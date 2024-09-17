Should You Remove Corpses From Oil in Frostpunk 2? Explained

A little ways into the story mode of Frostpunk 2, you’re faced with a choice: Do you remove corpses found in an oil reserve, or leave them as they are and look elsewhere? Well, after doing the legwork, we have an answer for you.

Recommended Videos

Frostpunk 2 Oil Corpses Choice Outcomes, Explained

Image Credit: 11 Bit Studios via Twinfinite

Let’s cut to the chase: It is definitely better to leave the oil corpses alone in Frostpunk 2.

As you may have guessed, they’re the bodies of members from a Faction — the Wanderers to be precise. They’re the same people you play as in the prologue, and they return to the Old Dreadnaught during Chapter 3.

So long as you didn’t disturb the corpses of their former allies, they see you favorably and begin to work with you in a peaceful way. This leads to them making more reasonable demands of you, and they are even friendlier if you come through by giving them 25,000 stores of oil.

Afterward, you can encounter them again out in the Frostlands and a secret option opens up to enter their colony. This lets you learn to be more efficient with your use of oil, reducing the overall drain Cold has on your city.

It’s a huge boon, and having another Faction in favor of you is never a bad thing. Plus, it’s easy to amass enough Oil to run your city without the Extraction point the bodies are in.

What Happens if You Remove the Corpses and Harvest the Oil? Explained

But then, you might still want to remove the corpses from the oil in Frostpunk 2. If you do, the outcome is about what you would expect.

The Wanderers are angry when they find out what you did, and demand more oil than they would have otherwise. If you refuse, then you have to fend them off with guards or else your source of oil will be cut off.

Even if you do manage to beat them back, they won’t be willing to help you afterwards. This means you’ll need to attack them to enter their settlement, and you won’t be able to learn how they use oil efficiently.

It’s a less than ideal course of action, and the resource cost for it can be extreme. as such, we strongly recommend you don’t go forward with it unless you’re gunning for a Captain’s Authority and violent expansion build for your city.

For now though, you’re all caught up on whether or not you should remove corpses from the oil in Frostpunk 2. For more on the game, check out our other choice guides on whether you should slaughter the seals or send the Elders into the Frostland.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy