Where to Find All Party Members in Gongaga in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

From the Gold Saucer to Junon, there are plenty of sights and sounds that are more fleshed out thanks to improved graphics in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. While the quiet town of Gongaga may not always have been high on the list, Cloud and the gang will have much to do with the place throughout the adventure. This guide will point you in the right direction when it comes to finding all the party members in Gongaga in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Recommended Videos

All Party Members Locations in Gongaga in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Once control is given to the player in the town of Gongaga in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, it is recommended that players seek out all of the party members in the town of Gongaga in order to benefit from relationship-building conversations. Here’s where you can find each of the characters that are currently in the travelling party:

Image Credit: Square Enix

Red XIII can be found just behind the player after the initial conversation with Cissnei.

Image Credit: Square Enix

Tifa is a little further into the village. Head down to the bottom of the memorial hill, and she can be found by the hanging mushrooms.

Image Credit: Square Enix

To locate Barret in Gongaga, simply go down to the tavern and look across the way to find him in a nearby yard.

The elusive Yuffie can be found lying on the couch of Cissnei’s house. Head north of the tavern to find the home on the left side of the road.

Can You Talk to Aerith and Cait Sith in Gongaga? Explained

As for Aerith and Cait Sith, you don’t get opportunities to earn quick boosts to their Relationship scores during this segment. The former will be busy visiting some acquaintances, and can only be spoken to after more progress is made in the main story.

Speaking to Cait Sith, meanwhile, has no significant benefit at this juncture. His Relationship score can’t be improved, so you just get some flavor text regarding what Shinra did to the Gongaga region.

What Does Speaking With Every Party Member Do?

Speaking to the party members and giving the right responses will ensure that their relationship score gets a bonus. Aligning with their views will increase that bonus, and it is not that hard to deduce how players should respond to them; just make sure you are paying attention to what they are saying and their general disposition.

After you’ve done so, your party members should be even closer to the highest possible Relationship score. This can help you net special scenes with them at certain points in the game, and helps establish their bonds narratively besides.

That’s everything to know about where to find all the party members in Gongaga in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. For more help with the game, be sure to search Twinfinite.