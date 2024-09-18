All Frostpunk 2 Laws & How to Unlock Them

Mass Produced Goods Survival Goods are mass-produced, causing Goods Production efficiency and number of active workers to increase. In exchange, the Material cost to produce goods is also increased. Available at the start of the game. Convince at least 51 Faction voters to vote For the measure.

Durable Goods Survival Goods are designed to be sturdy and easily repairable. Goods demand is decreased, but Tension is increased due to less Goods being available overall. Available at the start of the game. Convince at least 51 Faction voters to vote For the measure.

Foraged Additives Survival Only ingredients foraged from the Frostland are added to the city’s food. Food production is increased, but Tension is raised due to scarcity of supplies. Available at the start of the game. Convince at least 51 Faction voters to vote For the measure.

Chemical Additives Survival Chemical additives are added to food supply. Increases food production efficiency, but disease is also increased. Available at the start of the game. Convince at least 51 Faction voters to vote For the measure.

Heat Overclocking Survival Extra heat is vented into machines to allow them to function longer. Increases production efficiency. Available after you research solutions for Waste Heat Conversions Laws. Convince at least 51 Faction voters to vote For the measure.

Heat Recycling Survival Excess heat is redirected to surrounding districts throughout the city. Heat demand from Housing Districts is decreased, but Tension is increased. Available after you research solutions for Waste Heat Conversions Laws. Convince at least 51 Faction voters to vote For the measure.

Mechanised Scouts Survival Scouts are trained with advanced technology to aid in their expeditions. Exploration time is decreased. Available after you research solutions for Scout Training Laws. Convince at least 51 Faction voters to vote For the measure.

Pathfinder Scouts Survival The best candidates are selected for special training that can be used in the most extreme expeditions. Territory threat level is decreased, but Tension is increased. Available after you research solutions for Scout Training Laws. Convince at least 51 Faction voters to vote For the measure.

Extraction Strongholds Survival Outposts are operated by highly trained crews that can use advanced technologies. Production efficiency in Outposts is increased. Available after you research solutions for Outpost Operations Laws. Convince at least 51 Faction voters to vote For the measure.

Frontier Footholds Survival Outposts are handled by hardened pioneers ready for any situation. Outpost Upkeep is increased, but Tension is also increased. Available after you research solutions for Outpost Operations Laws. Convince at least 51 Faction voters to vote For the measure.

Weather-Adjusted Shifts Survival Length of shifts are adjusted based on the weather. Heat Demand in Districts other than housing and Disease are decreased, but Tension is increased and production efficiency is decreased. Available after you research solutions for Worker Shifts Laws. Convince at least 51 Faction voters to vote For the measure.

Machine-Centric Shifts Survival Machines are powered around the clock, accounting for absence of workers. Workforce requirement is decreased, but Squalor is increased. Available after you research solutions for Worker Shifts. Convince at least 51 Faction voters to vote For the measure.

Machine Attendants Survival Machines replace humans as workers, and humans transition to repair work. Workforce requirement is significantly decreased. Available after you research the New Work Model proposed by the Faithkeepers. Convince at least 51 Faction voters to vote For the measure.

Basic Necessities City Necessities are provided to the population. Trust is increased. Available automatically at the start of the game. Convince at least 51 Faction voters to vote For the measure.

Paid Essentials City Citizens are charged a fee for their essentials. Production efficiency and Heatstamp income are increased, but Tension is also increased. Available automatically at the start of the game. Convince at least 51 Faction voters to vote For the measure.

Supported Quarantine City Housing is set aside to quarantine the sick safely. Disease is significantly decreased, but Shelter demand is increased. Available automatically as the story progresses. Convince at least 51 Faction voters to vote For the measure.

Infectious Badge City Those who are sick have to wear a special badge. Disease is decreased, but Tension is increased. Available automatically as the story progresses. Convince at least 51 Faction voters to vote For the measure.

No Contagion Prevention City Tension is decreased, but Disease is increased. Unlocked after tensions arise from passing either Supported Quarantine or Infectious Badge Laws. Convince at least 51 Faction voters to vote For the measure.

Mandatory Crowding City People are given the minimum living space needed, and larger houses have multiple tenants. Shelter provided by Housing is increased, but Tension is also increased. Unlocked after you research solutions for Housing Distribution Laws. Convince at least 51 Faction voters to vote For the measure.

Merit-Based Housing City People who contribute work are given housing, while those who can’t work are homeless. Shelter provided by Housing and Heatstamp income is increased, but Tension is also increased. Unlocked after you research solutions for Housing Distribution Laws. Convince at least 51 Faction voters to vote For the measure.

City-Run Alcohol Shops City Population can buy alcohol from shops using Heatstamps. Heatstamp income is greatly increased. Unlocked as the story progresses, and after you research enough solutions within the City Subclass and Alcohol Categories Laws. Convince at least 51 Faction voters to vote For the measure.

Alcohol Rations City Alcohol is given out free alongside rations. No extra effects are added. Unlocked as the story progresses, and after you research enough solutions within the City Subclass and Alcohol Categories. Convince at least 51 Faction voters to vote For the measure.

Alcohol Banned City Alcohol consumption and sale is banned. Crime is increased, but disease is decreased. Unlocked as the story progresses, and after you research enough solutions within the City Subclass and Alcohol Categories. Convince at least 51 Faction voters to vote For the measure.

Accept all outsiders City All outsiders are accepted from the Frostlands. Population growth is increased. Unlocked automatically as the story progresses. Convince at least 51 Faction voters to vote For the measure.

Admit no Outsiders City No outsiders are allowed into the city. Population is greatly decreased. Unlocked automatically as the story progresses. Convince at least 51 Faction voters to vote For the measure.

Allow Productive Outsiders City Only outsiders that can contribute to the city are allowed in. Percentage of active workers increases over time, and Population growth and Heatstamp income increase. Tension also increases. Unlocked automatically as the story progresses. Convince at least 51 Faction voters to vote For the measure.

Expedition Support City Everyone helps Frostlanders prepare for expeditions. Exploration time is decreased, but Tension is increased. Unlocked as the story progresses. Convince at least 51 Faction voters to vote For the measure.

City Development Effort City Everyone supports the production of Prefabs. Prefabs are regularly produced by the Main District. Unlocked as the story progresses. Convince at least 51 Faction voters to vote For the measure.

Heatpipe Watch City Everyone must inspect and fix defects in their homes’ heat pipes. Heat Demand is decreased. Unlocked as the story progresses. Convince at least 51 Faction voters to vote For the measure.

Service Exemptions City Everyone has to volunteer their free time for more work unless they buy exemption tickets. Heatstamp income is increased, but Tension is also increased. Unlocked as the story progresses. Convince at least 51 Faction voters to vote For the measure.

All Do Maintenance City Everyone shares the burden of maintenance. Material demand is significantly decreased. Available to research as the story progresses, and after you research solutions for Maintenance Duty Laws. Convince at least 51 Faction voters to vote For the measure.

Unproductive Do Maintenance City Those who don’t meet their quotas are forced to do regular maintenance. Material demand is decreased and production efficiency is increased, but Tension is also increased. Available to research as the story progresses, and after you research solutions for Maintenance Duty Laws. Convince at least 51 Faction voters to vote For the measure.

Equal Pay City Everyone is paid equally. Trust increases, but Heatstamp income decreases. Unlocked as the story progresses, and available after you research solutions for Work Compensation Laws. Convince at least 51 Faction voters to vote For the measure.

Efficiency Bonuses City The most efficient workers earn more. Production efficiency is increased, but Tension is also increased. Unlocked as the story progresses, and available after you research solutions for Work Compensation Laws. Convince at least 51 Faction voters to vote For the measure.

Mandatory Unions City Workers are required to join unions. Production efficiency and Trust increase, but Food and Goods demand are increased to help the unions function properly. Unlocked as the story progresses, and after you research solutions for Labour Organisation Laws. Convince at least 51 Faction voters to vote For the measure.

Labour Oversight City Foreman are empowered to monitor workers to maximize efficiency. Production efficiency increases, but Trust decreases and Tension increases. Unlocked as the story progresses, and after you research solutions for Labour Organisation Laws. Convince at least 51 Faction voters to vote For the measure.

Abolished Management City Workers are trusted to complete their work without Managers present. Production efficiency increases and Tension decreases. Unlocked as the story progresses and you support the Faithkeepers. Convince at least 51 Faction voters to vote For the measure.

Ceremonial Funerals Society Bodies are buried untouched as a show of respect. Trust decrease from deaths is decreased. Unlocked automatically at the start of the game. Convince at least 51 Faction voters to vote For the measure.

Harvesting Funerals Society Bodies are donated to science and cremated remains are returned to families after harvesting. Research Speed is increased and Disease is decreased. Unlocked automatically at the start of the game. Convince at least 51 Faction voters to vote For the measure.

Experimental Treatment Society Doctors are allowed to perform experimental treatments as soon as they like. Research Speed is increased and Disease is decreased, and you can use the Conduct Medical Trial Ability to reduce Disease in exchange for deaths. Unlocked as the story progresses, and is available after you research solutions for Treatment Laws. Convince at least 51 Faction voters to vote For the measure.

Conservative Treatment Society Every medical procedure is tested and approved by senior physicians. Disease is decreased. Unlocked as the story progresses, and is available after you research solutions for Treatment Laws. Convince at least 51 Faction voters to vote For the measure.

Family Apprenticeship Society Children are forced to apprentice under their parents. Percentage of active workers is increased. Available at the start of the game. Convince at least 51 Faction voters to vote For the measure.

Mandatory School Society Children are forced to go to school. Research speed is increased, but Heatstamp income is decreased. Available at the start of the game. Convince at least 51 Faction voters to vote For the measure.

Liberated Youth Society Young adults are free to experiment. Trust increases, and you can use the Youth Employment Ability to increase your workforce in exchange for decreased Heatstamp income. Available as the game progresses and after you decide on a Child Lawssolution. Convince at least 51 Faction voters to vote For the measure.

Dutiful Youth Society Young adults are required to do community service with Elder supervision. Percentage of active workers is increased and Crime is decreased. You can also use the Youth Volunteer Duty ability to increase workforce in exchange for decreased Trust. Available as the game progresses and after you decide on a Child Laws solution. Convince at least 51 Faction voters to vote For the measure.

Mandatory Marriage Society All citizens of age must marry. Population is increased. Available as the game progresses, after you decide on a Child Laws solution, and after you study solutions for Partnerships. Convince at least 51 Faction voters to vote For the measure.

Relationship Rotations Society People are assigned to new partners regularly to ensure population growth. Population is increased regularly, but so is Disease. Available as the game progresses, after you decide on a Child Laws solution, and after you study solutions for Partnerships. Convince at least 51 Faction voters to vote For the measure.

Communal Parenthood Society Children are left at city-run facilities so parents can work. Active workers are increased while population is decreased. Available as the game progresses, after you decide on a Child Laws solution, and after you study solutions for Parenthood. Convince at least 51 Faction voters to vote For the measure.

Dedicated Motherhood Society Mothers are forced to focus on childcare. Population is increased while active workers is decreased. Available as the game progresses, after you decide on a Child solution, and after you study solutions for Parenthood. Convince at least 51 Faction voters to vote For the measure.

Mandatory Procreation Society Mothers are rewarded for each birth, while single and childless women are punished. Population growth is significantly increased while Heatstamp income is decreased. Unlocked after you research solutions for Parenthood and support enough Faithkeepers initiatives. Convince at least 51 Faction voters to vote For the measure.

Guard Immunity Society Guards can use any means necessary to apprehend criminals. Crime is decreased. Unlocked as the game progresses and you support Tradition initiatives, and after you research solutions for Guard Immunity. Convince at least 51 Faction voters to vote For the measure.

Frostland Deportation Society Criminals are deported to the Frostlands to serve their sentence. Output Upkeep cost and Crime are decreased. Unlocked as the game progresses and you support Tradition initiatives, and after you research solutions for Criminal Reparations. Convince at least 51 Faction voters to vote For the measure.

Public Executions Society Criminals are executed in front of the general populace. Crime is decreased, and you can use the Execute Prisoners ability to decrease crime. Unlocked as the game progresses and you support Tradition initiatives, and after you research solutions for Crime Elimination. Convince at least 51 Faction voters to vote For the measure.

Guard Enforcers Rule Allows you to use the Quell Protest and Mobilise Watchtower Squads abilities to end unrest and send out specialized Guard Squads. Win a vote of confidence (70 or more votes For).

Guided Voting Rule Allows the Steward to automatically sway undecided voters to vote For or Against the current Law. Doing so causes a decrease in Trust for all Factions. Win a vote of confidence (70 or more votes For).

Steward’s Militia Rule The steward can recruit hardened fighters from the populace as new Guards. Can also use the Enlist to Steward’s Militia ability to provide the city with additional Guard Squads. Pass the Guard Enforcers motion and win a vote of confidence (70 or more votes For).

Bureau of Propaganda Rule A government body focuses solely on improving public view of the Steward. Tension is significantly decreased, and Deaths, Emergency Sessions, and Guided Voting all decrease Trust less. Pass the Guided Voting motion and win a vote of confidence (70 or more votes For).

Martial Law Rule The Steward declares Martial Law, and guards are set up at checkpoints to enforce curfew and curb Crime. Can also use the Martial Law ability to lower the cost of Guards needed for peacekeeping. Pass the Gaurd Enforcers motion and win a vote of confidence (70 or more votes For).

Secret Police Rule Introduces Secret Police to New London. Allows you to use their Community Action to disrupt, support, or sabotage Factions. Can also lead to specific events within the city. Unlock Guided Voting and Propaganda Rule Laws, and then win a vote of confidence (70 or more For).