characters and the reasoning behind their motivations. Then, you can try your hand at the Remake, which can be purchased with the Rebirth Twin Pack. There are plenty of other ways to get ready for the launch, and you can check out our preparation guide for a full breakdown.

Hopefully, this has answered your question about playing the Final Fantasy 7 Remake before Rebirth. While here, be sure to learn more about the game with our explainer on game editions and preorder bonuses.