Can You Jump in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth features several open-world maps where you can visit various locations and discover hidden secrets. Although you can run freely, many players may wonder if Cloud and the other characters can finally jump in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and this guide will give you an answer.

Recommended Videos

Does Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Have a Jump Button?

Unfortunately, like in Final Fantasy 7 Remake, you cannot jump in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. While most players may want more freedom during exploration, Square Enix has not added this feature, forcing Cloud to stay stuck to the ground.

However, this does not mean you will need to walk around a fallen log. The game lets Cloud jump over structures and climb over stuff when you are holding the Circle button. You can also run and jump past small obstacles on your way by holding the R2 button.

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

This feature certainly helps during exploration, especially when you gain access to Grassland after you complete the Nibelheim prologue. This area is quite massive, and you can go to numerous points of interest, with some located at high elevations.

Sadly, the lack of a jump button still makes movement feel less natural and smooth. Sometimes, it can feel like you are trying to control a stiff doll glued to the ground. This is a stark difference from Final Fantasy 16, where you can jump and dash mid-air whenever you please.

On the other hand, you do not need to be worried about falling off structures. This is simply impossible since Cloud won’t jump over ledges that can cause him damage. The game will also give you an indication whenever you are near a spot where Cloud can jump up or get down to another platform.

That’s everything you need to know about jumping in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. For more content, you can check out our guide on all Costa Del Sol Cactuar locations.