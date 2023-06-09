Guides
All NPC Locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3
We’ve hunted high and low.
Published on
As is par for the course when a new season launches, many of the NPC locations have received a shakeup with the arrival of the latest update. So, for those wondering what all the NPC locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3: WILDS are, we’ll clue you in down below. Let’s get into the deets, shall we?
Fortnite NPC Locations in Chapter 4 Season 3: WILDS
There are currently 16 NPCs to discover across the island, and they are as follows:
- Munitions Major – Frenzy Fields
- Volpez (#2) – Gusty Gorge, East of Creeky Compound
- Sunflower – North West of Rumble Ruins
- Brutus – Southwest of Frenzy Fields
- Nia (#5) – Southeast Steamy Springs
- Guardian Amara (#6) – Brutal Bastion
- Trace (#7) – On top of the Apparatus landmark
- Peely (#8) – North of Shady Stilts
- Purradise Meowscles (#9) – Sunswoon Lagoon, near Creeky Compound
- Remedy (#10) – Frenzy Fields
- Triage Trooper (#11) – Slappy Shores
- Kitbash (#12) – Breakwater Bay, up in the tower
- Beastmode (#13) – Drift Ridge
- Insight (#14) – Rumble Ruins
- Longshot (#15) – Eastern Watch, North East of the Citadel
- Munitions Expert (#16) – Gas station north of Kenjutsu Crossing, Moment’s Rest
And with that, we conclude our guide on all the NPC locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3: WILDS. For more, here all the map and POI changes and battle pass items and rewards. Otherwise, why not take a gander at our further coverage down below before you go.
About the author
Related Posts
- Fortnite Raptor Locations: How to Hatch Raptor Eggs & Ride Them
- Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Map: All Changes, New Named Locations & POIs
- All Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass Items & Rewards
- Is Fortnite Down? How to Check Fortnite Server Status
- How to Fix “LIBRARY-IN-NOSIGNATURES” Error on Fortnite Android
Comments