The Man Behind the Moons: All Hogwarts Legacy Demiguise Statue & Moon Locations

Who has been messing with the Caretaker of Hogwarts?

Gladwin Moon is the eccentric Caretaker of Hogwarts who asks you to find hidden magical items that utterly terrify him. To help with this challenging quest, we’ll show you all the Demiguise statue locations in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Find All Demiguise Statues in Hogwarts Legacy

The Demiguise statues are scattered throughout the world map of Hogwarts Legacy, which can only be picked up at night. So, if you need to fast-forward time, you can press ‘Wait’ in the main menu to carry on with your adventures.

I recommended talking to the Man Behind the Moons after you’ve found nine statues since he will provide you with Alohomora 2, a spell you will need to unlock doors for other Demiguises. Players can also get Alohomora 3 once they locate 13 additional statues around the map.

You’ll be rewarded with the Demiguise Dread achievement once you’ve acquired all the statues, getting you one step closer to the completion of the Hogwarts Legacy trophy collection.

Hogwarts South Wing Demiguise Statue Location

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Players can teleport to the Clock Tower Courtyard Floo Flame in Hogwarts Legacy to get to a statue in an out-of-order bathroom. You can go through the door beside the fast-travel waypoint and walk straight to the Gryffindor Tower. After this, players can take a left, where they must unlock the entrance to the bathroom with Alohomora.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

The item will be in a hidden room behind the third stall with the Out of Order sign:

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Hogwarts The Great Hall Demiguise Statue Location

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

At the Great Hall Floo Flame, you can walk forward and search for a locked door on the right to discover a Demiguise Moon.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Hogwarts Astronomy Wing Demiguise Statue Location

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

One of the Astronomy Wing objects is in Professor Fig’s Classroom (right across from the Floo Flame.) You can go upstairs to enter the room and pick up the statue near the fireplace.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Hogwarts Astronomy Wing Demiguise Statue Location 2

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

To reach another Astronomy Wing Demiguise destination, you can teleport to the Bell Tower Courtyard and take a left to enter a doorway. After this, players must go down a series of stairs until they reach the dragon statue, where they can locate a locked door on the right:

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

The item will be on a desk at the bottom-right corner of the classroom:

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Hogwarts Astronomy Wing Demiguise Statue Location 3 (Alohomora 2)

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

The last Astronomy Wing Demiguise Moon in Hogwarts Legacy is near the Transfiguration Courtyard Floo Flame. You can turn around and head into the Defence Against The Dark Arts Tower to locate a locked door between two talking gargoyles (the statue will be right in front of you when you open it.)

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Hogwarts The Bell Tower Wing Demiguise Statue Location

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

When players travel to the Hogwarts North Exit Floo Flame, they can turn around and spot a building to the left to open a door with Alohomora (on the first floor):

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Hogwarts The Bell Tower Wing Demiguise Statue Location 2 (Alohomora 2)

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

The following Bell Tower Wing Demiguise Moon is inside Professor Howin’s place, which will be at the Beasts Classroom fast-travel waypoint. You’ll need to use Alohomora 2 to unlock this door, where the statue will be directly in front of the entryway:

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Hogwarts The Library Annex Demiguise Statue Location

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

The following item will be in the Divination Classroom, so go up the stairs and climb up the ladder:

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

You should see the statue on the teacher’s desk:

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Hogwarts The Library Annex Demiguise Statue Location 2

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

At the Library of Hogwarts Legacy, you can start making your way to the Restricted Section by using the stairs in the fenced area of this location:

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Once you go down the stairs, you can keep going forward to search for the Demiguise near a door (it will be before the main entrance to the Restricted Section):

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Hogwarts The Library Annex Demiguise Statue Location 3 (Alohomora 2)

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Players can travel to the Bell Tower Courtyard and go through the large door next to the Floo Flame:

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

All you have to do now is go down the hallway and look to the right to find the locked door to the Demiguise Moon.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

North Ford Bog Pitt-Upon-Ford Demiguise Statue Location

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

You can find a Demiguise at the Pitt-Upon Ford Floo Flame location by going to the second house on the right with a few pots and a red vehicle.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Then, you can head up to the top of the stairs to locate the item:

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Hogsmeade Valley Demiguise Statue Location

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Another object can be found near the Upper Hogsfield Floo Flame at the second house to the right, across from the Hamlet Shop. You’ll need to use Alohomora to get through the locked door to claim the Demiguise.

North Hogsmeade Demiguise Statue Location

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Hogsmeade has several of the Man Behind the Moon’s items in various buildings, one of which is next to North Hogsmeade Floo Flame. Once there, you can look to the left and find this house with the purple waypoint in front of Brood and Peck:

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

You’ll need to do another Alohomora spell here, and you should see the statue on top of the fireplace.

North Hogsmeade Demiguise Statue Location 2

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

The following North Hogsmeade item is at one of the houses on the side of the cliffs (at the purple waypoint), on a table near a painting:

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Hogsmeade Gladrags Wizardwear Demiguise Statue Location

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Players must go inside Hogsmeade’s Gladrags Wizardwear to pick up Moon’s object in Hogwarts Legacy:

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Hogsmeade The Three Broomsticks Demiguise Statue Location

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

On the top floor of the Three Broomsticks, you can unlock a door with Alohomora and pick up a Demiguise at the establishment’s Private Room.

Hogsmeade House Demiguise Statue Location

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

The next object can be found in a building to the right of The Three Broomsticks, which will be on the top floor.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Hogsmeade J. Pippin’s Potions Demiguise Statue Location (Alohomora 2)

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

A house near J. Pippin’s Potions (the waypoint on the map) features a Demiguise on the top floor.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Hogsmeade Hog’s Head Demiguise Statue Location

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

In the back room of Hog’s Head, you can collect a Demiguise Moon on a stack of crates.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

South Hogsmeade House Demiguise Statue Location (Alohomora 2)

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

One of the houses near Ollivanders has a statue, in which you will need to use Alohomora 2 to get inside (it will have a wagon full of meat in front of it):

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Next, you can go upstairs to grab the Demiguise Moon next to a bed.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Hogsmeade Tomes and Scrolls Demiguise Statue Location

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

The last Hogsmeade Demiguise statue is in Hogwarts Legacy’s Tomes and Scrolls shop. Players can go behind Thomas Brown’s desk and take a left to reveal its location.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

South Hogwarts Region Aranshire Demiguise Statue Location

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Players can teleport to the Aranshire Floo Flame and take a left to enter a house with a Demiguise Moon on the highest floor.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

South Hogwarts Region Lower Hogsfield Demiguise Statue Location

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

When players travel to Lower Hogsfield, they can go into one of the houses near the Floo Flame.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

The Demiguise Moon will be right behind the door on the ground:

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Hogwarts Valley Brocburrow Demiguise Statue Location

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

When you use the fast-travel on the Brucburrow Floo Flame, you can spot a house with one of Moon’s items.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

After you go inside, you can look on the ground to pick it up:

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Hogwarts Valley Keenbridge Demiguise Statue Location

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

At the Keenbridge Floo Flame, players can grab a Demiguise on the first floor of a house with pumpkins.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Feldcroft Region Irondale Demiguise Statue Location

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

The following Demiguise statue of Hogwarts Legacy can be found at the house in front of the Irondale Floo Flame.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

The object will be hidden on the ground in the house’s kitchen.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Feldcroft Demiguise Statue Location (Alohomora 2)

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

From the Feldcroft Floo Flame, you can search for a house in front of the fast-travel statue and acquire the figure from the window.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Marunweem Lake Demiguise Statue Location

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

The Marunweem Lake Demiguise Moon will be inside the kitchen of a house at the Marunweed house waypoint (be sure to select it on the map to guide you.)

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Manor Cape Bainburgh Demiguise Statue Location (Alohomora 2)

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Players can teleport to the Bainburgh Floo Flame and take a left to go into a house that requires Alohomora 2.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

At this point, you can obtain the object, which is near a chair:

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Cragcroftshire Demiguise Statue Location

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Once you go to the Cragcroft waypoint, you can go to the Hamlet Shop (the only store there) and head inside the house next to it to claim the last Demiguise statue.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Now you can pat yourself on the back for getting all the Demiguise Moons and find out who is behind this scheme of terrorizing Mr. Moon. Boom, you’re done with the Man Behind the Moons quest!

That does it for our Man Behind the Moons guide with all Demiguise statue locations in Hogwarts Legacy.