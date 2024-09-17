How to Get Goods Fast in Frostpunk 2

Goods can be one of the harder resources to stockpile in Frostpunk 2, which means you’re likely dying to know how to get them fast and easy. Luckily for you, we’ve narrowed down the best options and included them in this guide.

Frostpunk 2 Goods – Best Ways to Get Goods and What They Do

Image Credit: 11 Bit Studios via Twinfinite

In general, Goods are a measure of how wanting for necessities your population is in Frostpunk 2. The more goods you have, the lower the amount of Crime you experience and the more Heatstamps you can generate via taxed income.

This resource depends on Materials for their production, so it’s best to make sure you’re extracting a fair surplus of those items before you try to move on to necessity production. Once you have them though, there are a few options at your disposal for how you want to make your Goods.

Build an Industrial District

Image Credit: 11 Bit Studios via Twinfinite

Denoted by their red tiles when built, Industrial Districts can use Materials to produce either Goods or Prefabs. They can be found via the District menu, and you can expand them to increase their output to suitable levels.

Not only that, but you can also increase their yield via specific buildings like the Refurbished Goods Factory discovered through the Research tree. Some might increase the overall Material demanded, but others can offer an additional load of Prefabs to make it so that you don’t have to choose what you’re making.

Finally, you can drive up the amount you earn with Emergency Shifts. Found in the menu for each individual Industrial District, this Order increases their output at the cost of making it more dangerous for workers to do their job.

The longer you keep the shifts active, the more likely it is that some of your workforce will be disabled via sickness and deaths, with the latter permanently decreasing how any people can work for you.

You also need to stay aware of where you build Industrial Districts. If they’re too close to Food Districts or Housing Districts, they can cause widespread Disease and Squalor, undoing any progress you made by dealing with the demand for Goods.

Pass Goods Laws

Image Credit: 11 Bit Studios via Twinfinite

Certain Laws you can pass via Council Voting impact the production of Goods, but there are also Laws specifically dedicated to them.

These are the Mass Produced Goods and Durable Goods Laws, and they each solve the issue of scarcity in different ways. The former improves their output efficiency, making it easier to make more via Industrial Districts.

The Latter, meanwhile, makes it so that any produced will last as long as possible, reducing the overall demand for them. This can be highly useful in the late game when your means of getting Materials are more limited, and was our personal choice during our playthroughs.

Either are viable, and you can go with whichever one best fits your playstyle. Likewise, each solution has its own supporters and detractors, so factor in which Factions you want to make happy while also giving people the necessities they crave.

Find Stockpiles Out in the Frostlands

Image Credit: 11 Bit Studios via Twinfinite

As you push further into the Frostlands, several resource stockpiles will emerge for you to make use of. While not as plentiful as other resources, Goods are available based on your choices and can be taken back to your colonies.

One of the easiest stockpiles can be found quickly if you head southwest from the Old Dreadnaught. It boasts a regular output of 50, and can be redirected to either the Dreadnaught or New London.

But like every other stockpile, it doesn’t last forever. Once you deplete all of the resources available, you can’t receive any more from the site and have to find another source of essentials for your citizens.

You also need to invest properly in Logistics bases and upgrades via Research if you want to reach them. Most are located in the more treacherous areas on the map, and can’t be reached unless you bulk up your expedition forces and make it safer for them to explore.

Increase Worker Efficiency and Productivity

Image Credit: 11 Bit Studios via Twinfinite

This one is more of a supplementary option that needs to be paired with the other methods listed above. It’s still worthwhile if you know how to use it though, and can drastically drive up how many Goods your workers produce at a time.

In general, you can drive up your workers’ productivity and efficiency in two different ways. One is to install Rail Hubs which increase the efficiency of whatever District they’re built next to. These can be unlocked through research, and only cost half as much as the development of a whole new district.

For Productivity, the easiest way to drive it up is with the Evolvers Community Action. Called Train Workers, it drives up the overall output of every resource your workers touch, which can mean a massive boost to how many items you walk away with each round.

Keeping it available can be tricky though, as you need to stay on the Evolver’s good side. This can be done by prioritizing Reason and Merit, but this means passing Laws which can be seen as cruel or aggressive to your wider population.

Keep this in mind, and don’t jump too quickly at the opportunity if you aren’t ready to make some sacrifices.

How to Stockpile Goods

Finally, there’s the matter of how you stockpile Goods once you have a surplus.

While you can store away a fair few, it’s worth expanding your stockpile as much as possible. This is done by building a Goods Stockpiling Hub, which can be found by clicking the circular icon at the bottom right corner of the screen. Once installed, they allow you to save up more of the resource, and the effect is increased with each new one you build.

And that’s everything we have on how to make Goods fast in Frostpunk 2. Before long, you should have a surplus of resources that can last you the majority of your playthrough. Plus, now that you’re all caught up on this topic, you can check out our other guides on how to get Heatstamps fast and what removing the corpses from the oil does.

