How to Respec & Reset Skill Points in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is now out and it brought some new features! For example, character upgrades look a bit different than in Remake. So if the upgrade system confuses you, don’t worry, there’s a solution. Here is how to respec and reset skill points in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Recommended Videos

Can You Reset Skill Points in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

Image Source: Square Enix

One of the new features for character upgrades in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is called Folios. So there are several ways you can reset your skill points, and they all include the Folios feature.

The first option is to find a Folios store. They are not hard to locate, since there are Folios stores in every bigger settlement in the game. When you find it, speak to the vendor to reset your skill points.

Another way you can do the reset is in dungeons. In most of them, you can find a Folios machine, usually alongside a vending machine and a bench. It works the same way as in the store, so feel free to choose a method that suits you most.

Nonetheless, after the interaction with either the vendor or the machine, choose the character and hold the assigned button to reset your skill points. That will give you back all of the points you spent earlier so you can distribute them again however you like.

Additionally, you can also respec every character as many times as you want. So in case you want to give completely different skills to a character, you can respec the previous ones and give it another shot.

That’s all there is to know about how to respec and reset Skill Points in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. For more Twinfinite guides about this game, check if you can jump, see all of the Costa Del Sol Cactuar locations, or take a look at all Queen’s Blood Ranks.