The wonderfully vast and mystical world of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is full of adventures for Cloud and his allies to embark on. One particularly important type of location is Lifesprings, as not only are they beautiful to behold, but they help uncover rare resources you will need for transmuting items. If you’re wondering where they can all be found, here is our handy guide for all Lifespring locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

What a Lifespring Is in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth & How to Find One

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

As you travel across the open plains of the Grasslands outside of Kalm in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, at some point you may see a sparkling red owl approach you out of nowhere, beckoning you by hooting loudly. These are called Springseeker Owls, and if you choose to follow it, this bird will lead you on a small trek that ultimately ends at a Lifespring.

Lifesprings are a marvel to behold, as not only are they incredibly beautiful and FULL of transmuting resources, but they act as potent sources of the Lifestream, which is perfect in your case for uncovering more information about the respective area. By using the tool Chadley gives you at Bill’s Chocobo Ranch, you can scan the Lifespring via a brief quick-time event, which allows Chadley to then transfer information about rare resources back to you.

If you want to complete the “Where the Wind Blows” quest given by Mildred to fix her Windmill, you’ll need to at least four of the six Lifesprings in the Grasslands area. This will also help you obtain Transmuter Chips.

All Lifespring Locations (By Region) in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Below we’ve listed all Lifespring locations for each different region of the world map. The further in the game you get, some of these Lifesprings will be trickier to find, so make sure to explore everywhere thoroughly, and keep your eyes peeled for those Owls who will help take you the rest of the way.

Activating the Remnawave Towers at every opportunity will help lead you to Lifespring locales as well.

All Lifesprings – Grasslands Region

Lifespring Name Expedition Intel No. Location Cragshade Lifespring Intel No. 1 Directly north of Bill’s Chocobo Ranch; likely the first one you’ll find. Wetlands Lifespring Intel No. 2 Directly to the right of the Swamplands, and southeast of Bill’s Chocobo Ranch; follow the roadway until you reach a wall and climb it. Morass Lifespring Intel No. 3 Use your Chocobo to cross the Swamplands until you see an opening on the right side with building ruins. Go over there and run up two flights of stairs until a Springseeker Owl meets you at the top. Grasswastes Lifespring Intel No. 4 This one is a short distance southeast of Kalm, near where MAI gives you your first Combat Assignment tutorial. Mako Pipeline Lifespring Intel No. 5 Directly south of Kalm in the rocky desert area; go to the southeastern pipeline and it will be east of the Field Intel 5 Combat Assignment; the Owl will be at the top of a hill and lead you to the Lifespring near a tree. Cavern Lifespring Intel No. 6 Go south past the southernmost pipeline in the desert (or southwest from the last Lifespring) until you spot another Owl at the top of a hill.

All Lifesprings – Junon Region

Lifespring Name Expedition Intel No. Location Chocobluff Lifespring Intel No. 1 Must complete “Stuck in a Rut” quest to unlock the Junon Chocobo. Use it to climb up the dark wall with red arrows and a Chocobo symbol; the Owl will be waiting at the top. Castaway Lifespring Intel No. 2 Northeast of the beach area; swim to the abandoned ship on the island on the other side; has a pile of shipping containers piled on top of it. Mountain Outpost Lifespring Intel No. 3 Found northeast of the beach area atop a mountain; approach from the south side of the mountain and climb it via the yellow ledges; a Chocobo is not needed here. Pharecape Lifespring Intel No. 4 Found on the island furthest to the southeast, with an abandoned cargo side beached on its north side. Make it to the island and head south along the western side of the island after unlocking the Chocobo stop there; use your Chocobo to find this Lifespring on the left side of the Lighthouse.

All Lifesprings – Corel Region

Lifespring Name Expedition Intel No. Location Secluded Grotto Lifespring Intel No. 1 This one can be accessed via a cave entrance north of the Lifespring map icon, off the side of a roadway. Gelncross Lifespring Intel No. 2 Directly west from the previous Lifespring, on top of a hill. Can be reached by climbing the yellow ledges on the east side. Oasis Lifespring Intel No. 3 At the foot of a grassy mountainside, southeast of the main river; hard to miss. Watermain Lifespring Intel No. 4 Use the Red Buggy to drive through the area of the desert with grey pipes scattered around; maneuver through one of them sitting in the water to get to the Spring inside an exposed cavern. Stonebowl Lifespring Intel No. 5 Just northeast of a Remnawave Tower; look for a cave entrance and make your way to the end of it to find the Lifespring. Rockspout Lifespring Intel No. 6 This one is found at the very tip of a rocky outcrop sticking out into the ocean at the southeast corner of the region. Go east past the Remnawave Tower in the area, and it’ll be just north of a Chocobo stop.

All Lifesprings – Gongaga Region

Lifespring Name Expedition Intel No. Location Clearwater Lifespring Intel No. 1 This one is hard to miss; south of Izo’s Smithery on the north side of Gongaga; southeast from a Chocobo stop. Fallbasin Lifespring Intel No. 2 This one is found at the foot of a waterfall in the lower area of Gongaga. Valefloor Lifespring Intel No. 3 You need a Gongaga Chocobo for this one. Go to the Remnawave Tower (Intel 3) and look for a big mushroom to the southeast, across the pathway. Use it to jump with your Chocobo up to the Lifespring. Grotto Lifespring Intel No. 4 Head to the south edge of Gongaga, and if possible teleport to the Chocobo Stop on the southwest side. From there run along the cliffside and look for a series of mushrooms you can jump atop your Chocobo. Then head through a cave entrance to find the Lifespring inside. Holy Ruins Lifespring Intel No. 5 Head south from the nearby Remnawave Tower until you reach a waterway that you must swim across. Reach the stairwell on the other side and climb it to get to the Lifespring. Cavern Lake Lifespring Intel No. 6 Inside of a huge cavern near the central south edge of Gongaga; take your Chocobo across the waterway and head into the cavern until you see the Owl.

All Lifesprings – Cosmo Canyon Region

Lifespring Name Expedition Intel No. Location Gulch Lifespring Intel No. 1 Find this at the end of a pathway that extends northeast from Kamaria’s Ranch Templeway Lifespring Intel No. 2 You will need a Cosmo Chocobo for this one; directly south of a Remnawave Tower; look for the stairwell on the southeast side of a hill, and fly over to it by using the Chocobo ramp nearby. Dawnvale Lifespring Intel No. 3 Use your Cosmo Chocobo to ride wind gusts to this Lifespring found in the southeast area of the Canyon. Approach from the northwest side in order to reach it. Blustercave Lifespring Intel No. 4 Near the top of a mountain on the south side of the Canyon. Take the same path that you did for the nearby Remnawave Tower (Activation Intel 6). Fast traveling to Gliding Range No. 16 will make this easier. If you haven’t unlocked these, approach the bottom of the mountain from the west and make your way up to the top via wind gusts. Shrouded Ruins Lifespring Intel No. 5 Head to the northeast corner of the Canyon to find this Lifespring on a mountain. Fly to it via Chocobo from the west over the wind turbines. Use either Gliding Range No. 24 or Gliding Range No. 29 to get there easiest. Plateau Ruins Lifespring Intel No. 6 Found northwest of a nearby Remnawave Tower (Activation Intel 6) atop a plateau.

All Lifesprings – Nibel Region

Lifespring Name Expedition Intel No. Location Estuary Bluff Lifespring Intel No. 1 Must complete the “Esoteric Secrets of the Elders” quest first to unlock the Nibel Chocobo. Use one to approach from the north side past the big waterway until you see a craggy cliffside with a cave entrance. Land there and head inside to find the Lifespring. Gunnthra Terrace Lifespring Intel No 2 A Nibel Chocobo is also required for this one. From the same large waterway, head further east along it until you spot the Lifespring in a shallow cave outcrop on the north side cliff. Coastal Lifespring Intel No. 3 A Nibel Chocobo is also required for this one. Head out of the same big waterway to the west along the coastline, and this Lifespring will be in a cave atop a hill on the south side of the waterway coast. A Summon Crystal symbol is directly south of it. Delta Island Lifespring Intel No. 4 A Nibel Chocobo is also required for this one. This one is on island outcrop in the water off the coast, at the top of a rocky hill. You will need to use your Chocobo’s water jets a few times to get all the way to the top where the Lifespring is.

All Lifesprings – Meridian Ocean Region

This section is a work in progress. Once we’ve identified the Lifesprings in this region, we’ll list them here.

All Lifesprings – Northwood Region

This section is a work in progress. Once we’ve identified the Lifesprings in this region, we’ll list them here.

That concludes our guide to all Lifespring locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know what you think of the game so far, especially in comparison to ‘Remake’, the first part of the trilogy.

