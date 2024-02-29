How to Reach Junon Chocobo in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Beyond the technological wonders that can be found in the world of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the flora and fauna are also often marvellous sights to behold. There are the adorable Moogles and dangerous Cactuars, and then there are the fluffy Chocobos. Often used as a form of efficient transport, the birds are back in the sequel, and for players hoping to get one of the best Chocobos located in Junon in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, we are here to help.

Reaching the Junon Chocobo in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

There are a bunch of obtainable Chocobo around the world, and players must master the art of sneaking up on them if they hope to add these animals to their collection. These opportunities are represented by the Chocobo track emblem on the map, so always keep an eye out while you are exploring in order not to miss out on a new addition to the stable.

The Junon Chocobo is undoubtedly the pick of the bunch, and in order to get to it, here’s what needs to be done. In the area where the emblem is active, look for the mine carts to get past the first Chocobo that is located on the right. After going past, pick up the nearby rocks and toss them at the mine cart switch. This will trigger it from a distance, allowing players to use it to hide while making their way forward.

Repeat this process on the longer set of tracks, but take note to shift from one side of the cart to the other along the way to avoid detection by the Chocobos that are around now. Eventually, the path to the black Chocobo Belle will be clear, so make your way slowly and surely to successfully add this Chocobo located in Junon to your growing stable of reliable mounts.

That's all there is to know about how to get the Junon Chocobo in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.