All Frostpunk 2 Factions & How to Gain Their Trust

There are more Factions than you’d expect in Frostpunk 2, and it can be a hassle to figure out how to make them all trust you. Luckily, we’ve already done the legwork and found all the answers you’re looking for.

Every Frostpunk 2 Story Mode Faction

As of this article’s writing, we’ve encountered a total of nine Factions in the Frostpunk 2 Story mode. Four are specific to the Order or Faith stories, with two tied to each story path while the other two are inaccessible.

All of them function roughly the same: So long as you meet their basic needs and act in a way that aligns with their beliefs, they’ll trust you and side with you in Council Voting and minimize violence among their ranks. You can likewise make use of some Factions’ special abilities, which benefit New London in a variety of ways.

We’ve listed them all down below — along with how to unlock them, their core beliefs, their special abilities, and how to gain their trust — for your easy reference.

Faction Name Core Beliefs Special Ability How to Unlock How to Gain Their Trust Wanderers Survival by whatever means the Captain deems necessary. They won’t complain so long as the Captain provides for the community with good decisions. Can Tighten Belts to reduce food demand in exchange for increased Hunger. Playable during the prologue. After that, you encounter them during Chapter 3 and can befriend them so long as you didn’t remove the Corpses from the oil and gave them some Oil stores. They are then a community you can interact with on and off. Make sure they don’t face undue hardships before and during the whiteout. Only Slaughter the Seals if necessary, and don’t sacrifice the Elders. New Londoners Progress by any means, and specifically through aggressive production and expansion. Tend to lean more toward Tradition, and eager to automate the workforce for efficiency. Can Deradicalize Stalwarts or Deradicalize Faithkeepers Factions depending on which story you choose, reducing their Fervour by one count. Available at the start of chapter one, and a constant Faction from that point onward. Research ideas that they align with and pass Laws they’re in favor of. Create Buildings they proposed or that support Progress, and ensure all needs are met throughout the city without raising Squalor, Hunger, Cold, Crime, or Disease. Frostlanders Expansion across the Frostland and Adaptation via practices that acknowledge the new way of the world. They’re also more supportive of less invasive practices which only take as much as necessary from the land. Can Deradicalize Evolvers or Deradicalize Pilgrims Factions depending on which story you choose, reducing their Fervour by one count. Available at the start of chapter one, and are are a constant Faction from that point onward. Pass Laws which prioritize the exploration of the Frostlands and encourage people to use natural means of surviving the Frost. Create buildings which help to maximize resources through natural means like Hothouses, and embrace a workforce which adapts to the cold. Faithkeepers Value Tradition and Equality above all else. They want to keep relying on the Generator and find new ways to make it stronger, while also exploring ways to reduce the strain of work and survival on the populace. Can Hold Prayers and give Baptisms to increase trust and reduce Tension, but in exchange for recruiting more of the populace to join them. Available at the start of the Faith story, and are a constant Faction from that point onward. Pass Laws that encourage Equality and Tradition such as Traditional Funerals and Mandatory Unions. Create buildings like Subsidized Housing, and research technologies which automate the workforce thorough automatons. Evolvers Certain that Reason, Progress, and Adaptation are the way to overcome the Frost. Strong proponents of Science and innovation, and believe Merit should determine who gets what resources. Can Train and Enhance your workforce to make them more effective workers, but choosing to Enhance workers comes with the risk of death due to its experimental nature. Near the end of Chapter 1, they emerge as a new faction. Worth noting that they have more or less trust in you based on how often you sided with the Faithkeepers. Pass Laws which reward people based on how much they work, and that encourage change in order to survive the Frost. Create Buildings that push scientific discovery forward such as Teaching Hospitals, and prioritize efficiency over lowered Tension. Stalwarts An aggressive faction who value Merit, Progress, and Reason. They want a society where hard workers rise above the rest, and where the Steward chases promising new ways to overcome the Frost through whatever means they see fit. Can Mobilise Enforcers to send out elite guards from their faction to increase your available Guards. Available at the start of Chapter 1 so long as you chose the Order storyline. Pass Laws that advance new technologies and reward those who perform the best. Advance a society where workers are made to provide the most output possible, and maintain absolute control through violent means. Pilgrims Adaptation to the Frost is key, but only if the Steward can maintain Tradition and Equality among the people. Widespread kindness and understanding can help New London expand across the Frostland for maximum benefit to all. Can Deploy guides to increase the speed of Expeditions and help you explore the Frostlands or set up Trails and Skylines much more quickly. Near the end of Chapter 1, they emerge as a new faction. Worth noting that they have more or less trust in you based on how often you sided with the Stalwarts. Prioritize Laws that increase Equality and reduce strain on workers. Support Adaptation initiatives from them and the Frostlanders, and create buildings that help people free of charge such as Subsidized Housing. Colonists A mix of people from different factions, all united in their desire to run colonies efficiently. No Special abilities. After you set up your first separate city at the Old Dreadnaught, the people you send there become this Faction. Ensure their basic needs are met while they harvest resources for New London Prisoners Detained residents who harbor ill will toward certain Factions. They’ll look upon you fondly if you bring them along in your quest for Captain’s Authority and Rule. Can join the ranks of your Guards to bolster their numbers. When you detain violent protesters, members of the protesting Factions are turned into this new Faction. They remain available for recruitment into your Guards until their sentences end. Either enlist them into your Guards or let them serve out their sentences without exiling them to the Frostland.

All Utopia Builder Factions in Frostpunk 2

The Utopia Builder mode in Frostpunk 2 features completely different Factions you need to deal with. They function in much the same way though, and we’ve listed them along with their Beliefs, abilities, and how to gain their trust down below. Bear in mind that we haven’t had as much time to dig into this mode, so we may need to add additional Factions we discover in the future.

Faction Name Core Beliefs Special Abilities How to Unlock How to Gain Their Trust Foragers Adaptation is the key to survival. N/A Available at the start of the run. Pass Laws that foster the discovery of new ways to survive frugally like Foraged Additives, and create buildings which are designed to squeeze the most out of your available resources without unneeded expansion. Machinists Technological Progress is the best way to overcome the Frost. N/A Available at the start of the run. Research new Laws and Buildings that drive science forward like Hospitals, Experimental Treatments, and so forth. Lords Adherence to Tradition is the only way to ensure humanity perseveres. N/A Available at the start of the run. Ensure Tradition is maintained with Laws like Childhood Apprenticeships or Traditional Funerals. Labourers By embracing Equality, society can function more smoothly. N/A Available at the start of the run. Pass Laws that foster Equality such as Shared Maintenance or Mandatory Crowding. You can also create buildings like Subsidized Housing for nice quick boosts to their support. Merchants Merit needs to govern every choice you make, from housing to work policies. N/A Available at the start of the run. Push forward laws that reward workers for longer hours and higher productivity. Thinkers Every decision made for the city needs to prioritize Reason and logic. N/A Available at the start of the run. Prioritize Laws that use Reason to push the city forward in a sensible way. Be willing to make cold and cruel decisions if it means the city will be better off in the future. Icebloods Tradition, Merit, and Adaptation must be pursued in equal measure in order to make the best city. Can use Hunting Trip to gather Food resources from the Frostlands. Emerge from the Foragers after your run reaches a certain point. Can trigger more quickly if you avoid passing Laws tied to Tradition, Merit, or Adaptation. The easiest way is to pass Traditional, Merit, or Reason-based Laws like Traditional Funerals or Allow Productive Outsoders. Technocrats These academic-minded citizens believe in Equality, Reason, and Progress are the best Cornerstones the city can have. Can use Assist Researchers to greatly increase the speed of Research. Split off from the Machinists after your run reaches a certain point. Easier to trigger if you avoid passing Laws tied to Equality, Reason, or Progress. Push your city toward Equality, Reason, or Progress with Laws tied to these cornerstones. Likewise, research into new technologies like automating your workforce are good in their book.

With any luck, this guide has you well on your way to unlocking every Faction in Frostpunk 2. For more helpful tips and tricks, check out our guides on All the Laws in the game and whether you should choose Faith or Order for your story playthrough.

