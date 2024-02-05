FFVII Rebirth – All Game Editions & Preorder Bonuses

Which fateful adventure to save the Planet will you choose?

Anticipation from fans across the globe is undoubtedly reaching a fever pitch, as Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is now finally less than a month away from release.

The second installment in the monumental trilogy will see Cloud Strife and his allies continue their fateful journey beyond Midgar and far across the world of Gaia, all in order to save the planet suffering from the ruthless machinations of Shinra Company and the ever-elusive Sephiroth.

Such a grand-scale adventure means that there will be various editions of the game for players to choose from and enjoy. If you’re wondering just how many there are and what they all include, here is our handy guide to all FFVII Rebirth game editions and preorder bonuses.

How to Preorder FFVII Rebirth & What Bonuses Are Included

The first installment of the trilogy, Final Fantasy VII Remake, was initially exclusive to the PS4 console before eventually expanding to PC. In the case of the upcoming sequel FFVII Rebirth, upon release it will be available exclusively on PS5 for the first several months. Therefore the game can only be pre-ordered for the PS5 console.

To place a preorder for FFVII Rebirth, whether a physical or digital copy, you can visit any participating vendor that is distributing the game, such as Amazon, Target, the Square Enix store itself, or of course the PlayStation store. If you’re specifically wanting a digital version of the game, the PlayStation store or Square Enix’s special website for FFVII Rebirth is your destination. Meanwhile, if you want the top-tier Collector’s Edition, you’ll need to visit the official Square Enix Store for that.

Those who place a pre-order for any digital version of FFVII Rebirth will get the Moogle Trio Summoning Materia in-game item. If you’re planning a pre-order for any physical version, you’ll receive a Midgar Bangle MK. II armor accessory in-game item.

All Editions of FFVII Rebirth & What They Include

Below we’ve listed every edition of Final Fantasy VII that can be purchased, both physical and digital, along with the price and additional bonus content that each of them includes. There is a note on Square Enix’s product pages that certain in-game items ‘may be sold at a later date’, meaning that they could be offered as subsequent DLC items some time after release.

As of this writing, due to immense demand, the Collector’s Edition of the game is currently sold out on the Square Enix Store website (US and UK). As it is listed as ‘Currently Unavailable’, if there is a planned or sudden restock of that edition of the game, we’ll update this section accordingly.

FFVII Rebirth – Collector’s Edition (Physical)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – Collector’s Edition – $349.99 USD (SOLD OUT US/UK)

This version includes the following bonus items: Exclusive Steelbook case Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Game (with reversible cover) Mini-Soundtrack CD Hardback Artbook Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Static Arts – Sephiroth statue Moogle Trio Summoning Materia (in-game item) Reclaimant Choker Accessory (in-game item) Magic Pot Summoning Materia (in-game item) Orchid Bracelet (in-game item)



The Collector’s Edition’s product page can be viewed here on the Square Enix Store.

FFVII Rebirth – Deluxe Edition (Physical)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – Physical Deluxe Edition – $99.99 USD

This version includes the following bonus items: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth game (with reversible cover) Exclusive Steelbook case Mini-Soundtrack CD Hardback Artbook



The Physical Deluxe Edition’s product page can be viewed here on the Square Enix Store.

FFVII Rebirth – Standard Edition (Physical)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – Physical Standard Edition – $69.99 USD

This version includes the following items: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth game



The Physical Standard Edition’s product page can be viewed here on the Square Enix Store.

FFVII Rebirth – Deluxe Twin Pack Edition (Digital)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – Digital Deluxe Twin Pack Edition – $89.99 USD

This version includes the following bonus items: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Game (Digital) Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Game (Digital) Digital Artbook Digital Mini Soundtrack Reclaimant Choker Accessory (in-game item) Orchid Bracelet Accessory (in-game item) Magic Pot Summoning Materia (in-game item)



The Deluxe Twin Pack Edition’s product page can be viewed here on Square Enix’s special FFVII Rebirth website.

FFVII Rebirth – Digital Twin Pack Edition (Digital)

FFVII Rebirth – Digital Twin Pack Edition – $69.99 USD

This version includes the following bonus items: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth game (digital) Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade game (digital)



The Digital Twin Pack Edition’s product page can be viewed here on Square Enix’s special FFVII Rebirth website.

FFVII Rebirth – Digital Deluxe Edition (Digital)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – Digital Deluxe Edition – $89.99 USD

This version includes the following bonus items: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth game (digital) Digital Artbook Digital Mini Soundtrack Reclaimant Choker Accessory (in-game item) Orchid Bracelet Accessory (in-game item) Magic Pot Summoning Materia (in-game item)



The Digital Deluxe Edition’s product page can be viewed here on Square Enix’s special FFVII Rebirth website.

FFVII Rebirth – Digital Standard Edition (Digital)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – Digital Standard Edition – $69.99 USD

This version of the game includes the following items: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth game (digital)



The Digital Standard Edition’s product page can be viewed here on Square Enix’s special FFVII Rebirth website.

That concludes our guide for all FFVII Rebirth game editions and preorder bonuses. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know which edition of the game you plan on picking up.

