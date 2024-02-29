Category:
How to Respec & Reset Skill Points in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

We all need a reset from time to time.
Published: Feb 29, 2024 08:44 am
Image Source: Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is now out and it brought some new features! For example, character upgrades look a bit different than in Remake. So if the upgrade system confuses you, don’t worry, there’s a solution. Here is how to respec and reset skill points in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Can You Reset Skill Points in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

cloud running through kalm
Image Source: Square Enix

One of the new features for character upgrades in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is called Folios. So there are several ways you can reset your skill points, and they all include the Folios feature.

The first option is to find a Folios store. They are not hard to locate, since there are Folios stores in every bigger settlement in the game. When you find it, speak to the vendor to reset your skill points.

Another way you can do the reset is in dungeons. In most of them, you can find a Folios machine, usually alongside a vending machine and a bench. It works the same way as in the store, so feel free to choose a method that suits you most.

Nonetheless, after the interaction with either the vendor or the machine, choose the character and hold the assigned button to reset your skill points. That will give you back all of the points you spent earlier so you can distribute them again however you like.

Additionally, you can also respec every character as many times as you want. So in case you want to give completely different skills to a character, you can respec the previous ones and give it another shot.

That’s all there is to know about how to respec and reset Skill Points in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. For more Twinfinite guides about this game, check if you can jump, see all of the Costa Del Sol Cactuar locations, or take a look at all Queen’s Blood Ranks.

Nenad Milićević
Nenad Milićević (Nenad Milicevic) has been a staff writer at Twinfinite since late 2023. He has a BA in Journalism and more than seven years of professional experience in journalism and writing behind him, with recent focus on gaming niche. As a passionate sports fan and enjoyer of single player open world games, his expertise includes Assassin's Creed franchise, Football Manager, GTA. In his spare time, he likes to watch sports for countless hours, read books and spend lazy days watching TV shows and movies.