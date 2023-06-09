Connect with us

All NPC Locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Image Source: Epic Games
We’ve hunted high and low.
As is par for the course when a new season launches, many of the NPC locations have received a shakeup with the arrival of the latest update. So, for those wondering what all the NPC locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3: WILDS are, we’ll clue you in down below. Let’s get into the deets, shall we?

Fortnite NPC Locations in Chapter 4 Season 3: WILDS

There are currently 16 NPCs to discover across the island, and they are as follows:

  • Munitions Major – Frenzy Fields
  • Volpez (#2) – Gusty Gorge, East of Creeky Compound
  • Sunflower – North West of Rumble Ruins
  • Brutus – Southwest of Frenzy Fields
  • Nia (#5) – Southeast Steamy Springs
  • Guardian Amara (#6) – Brutal Bastion
  • Trace (#7) – On top of the Apparatus landmark
  • Peely (#8) – North of Shady Stilts
  • Purradise Meowscles (#9) – Sunswoon Lagoon, near Creeky Compound
  • Remedy (#10) – Frenzy Fields
  • Triage Trooper (#11) – Slappy Shores
  • Kitbash (#12) – Breakwater Bay, up in the tower
  • Beastmode (#13) – Drift Ridge
  • Insight (#14) – Rumble Ruins
  • Longshot (#15) – Eastern Watch, North East of the Citadel
  • Munitions Expert (#16) – Gas station north of Kenjutsu Crossing, Moment’s Rest
Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

And with that, we conclude our guide on all the NPC locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3: WILDS. For more, here all the map and POI changes and battle pass items and rewards. Otherwise, why not take a gander at our further coverage down below before you go.

