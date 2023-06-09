All NPC locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Image Source: Epic Games

As is par for the course when a new season launches, many of the NPC locations have received a shakeup with the arrival of the latest update. So, for those wondering what all the NPC locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3: WILDS are, we’ll clue you in down below. Let’s get into the deets, shall we?

Fortnite NPC Locations in Chapter 4 Season 3: WILDS

There are currently 16 NPCs to discover across the island, and they are as follows:

Munitions Major – Frenzy Fields

– Frenzy Fields Volpez (#2) – Gusty Gorge, East of Creeky Compound

– Gusty Gorge, East of Creeky Compound Sunflower – North West of Rumble Ruins

– North West of Rumble Ruins Brutus – Southwest of Frenzy Fields

– Southwest of Frenzy Fields Nia (#5) – Southeast Steamy Springs

– Southeast Steamy Springs Guardian Amara (#6) – Brutal Bastion

– Brutal Bastion Trace (#7) – On top of the Apparatus landmark

– On top of the Apparatus landmark Peely (#8) – North of Shady Stilts

– North of Shady Stilts Purradise Meowscles (#9) – Sunswoon Lagoon, near Creeky Compound

– Sunswoon Lagoon, near Creeky Compound Remedy (#10) – Frenzy Fields

– Frenzy Fields Triage Trooper (#11) – Slappy Shores

– Slappy Shores Kitbash (#12) – Breakwater Bay, up in the tower

– Breakwater Bay, up in the tower Beastmode (#13) – Drift Ridge

– Drift Ridge Insight (#14) – Rumble Ruins

– Rumble Ruins Longshot (#15) – Eastern Watch, North East of the Citadel

– Eastern Watch, North East of the Citadel Munitions Expert (#16) – Gas station north of Kenjutsu Crossing, Moment’s Rest

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

And with that, we conclude our guide on all the NPC locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3: WILDS. For more, here all the map and POI changes and battle pass items and rewards. Otherwise, why not take a gander at our further coverage down below before you go.

