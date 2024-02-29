Category:
All Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Costa Del Sol Cactuar Locations

Find those sneaky Cactuars!
The Costa Del Sol shore in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.
Image Source: Square Enix

If you’re looking for all Costa Del Sol Cactuar locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, we’ve got you covered. As part of an over-arching side quest where you photograph Cactuars located all across the open world, those in the Costa Del Sol region are particularly fiendish. In this guide, we’ll break down the location of all four of them!

All Costa Del Sol Cactuar Locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

There are four Cactuar locations to track down in the Costa Del Sol region of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Read on for all of the locations to track them down.

First Cactuar Location

Cactuar on Surf Shop Sign in Costa Del Sol in FFVII Rebirth
Image Credit: Square Enix

The first Cactuar in Costa Del Sol is by the primary blue wheelie parking lot you’ll encounter. This area is quite easy to spot, but the Cactuar isn’t. Head toward the blue Surf and Suntan sign and the 40% Cactuar will be sat upon it for you to take a photograph. Easy as that!

Second Cactuar Location

Cactuar on Stone Caltrops in FFVII Rebirth
Image Credit: Square Enix

To find the next Cactaur in Costa Del Sol, head over to the double boardwalk on the coast by the giant stone caltropes. Walk onto the boardwalk to the left and go right to the end. There, you’ll very easily spot a 70% Cactuar.

Third Cactuar Location

Cactuar on Fire Hydrant in Costa Del Sol in FFVII Rebirth
Image Credit: Square Enix

The next Cactuar to find is at the large dock. You’ll spot this in the bottom right-hand corner of the map, so head southeast and it’s practically impossible to miss.

Getting to the dock is just the first part of finding this Cactuar, though. Next, turn slightly left and keep an eye out for a fire hydrant, but not any old one – one with two children knelt next to it. Look to the right-hand side of that fire hydrant, and you’ll spot a 30% Cactuar.

Fourth Cactuar Location

Cactuar on Rock Wall in FFVII Rebirth
Image Credit: Square Enix

The fourth and final Cactuar location is right by the Run Wild entrance. More specifically, take a look to the left of the entrance area, in particular at a section of rocks strewn together. The last Cactuar you need to find in this region is located on those rocks!

Those are all the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Cactuar locations in Costa Del Sol. To learn more about the game, check out how to get all Chocobo types and how to gain SP fast.

